Even Out Your Skin Tone With the Best Color Corrector

Color correctors are the unsung heroes of the beauty world. They can conquer all sorts of skin issues with just a swipe. Color correctors are a must-have for anyone struggling to cover discoloration with foundation and concealer alone.

Of course, not all color correctors are created equal. Some are too heavy, while others don’t blend well with other makeup products. To help you out, we’ve put together this buying guide with all the information about these amazing makeup products to aid you in making an informed decision.

Things To Consider Before Buying Color Correctors

Skin problems

Before you zero in on a product, think about your skin concerns. Is it acne scarring? Dark circles under your eyes? Sunspots? Freckles? Redness? If you have dark circles under your eyes and a dusky skin tone, then opt for an orange or yellow-toned color corrector, as it will neutralize any purple or blue in your skin and make it look more even.

If you have acne scars on your face, then a green-colored product would be ideal as they help cover up any redness or spots left behind by acne scars. For covering up yellow patches or dullness, a purple color corrector might be better for you.

The formula

The formula is what gives the product its color-correcting capabilities. You’ll want to look for something creamy and blendable. It should also be formulated without preservatives or fragrances, which can irritate sensitive skin types. If you have dry or mature skin, look for a hydrating formula with added emollients like shea butter or jojoba oil. If you have oily skin, opt for an oil-free option instead.

Tips for Using a Color Corrector

Color correctors are a miracle product for many people, but they can be tricky to use if you don’t know what you’re doing. Here are some tips for using and making the most of color correctors: