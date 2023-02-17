Even Out Your Skin Tone With the Best Color Corrector

Unfortunately, with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to figure out which one will truly work for your unique skin type and needs. Don’t worry though, because we’ve done the research and picked out the top-rated color correctors of 2023 to help you find just the thing to help you deal with discoloration.
Comparing the Top-rated Color Correctors of 2023
Dermacol Full Coverage Foundation – Best Overall
With these corrective shades, you can easily create a flawless complexion for any look you’re aiming to achieve. Plus, it features a lightweight cream texture that glides on smoothly for a natural finish, while its long-wearing formula ensures that you can confidently go about your day without worrying about your makeup fading or caking. Thanks to its crease-resistant opaque coverage and lightweight, long-lasting formula, we’ve selected this color corrector as the best overall product on our list.
- Highly pigmented formula for better coverage
- Covers several types of discoloration
- Easy to apply and blend
- Available in a pack of three
- Needs a setting powder to last
NYX Professional Makeup Color Corrector – Most Versatile
This product’s correctors have a smooth, creamy formula, making it easy to apply and blend for optimal coverage. Thanks to the matte finish, it will not leave you feeling greasy or shiny, making it perfect for everyday wear. Even better, it’s free from harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates, so you don’t have to worry about breakouts or allergic reactions either. PETA-certified and cruelty-free, this product is sure to meet the ethical standards of any conscious consumer.
- Non-greasy, lightweight formula
- Optimal coverage with minimal effort
- Smooth, mess-free application
- Works with different skin tones
- Do not come with an applicator
Stila One Step Color Corrector – Best for Dry Skin
This color corrector features a silky, blendable texture that delivers a sheer wash of color to neutralize unsightly marks, so you don’t have to worry about it settling into fine lines or emphasizing your skin’s texture. This one-step color corrector features a convenient pump that makes it easy to use without spilling, making it a great choice for those who travel frequently. The formula is also paraben-free and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using this product every day.
- Conceals redness and dark circles
- Moisturizes and brightens skin
- Three colors in one
- Ideal for aging skin
- Must be used with a foundation or concealer
Wet n Wild Color Corrector – Most Budget-friendly
Inspired by Korean makeup trends, this product can be used as a standalone makeup product to nourish skin or as a primer to mask any unwanted pigmentation or redness on the skin before applying your foundation, concealer and powder. After its applied, it leaves a crystal finish to give you a gorgeous, Korean glass-skin effect that’s become pretty trendy over the years. With its cruelty-free formula and powerful ingredients, this product is a must-have for anyone who wants to achieve flawless skin with minimal effort.
- Hydrating, lightweight formula
- Evens out skin tone and hides pores
- Provides medium to full coverage
- Available in two colors
- May not be suitable for oily skin
L’Oréal Paris Color Corrector – Ideal for Acne-prone Skin
Most importantly, these shades work across all skin tones and feature a buildable formula that allows you to layer up for more coverage or apply lightly for a sheer look. Their creamy, ultra-blendable consistency allows you to seamlessly blend to conceal discoloration, so you don’t have to worry about your makeup looking cakey or flaky. As a bonus, this color-correcting palette comes with a convenient applicator sponge, making it easier than ever to touch up your look on the go.
- Works with many skin tones
- Buildable coverage
- Comes with an applicator sponge
- Can be used to contour
- May not work for dryer skin
Choosing a Color Corrector: A Buyer’s Guide
Of course, not all color correctors are created equal. Some are too heavy, while others don’t blend well with other makeup products. To help you out, we’ve put together this buying guide with all the information about these amazing makeup products to aid you in making an informed decision.
Things To Consider Before Buying Color Correctors
Skin problems
Before you zero in on a product, think about your skin concerns. Is it acne scarring? Dark circles under your eyes? Sunspots? Freckles? Redness? If you have dark circles under your eyes and a dusky skin tone, then opt for an orange or yellow-toned color corrector, as it will neutralize any purple or blue in your skin and make it look more even.
If you have acne scars on your face, then a green-colored product would be ideal as they help cover up any redness or spots left behind by acne scars. For covering up yellow patches or dullness, a purple color corrector might be better for you.
The formula
The formula is what gives the product its color-correcting capabilities. You’ll want to look for something creamy and blendable. It should also be formulated without preservatives or fragrances, which can irritate sensitive skin types. If you have dry or mature skin, look for a hydrating formula with added emollients like shea butter or jojoba oil. If you have oily skin, opt for an oil-free option instead.
Tips for Using a Color Corrector
Color correctors are a miracle product for many people, but they can be tricky to use if you don’t know what you’re doing. Here are some tips for using and making the most of color correctors:
- When using a cream or liquid formula, it’s easy to apply too much and end up with a mask-like effect – which nobody wants! Use just enough product so that it blends into your skin without leaving streaks or patches of residue behind.
- Don’t apply the color corrector in broad strokes across your face. This will cause uneven coverage and may end up worsening the problem. Instead, apply it in thin layers and build until you get the coverage you want.
- Always apply primer before applying a color corrector to achieve more even coverage and improve the product’s staying power.
- Try applying the color corrector only where needed. For example, if you have acne scars on your cheeks but no blemishes on your forehead, concentrate on just covering those areas instead of applying it all over your face like a mask.
- Don’t be afraid to experiment with different shades. They’re usually labeled “for redness” or “for dark spots,” but they may work well on other types of problems as well. Just make sure not to use it excessively as it might clog your pores.
