The Best Hair Growth Oil for Long and Luscious Locks
Chemicals, bleach, dye, certain hair products, everyday wear and tear, and heat damage may limit or even harm your hair’s growth and health, but this shouldn’t stop you from achieving long hair. Establishing a hair care routine is the most important step toward healthy and shiny growth.
Getting regular hair trims, avoiding shampoos and conditioners that tend to dry your hair, and investing in high-quality hair growth oil will radically impact your hair growth. For longer, softer, and shinier locks, we rounded up some of the best hair growth oils available in 2024 to help your hair grow faster.
What To Consider Before Buying Hair Oils
The problem with putting oil on your tresses is that it may make them seem greasy. If you have thicker or wavy curls, you may be able to style them using oils, but for everyone else, it’s more about nurturing, hydrating, and preserving the follicles.
The good news is there’s a slew of options available when it comes to hair growth oil. We put together this comprehensive buying guide to let you know all the crucial aspects you should consider before purchasing a hair growth oil.
Plant oils high in nutrients
When talking about quality oils for your hair, it’s hard not to include a few natural, plant-based oils. Coconut oil is incredibly nourishing and rich in nutrients and vitamins that help cure hair damage. It’s also wonderful for preventing heat damage, which makes it an excellent option for drier textures. Not to mention the nut-derived argan and almond oils, which are packed with protein and antioxidants. Castor oil is another perfect choice for fuller, curly strands and also works pretty well as a pre-shampoo treatment.
Avoid mineral oils
Though many oils profoundly nourish the hair, some oils ought not to be applied to the scalp. Mineral oil is a perfect example. Already regarded as a dubious component in the cosmetic industry, it's well known to cause excessive deposition, leading to scalp concerns and leaving the hair feeling cumbersome and burdened.
Fragrance-free formulas
Many hair growth oils smell divine, but if your scalp is sensitive and prone to irritation, avoid products with added fragrance, even organic components like essential or plant oils. This might result in scalp discomfort, inflammation, and more severe outbreaks. If you like the aroma of specific hair oil but are unsure how your scalp will respond to it, apply it solely to the ends and keep it away from the roots.
Comparing the Best Hair Growth Oils of 2024 in Detail
Kate Blanc Cosmetics Hair Growth Oil
Pros
- USDA-certified and authentic
- Helps to grow long eyelashes and thick brows
- Moisturizes hair and scalp
Cons
- Some may find it too thick
If it’s hair growth you’re after, look no further than the Kate Blanc Cosmetics hair growth oil. Suitable for hair and nails, this oil solution is USDA certified and is guaranteed to be authentic, pure, natural, and devoid of hexane. With a glass dropper for easy application, this option features an eyelash and eyebrow kit that allows you to also moisturize lashes and brow lines to promote growth.
This pick contains natural castor oil, a natural hair treatment solution for thin, dried, and brittle hair that helps relieve dry scalps and dandruff. Not only does this hair growth oil aids in growing longer and stronger hair, but it also treats hair loss. A reliable and efficient option, this is our best overall choice thanks to its versatile hydrating solution.
EssyNaturals Advanced Hair Growth Oil
Pros
- Safe and gentle formula
- Triclosan-free and parfum-free
- Fortifies and nourishes hair
Cons
- Can make hair look oily
If you want to see impressive hair growth, pick up a bottle of EssyNaturals advanced hair growth oil. This nourishing solution fortifies thin and weak hair, making your hair notably longer, thicker, and healthier. Without any ingredients that cause frizz and damage, this product can make your hair much smoother and shinier.
Containing vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, this hair oil promotes fuller and faster hair growth. This product is created entirely from natural and pure ingredients, including castor oil, caffeine, rosemary oil, and biotin, which combine nicely to create a miraculous combination. Caffeine helps activate the hair follicles to ramp up hair growth, while castor oil supplies omega-six essential fatty acids, minerals, proteins, and Vitamin E to strengthen your hair and soothe your scalp.
Ethereal Nature Hair Growth Oil
Pros
- Comes in several types
- An affordable and practical formula
- Hydrates your scalp and hair
Cons
- Some don't like the scent
Available in an array of different formula options, the Ethereal Nature hair growth oil moisturizes your tresses while boosting growth. It is entirely made from substances that protect your hair from damage and promote the growth of stronger and fuller locks. Not only that, but it also assists you in resolving a slew of issues that your hair might suffer from.
Adding to its functionality, this hair growth oil is incredibly easy to apply and is a highly effective solution at a very low cost. Each “flavor” has a central ingredient and purpose. For instance, the biotin formula stimulates the scalp to improve healthy hair growth. In the same line, coconut oil can penetrate deeply while leaving hair silky, shiny, and fully prepared for various hairstyles.
Mielle Organics Hair Growth Oil
Pros
- Safe for all hair types
- Repairs split ends
- Hydrates dry scalp
Cons
- May not help with hair loss
The Mielle Organics hair growth oil combats hair loss and replaces nutrients depleted by environmental pollution and hazardous chemicals. This nutrient-rich, biotin-infused solution can be utilized as a part of your daily hair care regimen or as a deeper hair therapy to prevent any damage to your thick, glossy hair. Simply apply it to the ends of your hair before shampooing for a fuller, lustrous finish that may be air-dried or hair styled as needed or wanted.
With a fresh, revitalizing aroma, it can repair split ends and hair follicles for a smooth and shiny hair appearance. This multi-purpose rosemary mint scalp and hair growth oil promotes luscious hair growth while profoundly nourishing chemically treated hair, braids, weaves, and even extensions.
Wild Growth Hair Growth Oil
Pros
- Promotes thick, long hair growth
- Easy to apply
- Aids in detangling and styling
Cons
- Has a strong fragrance
True to its name, the Wild Growth hair growth oil is formulated to restore damaged, brittle hair. A medley of coconut, jojoba, and olive oils covers each strand to add extra bounce and sheen while concentrating on healing the protective skin barrier on your scalp to promote healthy strands from root to tip.
This hair growth oil uses all-natural elements to condition, detangle, and help you achieve a longer-lasting shine and luster. It can also shorten your regular hairstyling routine, shortening blow-drying time and taming frizz. The formula not only stimulates new hair growth but softens your hair, making it easier to untangle and comb without breaking them.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can hair growth oil be used on an oily scalp?
A:There are many different opinions about using oil on greasy hair. While some hair care businesses promote using oil for oily scalps, most dermatologists advise against it.
-
Q: Do hair growth oils induce acne on the scalp?
A:Scalp acne develops when hair follicles become blocked with oil, dead skin cells, or product accumulation, and it can be caused by a variety of factors. More frequent breakouts might be caused by things like stress or the products you’re using, such as hair oils. Hair oils and other oil-based products can contribute to scalp buildup, leading to acne or exacerbating an existing condition.
-
Q: When is the appropriate time to use a hair growth oil?
A:Hair growth oil can be applied to dry or damp hair at any time of the day, based on the formula, thickness, and demands of your hair.
