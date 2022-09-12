Get Voluminous Lashes With the Best Mascara

Purchasing the right mascara is absolutely essential to complete your makeup look, but browsing through each and every one can be quite the hassle. In this comprehensive guide, our team has provided all the information you will need to select a mascara from the wide variety of options available in the market.

What Features Should a Good Mascara Have?

Mascaras come in many different shapes and sizes, but there are a few features that we believe a good mascara should have. These have been discussed below.

Long-lasting

It is important that the mascara you purchase will at least stay put for 24 hours. You do not want to be retouching every few hours because your mascara has either smudged or washed off. Even though mascara should be long-lasting, make sure that the formula does not come with harmful ingredients or preservatives like parabens and sulfates to increase its life. Look for mascaras that are infused with natural ingredients, and will nourish and hydrate your lashes.

Ease of application

The main determinant of ease of application is the brush and wand shape. If the wand you purchase is too big, you will notice that the mascara will clump easily and prevent you from achieving the separated and defined look. Some wands goop excessive product onto the top of the wand, which can also be very inconvenient. If you do not clean that up before application, you will be left with globs that will be difficult to get rid of. Make sure the brush is a perfect size so that it can apply most of the product in the center of the eyelashes.

Ease of removing

Just as your mascara should be easy to apply, it should be easy to remove as well. Washable mascaras are generally easy to remove. The problem usually lies with removing waterproof mascara. For this reason, we recommend purchasing a washable option. You can also purchase both, but save the waterproof one for pool parties or trips to the beach. Make sure you use a makeup remover to get rid of all the mascara from your lashes before you go to sleep. Some waterproof ones are so stubborn that they will not come off completely even after using a makeup remover, and you will be left with smudged and dark eyes.

Quick drying

Gone are the days when we used to wait for our mascara to dry before we went out or put on clothes. In today’s fast-paced world, no one has any time to waste, which is why a lot of women prefer a quick-drying formula. Just make sure that the mascara does not dry up so quickly that you do not even get the chance to layer on an adequate amount of coats. The trick is to find one that will allow you to build it up as much as you want but will also dry up quickly so that you do not have to wait for the formula to set.

Appropriate brush shape

It is important that you purchase a brush shape that is ideal for providing you with the desired results. There are so many different types of shapes now available, that it can get confusing. We recommend sticking to regular ones and avoiding extremely unique and uncommon shapes. Curled brushes are ideal for achieving a full and curled-up look, while straight brushes with several bristles are ideal for lengthening your lashes.

How To Apply Mascara

Even though the process seems pretty straightforward, there are a few tips that you can follow to achieve perfect results. The first thing that you will want to do is curl your lashes using an eyelash curler. Some people prefer to skip this step, but it is important to lengthen and lift your lashes. Next, apply an eyelash primer to prep your lashes. Not only will this ensure that your mascara stays on longer, but it will also help with definition and a thickening effect.

Now, apply the mascara by making sure that you take off any excess product from the edges. Use slow and careful movements so that your lashes can separate and appear defined. We recommend applying it on both the upper and lower lashes for a complete look. Try to cover as many lashes as possible, and remove smudges if any.