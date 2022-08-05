Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Give Your Skin the Royal Treatment With the Best Body Lotion

top-rated body lotion
Are your knees super dry and rough? Do your elbows look like they’ve been dragged across sandpaper? If so, then a body lotion will be sure to be your next go-to. Often infused with hydrating ingredients, body lotions moisturize the skin and help it look smooth, soft and luminous. Some body lotions even reduce the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, so you’ll be able to show off your summer body in all its glory. 

With so many buying options across the online marketplace, it can be hard to tell if you’re getting the most out of your money. To help you save a few bucks, we’ve reviewed some of the top body lotions of 2022! 

Comparing the Top Body Lotions of 2022

Comparing the Top Body Lotions of 2022

Cerave Moisturizing Body Lotion – Best Overall

CeraVe body lotion
When you’re craving a moisturizing lotion with a smooth, light-weight texture, CeraVe moisturizing body lotion is a perfect choice. Packed with hyaluronic acid and essential ceramides, this highly conditioning lotion restores the protective barrier on your skin and locks in the moisture, quenching dryness from head to toe. 

Key Features

Dermatologists recommended this allergy-tested lotion, making it perfect for multiple skin types and those with eczema and dermatitis. And did we mention that it’s non-comedogenic? That’s right! It won’t clog pores or cause irritation, so you can use it in the morning or at night without any worries. 

Pros
  • Provides 24 hours of nourishment
  • Lightweight, smooth texture
  • Fragrance-free formula
Cons
  • The pump might get clogged 

Hempz Body Lotion – Offers Premium Hydration

body lotion reviews
From the moment you slather on Hempz body lotion, you’ll be transported to a tropical paradise. Formulated with a rich amalgam of Mama Nature’s finest nourishing ingredients, this replenishing lotion helps ward off free radicals, treat dryness and improve overall skin texture so you can have healthy, glowing skin. 

Key Features

Featuring a lightweight texture, this body lotion is perfect for summertime when you need something that quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving a trace of stickiness or greasiness. This luxurious lotion is great for all skin types and is especially helpful for those who suffer from dry skin. Although the bottle is small, a little goes a long way—so one container will last you for quite some time. 

Pros
  • Restores skin barrier
  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Features convenient pump bottle
Cons
  • Only available in one size

Ogx Body Lotion – Admirable Scent

body lotion reviews
Your skin is thirsty for moisture, but we know that sometimes you just don’t have the time or energy to slather on a bunch of lotion after you shower. An ultra-hydrating lotion that gives your skin a deep dose of hydration without any fuss, OgX is enriched with coconut oil, vanilla bean extract and a whole bunch of occlusives that rejuvenate the skin while exfoliating and soothing irritation on contact. It moisturizes even the driest of dry skin, transforming it into all-over dewy perfection.

Key Features

Featuring an exotic tropical scent, it will leave you smelling like heaven all day long. As another awesome plus, it’s extra creamy and luscious so you’ll be able to glide right over those rough spots without missing a beat!

Pros
  • Exfoliates and rejuvenates skin
  • Absorbs very quickly 
Cons
  • Smell is strong 

Jergens Body Lotion – Best for Dry Skin

body lotion reviews
Get rid of those pesky dry patches with Jergens body lotion. Infused with an optimal blend of ultra healing ingredients, this body lotion penetrates deep into the skin and helps improve the skin’s appearance and texture. It reduces dryness at the source while locking in moisture for 24 hours so your skin stays nourished and luminous all day long.

Key Features

Sinking into your skin fast so you don’t have to worry about a greasy mess, the formula is also unscented—so you can go ahead and wear it along with your perfume or cologne. If you use it regularly, you’ll see an improvement in your skin’s health right away.

