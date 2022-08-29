Achieve Perfectly Styled Hair Every Day With the Best Flat Iron

But, while all flat irons may look nearly the same, the market for hair straighteners is extremely diverse. Not only do you have plenty of competitive brands to consider, but also colors, properties, shapes, adjustability, ease of use, and distinct features. So, which one should you buy? Simplify your choices in this helpful guide with the top-rated flat irons of 2022.
Comparing the Most Premium Flat Irons To Buy Online in 2022
Hsi Flat Iron – Best Overall
It allows you to adjust the temperature between 140-450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the widest range out of all other straighteners on this list. This also makes it the best option on this list overall!
- Very wide temperature adjustability range
- Has a long, flexible, 360-degree swivel cord
- Includes a heat-resistant glove and silk case
- Lacks an auto shut-off feature
Conair Flat Iron – Most Affordable
It features five digital LED heat settings, as well as an automatic shut-off feature for maximum ease of use.
- Competitive Pricing
- Automatically shuts off when left unattended
- Heats up in just 30 seconds
- Lacks a grip to protect your hand
Vanessa Flat Iron – Best Titanium
It also has a three-year warranty, which goes to show that the brand trusts in the product’s durability. Thanks to its higher levels of negative ions, it smoothens your hair to give it a silkier, conditioned look.
- Premium titanium material plates
- Two-in-one functionality for straightening and curling
- Backed by a three-year warranty
- Slow to straighten thicker hair
Revlon Flat Iron – Fastest Heat-up
The 1-inch ceramic plates are ideal for the average person, but they’re relatively long, which provides you with maximum coverage to straighten out bangs and wider strands of hair.
- A relatively longer length of plates
- Available in two sizes and colors
- Lots of adjustability with 10 heat settings
- Handle tip may feel hot
Chi Flat Iron – Most Convenient
With a two-year warranty to back it up, you can buy it with complete peace of mind, as it’s bound to last you for the next couple of years.
- Very convenient to use
- Backed by a two-year warranty
- Comes with a heat protection pad
- Relatively expensive
Flat Iron: A Buying Guide
With that said, even though using a flat iron is easy, choosing one isn’t! Consider stuff like your hair type, your styling goals, features, build quality, and brand reliability. If you have no clue about what distinguishes a high-quality flat iron from a sub-par one, read this buyer’s guide until the end to make sure you spend your money in the right place!
Plate Coating
Flat iron structuring consists of built-in plates with a frame. These plates are covered and treated with a specialized coating, which can make all the difference in determining how advanced it is. Depending on the type of coating on a particular model, your flat iron will vary in impact resistance, durability, performance, and several other key areas.
The three common coating types are titanium, ceramic, and tourmaline, so let’s quickly go over all of them.
Titanium
If you’re looking for the latest and greatest tech in the realm of flat irons, be sure to get a model with titanium coating. It’s the latest market trend and offers excellent smoothness, durability, and impact resistance. It won’t scratch up easily, and won’t pose issues with styling material residue buildup. The styling effects also last longer!
Tourmaline
Before titanium coatings became popular, Tourmaline coating used to be the talk of the town in the highest-end flat irons. It’s not as effective as titanium, but still offers a top-notch user experience by allowing your hair to glide through with no excess damage or pulling. The material is also a great heat conductor, which results in consistent hair straightening performance.
Ceramic
This is where it all started! It was the first material to be used as an innovative coating on flat iron plates after the age-old, traditional materials like aluminum. Ceramic offers excellent heat distribution, so the plates heat up evenly, allowing you to glide the flat iron through your hair. Even though high-end models don’t have ceramic any longer, it’s still a budget-friendly material that provides great functionality, which is why it’s still a popular choice to this day!
Some of its downsides are that it’s more prone to scratches and breaking, as well as picking up product residue which needs to be regularly cleaned off.
The “Ionic” Feature in Flat Irons
If you’ve got especially frizzy hair, then the “ionic” feature on some flat irons may come in handy. It works by generating negative ions, which ionize the positive ions on your hair to provide you with benefits like sleek and supple hair, better natural moisture retention, a glossier look, and reduced static charge to eliminate frizz. If you particularly struggle with unruly hair, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this feature!
Temperature Control
Being able to control the temperature as needed provides some well-needed liberty in hairstyling. That’s because if you’ve got thick, curly, or coarse hair, you’ll need higher temperatures to get aggressive straightening performance out of your flat iron. Similarly, if you’ve already got fine and weak hair, turn the heat down to avoid damaging your hair any further.
Most modern-day flat irons have temperature control with at least some adjustability. Super cheap budget options may only have an on/off switch, which isn’t ideal.
Plate Width
You should also pay attention to the width of the plates on your new flat iron. The right size depends on how thick or thin your hair is, and how you plan to use it to style your hair.
For instance, a half-inch plate would be narrow, and it’s ideal for styling bangs or ironing out thinner strands of hair. If that sounds like your particular use case, then a flat iron with narrow plates will be much more comfortable to use.
They’re not suitable for long, thick hair, as you’ll only be able to fit a small section of it on each swing. This means not only will you have slightly uneven results, but it’ll also take a long time to style all your hair.
Similarly, if you plan on curling your hair using a flat iron, thin plates are the way to go! It also helps to have rounded edges.
If you’ve got super wide and thick strands of hair, go with a flat iron with a plate width of about 2 inches to perform optimally and make life easier for you.
Brand
With electronics, it always helps to have a big brand name to rely on. It provides you a strong sense of trust that your appliance won’t just randomly stop working a few months down the line.
When you’re in the market for a flat iron, pay a little extra for an appliance that comes from a well-established brand name. Those models are equipped and updated with the latest technological advancements with an impressive set of features that have a significant impact on your overall user experience and styling results.
Recognized manufacturers consider and optimize core details like safety, effectiveness, hair damage minimization, and styling efficiency. Plus, you even get longer and more reliable warranties when you go with premium brands.
Key Features To Look For in Flat Irons
Aside from the primary qualities mentioned above, there’s a wide range of additional quirks and features that you must look for in your new flat iron depending on your personal preferences. These may not be essential but can help you choose between two similar models within a competitive price range.
LED display
Some flat irons come with an LED display that shows important information like the heat setting you’re on, featuring options like temperature adjustability and the on/off function which can improve your overall user experience.
Heat-up duration
Some flat iron models are quicker to heat than others, which is an important metric to consider if you often get ready in a hurry!
Option to dry or style wet hair
While it’s not advisable to style your hair while it’s wet, as it’s highly damaging, some advanced flat irons are equipped with specialized features to counteract those harmful effects. So long as you don’t overdo it, this is a highly liberating feature for hairstyling enthusiasts!
Automatic shut-off
If you’re an avid user of hair straightening flat irons, chances are you’ve forgotten to unplug or turn off the appliance after using it at some point. But, did you know that some of the latest flat irons come with an auto shut-off functionality? Whenever you leave it unattended, it’ll turn off automatically, preventing the plates from overheating, saving energy, and neutralizing any potential fire hazard risks.
