What Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and More Royals Eat Every Day

Duchess Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex enjoys a loosely vegan diet. On most weekdays, the 38-year-old regularly dines on salad, fruit and pasta. She’s also a big fan of drinking her veggies. “Green juice is a food-as-medicine philosophy for me,” the mom of son Archie has said. To keep her skin sparkling, the former Suits star eats almonds and tries to stay gluten-free. On weekends, however, she’ll go for a cheesy omelette and saucy seafood.

Her “vice”? French fries. “I’m always hoping I’m having lunch with people, so we can share fries,” she’s admitted.