Bring Out Your Inner Glow With the Best Face Wash

As the foundation of the skincare regimen, a face wash is essential for cleansing dirt, sweat, bacteria, and dead cells from your skin. You might not know it, but face washes are not one-size-fits-all, so you need to consider several factors before making a purchase.

To help you in that matter, this list was put together to outline some fundamentals you need to consider before buying a face wash. Without further ado, let’s get to it.

What To Consider When Purchasing a Face Wash

Even though you should consider many things before buying a face wash, we’ll be looking at some of the most important ones.

Purpose

Before purchasing a face wash, you need to know what you will use it for. If you use makeup regularly and want a face wash for cleansing the face and removing makeup, then you should look for a face wash that excels at removing makeup and dirt.

If you’re searching for a good scrub, you should opt for an exfoliating face wash. If you sweat a lot, then a face wash that tackles the clogged pores on your face might be a great choice.

Mild fragrance

It doesn’t matter how compelling the face wash looks, sometimes the overwhelming scents are just too much for your skin. Your face wash and fragrance are separate things, and you should treat them as such.

Especially if you’re someone with sensitive skin, you should choose a fragrance-free face wash to safeguard yourself from any irritation.

Consistency

Face washes come in a variety of consistencies, ranging from thick and creamy to clear and gel-like. With that said, choosing which one to buy depends mainly on your skin type.

Generally, it is recommended to buy a creamy and thick face wash if you have dry skin. If your skin is oily, you should consider getting a face wash with a gel-like foamy consistency.

Exfoliating ingredients

When you are buying a facewash, consider getting one that has exfoliating ingredients, as they help clean your skin and remove dirt and dead skin cells quite effectively.

Facial cleansers with microbeads or peach pits ingredients are known to be great at exfoliating your skin, promoting blood circulation, and adding a glow to your skin.

Skin type

Before you rush to a store and purchase a fancy-looking bottle of face wash, you need to know your skin type. Each face wash has different ingredients and formulas. While these formulas might suit one skin type, they can cause irritation and even acne breakouts to other skin types. Read below to learn more about which face wash is most suitable for you according to your skin type.

Know Your Skin Type

There are several skin types, and not all kinds of face wash are recommended for each of them. If you don’t know your skin type yet, you need to determine it first, and several indicators can help you.

Once you know your skin type, here are a few different considerations about your next face wash.

Normal skin

People with normal skin need to look for a face wash containing ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, salicylic acid, and chemical exfoliants.

Not only do these ingredients increase the hydration level of the skin, but they also encourage skin cell turnover and soften the skin to keep it healthy.

Dry skin

Individuals with dry skins should choose a face wash with ingredients like lactic acid, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and natural oils, such as jojoba and avocado. These ingredients will not only help to hydrate the skin but will also moisturize it.

Other than that, if you have dry skin, you need to steer clear of ingredients like glycolic and salicylic acids as they reduce the oil on the skin and further dry it out, creating irritation, redness, and even cracking.

Oily skin

To reduce the oil content of your skin and prevent breakouts, individuals with oily skin need to look for ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid in their face wash. These ingredients will help clear out and remove excess oil from the skin pores.

Another natural ingredient is tea tree oil which will dissolve oils and kill bacteria. If you struggle with acne, the ingredients mentioned above will also clear out pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads.

Sensitive or combination skin

An ultra-gentle face wash is ideal for sensitive and combination skin types. Your face wash should be not only fragrance-free, but also paraben-free, soap-free, and hypoallergenic so it can safeguard the skin against irritation.

Other than that, individuals with combination skin should avoid using physical scrubs or any face wash that has microbeads, as these may cause tears and lead to further irritation in the skin.