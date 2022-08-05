Give Your Skin the Royal Treatment With the Best Body Lotion

Read the Label

The body lotion is a must-have item in everyone’s beauty arsenal. A good body lotion can do wonders to your skin, making it soft to the touch. Here are some factors to consider before buying a body lotion.

Many brands these days include parabens and sulfates in their product to increase their shelf life. These harmful chemicals can cause rashes, breakouts, and other skin problems if applied to your skin frequently. Generally speaking, you should always go for products that have herbal ingredients such as aloe vera gel, shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil.

Check for Product Consistency

Some body lotions are thicker than others and may feel greasy when applied to your skin; others are lighter and feel more like water than cream when applied. Ideally, it should feel smooth and silky on your skin (not greasy). It also should absorb quickly so it doesn’t get all over your clothes or carpeting when you apply it after showering or bathing.

Consider Your Skin Concerns

Body lotions are available in different formulas for different skin concerns. If you have dry skin or eczema, look for one that contains humectants and occlusives like hyaluronic acid and coconut oil. They will give your dry, patchy skin a boost of hydration and seal in the moisture, providing you with smooth, dewy skin.

If you have oily skin or acne, opt for an oil-free formula or one that contains salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide as an active ingredient. Those who live an active lifestyle can benefit from one that contains vitamins E and C. These ingredients will protect you from free radical damage and help you get rid of uneven skin tone and texture.

Give Priority to SPF

You’re not supposed to put sunscreen on your body, right? Wrong! Even if you’re in a cold climate and don’t think you’ll be spending much time outside, UV rays can still get through the clouds and reflect off the snow, resulting in sunburns, premature aging, and wrinkles. And who wants to deal with that?

Definitely not you! So stick to the body lotion that contains at least SPF 30 or more. That way, you’ll be protected from harmful UV rays even if you’re basking in the sun all day long.

Scented v. Unscented Body Lotion

These days, body lotions are available in a wide range of scents, from floral and fruity to musky and earthy. Some people don’t like lotions with fragrances because they can be irritating to the skin or cause allergic reactions. If this is an issue for you, look for products labeled as fragrance-free. While this doesn’t necessarily mean no added scents, you can rest assured that no artificial scents were used in the formula. Conversely, if you prefer scented skincare items then go ahead and pick out one with a scent that appeals to you.