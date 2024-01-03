The Best Hair Growth Oil for Long and Luscious Locks

What To Consider Before Buying Hair Oils

The problem with putting oil on your tresses is that it may make them seem greasy. If you have thicker or wavy curls, you may be able to style them using oils, but for everyone else, it’s more about nurturing, hydrating, and preserving the follicles.

The good news is there’s a slew of options available when it comes to hair growth oil. We put together this comprehensive buying guide to let you know all the crucial aspects you should consider before purchasing a hair growth oil.

Plant oils high in nutrients

When talking about quality oils for your hair, it’s hard not to include a few natural, plant-based oils. Coconut oil is incredibly nourishing and rich in nutrients and vitamins that help cure hair damage. It’s also wonderful for preventing heat damage, which makes it an excellent option for drier textures. Not to mention the nut-derived argan and almond oils, which are packed with protein and antioxidants. Castor oil is another perfect choice for fuller, curly strands and also works pretty well as a pre-shampoo treatment.

Avoid mineral oils

Though many oils profoundly nourish the hair, some oils ought not to be applied to the scalp. Mineral oil is a perfect example. Already regarded as a dubious component in the cosmetic industry, it's well known to cause excessive deposition, leading to scalp concerns and leaving the hair feeling cumbersome and burdened.

Fragrance-free formulas

Many hair growth oils smell divine, but if your scalp is sensitive and prone to irritation, avoid products with added fragrance, even organic components like essential or plant oils. This might result in scalp discomfort, inflammation, and more severe outbreaks. If you like the aroma of specific hair oil but are unsure how your scalp will respond to it, apply it solely to the ends and keep it away from the roots.