Get Voluminous Lashes With the Best Mascara

Due to their increasing popularity, a lot of makeup brands introduce several mascaras, each having different effects like lengthening, thickening and adding volume. This can make it difficult to select one, especially if you are new to the makeup world. In order to make it easier for you, our team has shortlisted the most voluminous mascaras for 2022.
Detailing the Top-Rated Mascaras of 2022
Poppy Austin Mascara – Best Overall
No artificial ingredients like petrolatum, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens have been added, and this mascara is both vegan and cruelty-free. It is also hypoallergenic and does not contain any artificial fragrances. The full-bristle applicator is gentle on the lashes and will not cause any breakage. The company provides a full refund in case you are not satisfied with your purchase. Due to its nourishing ingredients and ability to curl and lift at the same time, this mascara gets the top spot on this list.
- Will not cause clumps or flakes
- Infused with nourishing ingredients like argan oil
- Hypoallergenic and cruelty-free
- May smear easily when wet
essence Lash Princess Mascara – Best for Dramatic Effect
The brand has been acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand because they do not test their products on animals. This mascara does not contain gluten as well, so it is ideal for individuals with gluten allergies. A single coat is ideal for everyday wear, but you can apply two or three coats for an extra dramatic look. It is waterproof, and it can be purchased as a set of three.
- Designed to provide a voluminous and bold look
- Gluten-free and waterproof
- Can be built up for dramatic effect
- May be a little difficult to remove
Maybelline Mascara – Best for Sensitive Eyes
The mascara has been tested by ophthalmologists, which makes it suitable for sensitive eyes and also for those who wear contact lenses. It is long lasting, and will be ideal for all lash types. Six shades are also available so you can choose one that matches the natural color of your lashes the most.
- Curled wand for a volumizing effect
- Tested and approved by ophthalmologists
- Available in different buildable shades
- Does not come well sealed
Covergirl Mascara – Best for Volume
The hypoallergenic formula makes it safe for your eyes, reducing the chances of infections or irritation. The brand is cruelty-free because they do not test their products on animals. The company claims to provide ten times more volume than your bare lashes, so this is ideal for people with thin and fine lashes. For ideal results, you should apply their lash serum and primer before applying the mascara. This option is available in a waterproof version as well, which will stay in place during activities like swimming and beach trips.
- Designed to provide instant volume
- Hypoallergenic and cruelty-free brand
- Available in both waterproof and washable versions
- Waterproof version can be difficult to remove
L’Oreal Paris Mascara – Best for Conditioning Lashes
Both waterproof and washable versions are available, and both are designed to last long, for at least 24 hours. Seven shades are available to choose from, so you can purchase the one that matches your natural shade the most. A pack of two is also available for your convenience. For a more dramatic effect, you can also use their primer. The soft and wavy brush provides a full fringe effect.
- Ideal for conditioning and softening lashes
- Seven shades available
- Soft brush provides full fringe effect
- May smudge a bit in humid weather
Finding Your Next Mascara: A Buyer’s Guide
What Features Should a Good Mascara Have?
Mascaras come in many different shapes and sizes, but there are a few features that we believe a good mascara should have. These have been discussed below.
Long-lasting
It is important that the mascara you purchase will at least stay put for 24 hours. You do not want to be retouching every few hours because your mascara has either smudged or washed off. Even though mascara should be long-lasting, make sure that the formula does not come with harmful ingredients or preservatives like parabens and sulfates to increase its life. Look for mascaras that are infused with natural ingredients, and will nourish and hydrate your lashes.
Ease of application
The main determinant of ease of application is the brush and wand shape. If the wand you purchase is too big, you will notice that the mascara will clump easily and prevent you from achieving the separated and defined look. Some wands goop excessive product onto the top of the wand, which can also be very inconvenient. If you do not clean that up before application, you will be left with globs that will be difficult to get rid of. Make sure the brush is a perfect size so that it can apply most of the product in the center of the eyelashes.
Ease of removing
Just as your mascara should be easy to apply, it should be easy to remove as well. Washable mascaras are generally easy to remove. The problem usually lies with removing waterproof mascara. For this reason, we recommend purchasing a washable option. You can also purchase both, but save the waterproof one for pool parties or trips to the beach. Make sure you use a makeup remover to get rid of all the mascara from your lashes before you go to sleep. Some waterproof ones are so stubborn that they will not come off completely even after using a makeup remover, and you will be left with smudged and dark eyes.
Quick drying
Gone are the days when we used to wait for our mascara to dry before we went out or put on clothes. In today’s fast-paced world, no one has any time to waste, which is why a lot of women prefer a quick-drying formula. Just make sure that the mascara does not dry up so quickly that you do not even get the chance to layer on an adequate amount of coats. The trick is to find one that will allow you to build it up as much as you want but will also dry up quickly so that you do not have to wait for the formula to set.
Appropriate brush shape
It is important that you purchase a brush shape that is ideal for providing you with the desired results. There are so many different types of shapes now available, that it can get confusing. We recommend sticking to regular ones and avoiding extremely unique and uncommon shapes. Curled brushes are ideal for achieving a full and curled-up look, while straight brushes with several bristles are ideal for lengthening your lashes.
How To Apply Mascara
Even though the process seems pretty straightforward, there are a few tips that you can follow to achieve perfect results. The first thing that you will want to do is curl your lashes using an eyelash curler. Some people prefer to skip this step, but it is important to lengthen and lift your lashes. Next, apply an eyelash primer to prep your lashes. Not only will this ensure that your mascara stays on longer, but it will also help with definition and a thickening effect.
Now, apply the mascara by making sure that you take off any excess product from the edges. Use slow and careful movements so that your lashes can separate and appear defined. We recommend applying it on both the upper and lower lashes for a complete look. Try to cover as many lashes as possible, and remove smudges if any.
