Give Your Skin the Royal Treatment With the Best Body Lotion

Comparing the Top Body Lotions of 2022
Cerave Moisturizing Body Lotion – Best Overall
Key Features
Dermatologists recommended this allergy-tested lotion, making it perfect for multiple skin types and those with eczema and dermatitis. And did we mention that it’s non-comedogenic? That’s right! It won’t clog pores or cause irritation, so you can use it in the morning or at night without any worries.
- Provides 24 hours of nourishment
- Lightweight, smooth texture
- Fragrance-free formula
- The pump might get clogged
Hempz Body Lotion – Offers Premium Hydration
Key Features
Featuring a lightweight texture, this body lotion is perfect for summertime when you need something that quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving a trace of stickiness or greasiness. This luxurious lotion is great for all skin types and is especially helpful for those who suffer from dry skin. Although the bottle is small, a little goes a long way—so one container will last you for quite some time.
- Restores skin barrier
- Lightweight and non-greasy
- Features convenient pump bottle
- Only available in one size
Ogx Body Lotion – Admirable Scent
Key Features
Featuring an exotic tropical scent, it will leave you smelling like heaven all day long. As another awesome plus, it’s extra creamy and luscious so you’ll be able to glide right over those rough spots without missing a beat!
- Exfoliates and rejuvenates skin
- Absorbs very quickly
- Smell is strong
Jergens Body Lotion – Best for Dry Skin
Key Features
Sinking into your skin fast so you don’t have to worry about a greasy mess, the formula is also unscented—so you can go ahead and wear it along with your perfume or cologne. If you use it regularly, you’ll see an improvement in your skin’s health right away.
- Repairs dry skin
- Provide long-lasting hydration
- Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free formula
- Might be a little sticky
Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion – Most Nourishing
Dermatologically tested, it is safe for all skin types so you can use it every day without worrying about clogged pores or breakouts. It absorbs into your skin in a flash, leaving behind no residue or stickiness whatsoever. And since it’s free from harmful chemicals and parabens, the chances of irritation are slim to none.
Key Features
Coming to you in a convenient pump, you can take it with you everywhere you go!
- Glide smoothly across the skin
- Provides needed nourishment
- The scent might linger
A Buyer’s Guide To Finding the Best Body Lotion
Read the Label
Many brands these days include parabens and sulfates in their product to increase their shelf life. These harmful chemicals can cause rashes, breakouts, and other skin problems if applied to your skin frequently. Generally speaking, you should always go for products that have herbal ingredients such as aloe vera gel, shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil.
Check for Product Consistency
Some body lotions are thicker than others and may feel greasy when applied to your skin; others are lighter and feel more like water than cream when applied. Ideally, it should feel smooth and silky on your skin (not greasy). It also should absorb quickly so it doesn’t get all over your clothes or carpeting when you apply it after showering or bathing.
Consider Your Skin Concerns
Body lotions are available in different formulas for different skin concerns. If you have dry skin or eczema, look for one that contains humectants and occlusives like hyaluronic acid and coconut oil. They will give your dry, patchy skin a boost of hydration and seal in the moisture, providing you with smooth, dewy skin.
If you have oily skin or acne, opt for an oil-free formula or one that contains salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide as an active ingredient. Those who live an active lifestyle can benefit from one that contains vitamins E and C. These ingredients will protect you from free radical damage and help you get rid of uneven skin tone and texture.
Give Priority to SPF
You’re not supposed to put sunscreen on your body, right? Wrong! Even if you’re in a cold climate and don’t think you’ll be spending much time outside, UV rays can still get through the clouds and reflect off the snow, resulting in sunburns, premature aging, and wrinkles. And who wants to deal with that?
Definitely not you! So stick to the body lotion that contains at least SPF 30 or more. That way, you’ll be protected from harmful UV rays even if you’re basking in the sun all day long.
Scented v. Unscented Body Lotion
These days, body lotions are available in a wide range of scents, from floral and fruity to musky and earthy. Some people don’t like lotions with fragrances because they can be irritating to the skin or cause allergic reactions. If this is an issue for you, look for products labeled as fragrance-free. While this doesn’t necessarily mean no added scents, you can rest assured that no artificial scents were used in the formula. Conversely, if you prefer scented skincare items then go ahead and pick out one with a scent that appeals to you.