Pros
  • Repairs dry skin
  • Provide long-lasting hydration
  • Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free formula
Cons
  • Might be a little sticky

Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion – Most Nourishing

body lotion reviews
Whether you’re looking to add some sheen and sparkle to your skin or just need something extra-hydrating after a long day at work, Nivea body lotion has got you covered. Enriched with almond oil, this hydrating body lotion provides deep nourishment to slow flaky, rough skin—leaving your skin feeling super soft. 

Dermatologically tested, it is safe for all skin types so you can use it every day without worrying about clogged pores or breakouts. It absorbs into your skin in a flash, leaving behind no residue or stickiness whatsoever. And since it’s free from harmful chemicals and parabens, the chances of irritation are slim to none. 

Key Features

Coming to you in a convenient pump, you can take it with you everywhere you go!

Pros
  • Glide smoothly across the skin
  • Provides needed nourishment
Cons
  • The scent might linger

A Buyer’s Guide To Finding the Best Body Lotion

The body lotion is a must-have item in everyone’s beauty arsenal. A good body lotion can do wonders to your skin, making it soft to the touch. Here are some factors to consider before buying a body lotion.

Read the Label

Many brands these days include parabens and sulfates in their product to increase their shelf life. These harmful chemicals can cause rashes, breakouts, and other skin problems if applied to your skin frequently. Generally speaking, you should always go for products that have herbal ingredients such as aloe vera gel, shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil.

Check for Product Consistency

Some body lotions are thicker than others and may feel greasy when applied to your skin; others are lighter and feel more like water than cream when applied. Ideally, it should feel smooth and silky on your skin (not greasy). It also should absorb quickly so it doesn’t get all over your clothes or carpeting when you apply it after showering or bathing.

Consider Your Skin Concerns

Body lotions are available in different formulas for different skin concerns. If you have dry skin or eczema, look for one that contains humectants and occlusives like hyaluronic acid and coconut oil. They will give your dry, patchy skin a boost of hydration and seal in the moisture, providing you with smooth, dewy skin.

If you have oily skin or acne, opt for an oil-free formula or one that contains salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide as an active ingredient. Those who live an active lifestyle can benefit from one that contains vitamins E and C. These ingredients will protect you from free radical damage and help you get rid of uneven skin tone and texture.

Give Priority to SPF

You’re not supposed to put sunscreen on your body, right? Wrong! Even if you’re in a cold climate and don’t think you’ll be spending much time outside, UV rays can still get through the clouds and reflect off the snow, resulting in sunburns, premature aging, and wrinkles. And who wants to deal with that?

Definitely not you! So stick to the body lotion that contains at least SPF 30 or more. That way, you’ll be protected from harmful UV rays even if you’re basking in the sun all day long.

Scented v. Unscented Body Lotion

These days, body lotions are available in a wide range of scents, from floral and fruity to musky and earthy. Some people don’t like lotions with fragrances because they can be irritating to the skin or cause allergic reactions. If this is an issue for you, look for products labeled as fragrance-free. While this doesn’t necessarily mean no added scents, you can rest assured that no artificial scents were used in the formula. Conversely, if you prefer scented skincare items then go ahead and pick out one with a scent that appeals to you.

People Also Asked

Q: Are body butter and body lotions the same thing?

A: Body butter has a thick, creamy texture and contains more emollients to rejuvenate the skin whereas body lotions are usually made with water-based ingredients, like glycerin. Although both of these skincare items moisturize the skin, it is recommended to use body lotion in summertime and body butter during the winter months.

Q: Can I use body lotion on my face?

A: Although you can use a body lotion on your face, we don’t recommend it. Since body lotions are formulated with higher concentrations of ingredients, they might clog pores or lead to breakouts and redness if used on the face regularly.

Q: Can I use body lotion and body oil at the same time?

A: You can use body oil and body lotion at the same time, but if you want an extra boost of moisture then you can just apply the oil first and follow up with the lotion. Doing this will lock in hydration, and leading with oil like argan can result in clearer, supple skin. This technique is especially great for those who live in a dryer, drought-prone region. 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!