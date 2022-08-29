Bring Out Your Inner Glow With the Best Face Wash

A face wash is a crucial part of a proper skincare routine. While the primary purpose of a face wash is to rid your face of dirt, oil, and pollution, it can do much more, including moisturizing your face, killing acne-causing bacteria, and nourishing the skin.
That said, we understand that picking the right face wash can be a hassle. So, this list aims to make your life easier with a list of the top face washes of 2022.
Detailing the Top Face Wash of 2022
PanOxyl Face Wash – Best Overall
Key Features
Controlling acne isn’t the only highlight of this face wash, it not only cleans and unclogs pores on the back, chest, and face, but also eliminates and prevents new blemishes. Besides that, it is also free of parabens and fragrance. This makes it a great choice, as you can find all the essentials for healthy skin in one product. Overall, this face wash from PanOxyl stands firm as the best overall on this list due to its cleansing and acne-killing capabilities.
- Great to tackle acne
- Doesn’t cause pigmentation
- Free of parabens and fragrance
- May cause skin irritation for short time
Clean & Clear Face Wash – Best Value for Money
The morning facial cleanser features a citrus fragrance and removes skin impurities that build up overnight to help jumpstart your day. It gives your skin a burst of vitamins and energy and invigorating ginger extract to nourish your skin and help you feel fresh in the morning.
On the flip side, the nighttime face wash in the pack combines sea kelp extract and deep sea minerals. Together, these wash away all the impurities that build up on the skin throughout the day.
Key Features
Additionally, this face wash removes the oil and dirt you can’t see from deep within the pores, and its calming aromas help wind you down, leaving the skin relaxed and clean.
- Nourishes and cleanses the skin
- Oil-free and non-comedogenic
- Won’t clog pores
- Not suitable for all skin types
La-Roche Posay Face Wash – Best for Sensitive Skin
The soap-free yet creamy formula of this face wash doesn’t cause any sort of irritation on your skin. Instead, it features ingredients like soothing ceramides, glycerin, and prebiotic thermal water that help increase your skin’s hydration level and restores your skin’s protective barrier.
Key Features
This face wash also has a milky texture which ultimately helps your skin retain essential moisture. Besides that, since the face wash comes in a large bottle, you don’t have to worry about running out of it soon.
- Dissolves makeup and dirt faster
- Aids in restoring moisture
- Non-irritating and non-fragranced
- Low-quality bottle without a pump
Cetaphil Face Wash – Best for All Skin Types
Key Features
Though it works for all skin types, this face wash may be most beneficial if you’re someone with sensitive or dry skin. This is because it won’t make your face dry at all. Instead, it will leave your skin well moisturized. This face wash will remove grime and dirt from your face. This is the perfect option for those looking to add a simple step to their skincare routine.
- Simple application
- Maintains your skin’s pH
- Great for all skin types
- Doesn’t deep cleanse your face
Solimo Face Wash – Most Environmentally Friendly
This face wash is not only designed to fight blemishes and treat acne, but it also brings out a clean and refreshing look. It has a refreshing citrus scent, leaving your skin looking glowy.
Key Features
All the perks that this face wash offers make it a great product that does justice to the price tag that it comes under. It also gives a mild cooling and tingling sensation that you might just end up loving.
- Provides deep cleaning
- Comes in an environment-friendly bottle
- Comes with a pump bottle
- Might end up drying oily skin
Finding Your Next Face Wash: A Buyer’s Guide
To help you in that matter, this list was put together to outline some fundamentals you need to consider before buying a face wash. Without further ado, let’s get to it.
What To Consider When Purchasing a Face Wash
Even though you should consider many things before buying a face wash, we’ll be looking at some of the most important ones.
Purpose
Before purchasing a face wash, you need to know what you will use it for. If you use makeup regularly and want a face wash for cleansing the face and removing makeup, then you should look for a face wash that excels at removing makeup and dirt.
If you’re searching for a good scrub, you should opt for an exfoliating face wash. If you sweat a lot, then a face wash that tackles the clogged pores on your face might be a great choice.
Mild fragrance
It doesn’t matter how compelling the face wash looks, sometimes the overwhelming scents are just too much for your skin. Your face wash and fragrance are separate things, and you should treat them as such.
Especially if you’re someone with sensitive skin, you should choose a fragrance-free face wash to safeguard yourself from any irritation.
Consistency
Face washes come in a variety of consistencies, ranging from thick and creamy to clear and gel-like. With that said, choosing which one to buy depends mainly on your skin type.
Generally, it is recommended to buy a creamy and thick face wash if you have dry skin. If your skin is oily, you should consider getting a face wash with a gel-like foamy consistency.
Exfoliating ingredients
When you are buying a facewash, consider getting one that has exfoliating ingredients, as they help clean your skin and remove dirt and dead skin cells quite effectively.
Facial cleansers with microbeads or peach pits ingredients are known to be great at exfoliating your skin, promoting blood circulation, and adding a glow to your skin.
Skin type
Before you rush to a store and purchase a fancy-looking bottle of face wash, you need to know your skin type. Each face wash has different ingredients and formulas. While these formulas might suit one skin type, they can cause irritation and even acne breakouts to other skin types. Read below to learn more about which face wash is most suitable for you according to your skin type.
Know Your Skin Type
There are several skin types, and not all kinds of face wash are recommended for each of them. If you don’t know your skin type yet, you need to determine it first, and several indicators can help you.
Once you know your skin type, here are a few different considerations about your next face wash.
Normal skin
People with normal skin need to look for a face wash containing ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, salicylic acid, and chemical exfoliants.
Not only do these ingredients increase the hydration level of the skin, but they also encourage skin cell turnover and soften the skin to keep it healthy.
Dry skin
Individuals with dry skins should choose a face wash with ingredients like lactic acid, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and natural oils, such as jojoba and avocado. These ingredients will not only help to hydrate the skin but will also moisturize it.
Other than that, if you have dry skin, you need to steer clear of ingredients like glycolic and salicylic acids as they reduce the oil on the skin and further dry it out, creating irritation, redness, and even cracking.
Oily skin
To reduce the oil content of your skin and prevent breakouts, individuals with oily skin need to look for ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid in their face wash. These ingredients will help clear out and remove excess oil from the skin pores.
Another natural ingredient is tea tree oil which will dissolve oils and kill bacteria. If you struggle with acne, the ingredients mentioned above will also clear out pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads.
Sensitive or combination skin
An ultra-gentle face wash is ideal for sensitive and combination skin types. Your face wash should be not only fragrance-free, but also paraben-free, soap-free, and hypoallergenic so it can safeguard the skin against irritation.
Other than that, individuals with combination skin should avoid using physical scrubs or any face wash that has microbeads, as these may cause tears and lead to further irritation in the skin.
