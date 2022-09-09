Keep Your Hands in Good Condition With the Best Hand Care Products

A general moisturizer might work as well, but the final results from creams and masks designed for the skin on your hands are definitely better. The only hurdle between you and flawless skin is buying the right-hand care products. If you’re uncertain about which one to get, this list has several exceptional recommendations for you.
Detailing the Top Hand Care Products of 2022
O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Cream – Best Overall
The next major benefit comes in the form of future protection. The cream will create a protective layer around your hands that will prevent them from drying out, even if you wash them a few times every day. It’s this high level of performance and extreme usability that makes this cream the top hand care product on this list.
- Starts showing results in few days
- Safe for all skin types
- No strong scent
- Can be applied at any time
- Feels oily for the first few minutes
Burt’s Bees Hand Cream for Dry Skin – Smoothest Results
This lotion is also almost entirely natural, with tea extracts, baobab oil, watermelon seed oil, and pumpkin oil as active components. All of these provide skin care benefits of their own, put them together, and you have one of the most effective hand creams on the market. Even if you ignore this incredible performance, the grease-free and fragrance-free nature of this lotion make it worth your consideration.
- Makes your hands very smooth
- Provides ample moisturization
- Shows positive results in a few days
- Non-greasy and fragrance-free composition
- Takes a long time for proper application
Rituals Ayurveda Hand Care Set – Most Versatile Care
The second component is the portion of the hand lotion that handles the healing side of things. It will fight against the dryness already present in your hands and moisturize them to the max. Using both of these in your daily routine will result in a quick recovery for your hands. It also comes with a hand wash refill, so you can keep using both components together for longer.
- Provides a full range of hand care
- Natural and subtle scent of almond oil
- Safe for almost all skin types
- Good value for your money
- Lotion may be too greasy for some
Aveeno Repairing Hand Care Mask – Most Efficient
As for performance, these hand care masks don’t disappoint on that front, either. They bring the natural moisture levels of your hands back to where they should be. They also include nourishing ingredients that leave your hands visibly soft, smooth, and healthy looking. These are also perfectly safe for folks with sensitive skin, so you can use them without any worries.
- Quick and efficient usage
- No cleanup required
- Works in only 10 minutes per session
- Safe for folks with sensitive skin
- Can make your hands a little sweaty
Epielle Intensive Repairing Hand Mask – Best Value
These hand care masks are great at the obvious stuff, like moisturization. Just wear them for about 20 minutes during each hand care session, and the dryness in your hands will be gone before you know it. Then there are the advanced benefits like nourishment that makes your hands smooth and soft to the touch. These gloves can also help repair cracks and other similar skin issues. One entirely unique feature of these hand masks is that you can drench your hands while wearing them for a relaxing, cooling effect.
- Great value for your hard-earned money
- Provides ample moisturization
- Unique and relaxing cooling therapy with water
- Hypoallergenic ingredients with a faint fragrance
- Not for folks with coconut oil allergy
Buying Guide: Hand Care
In any case, here is your complete guide to picking the right hand care products. Let’s get started.
Benefits of Hand Care
These are the essential benefits you should look for when looking for the ideal hand care products. They are all equally important, and the cream, lotion, or mask you buy should offer all three of them.
Moisturization
Dryness from regular washing is one of the biggest threats to the skin on your hands, and it only gets worse with time. Using hand care products is the only effective way to counter this issue. In other words, look for products that moisturize your hands with each application.
Some of them require you to apply them after each wash, while others can protect your hands from dryness for an entire day without any issues. Both of these choices are equally viable, and you should choose one based on your own preference.
Just make sure that the moisturization abilities of the hand care product you buy do not cause issues like oiliness or leave behind an intense fragrance.
Healing
Even if the skin on your hands is perfectly fine right now, you should start using proper hand care products for future prevention. Many people discover hand care after their hands have been dry and cracked for some time. This is where the healing abilities of hand care products come into play.
The cream, lotion, or mask you buy should start healing the damage that’s already there. This includes moisturizing the skin and getting rid of cracking without leaving a single scar. Also, make sure that this healing ability is backed by natural ingredients with hypoallergenic properties.
Nourishment
A good hand care product will bring your hand back to how it was before the dryness or moisture level issues. A great product, on the other hand, will provide nourishment and make your hands feel smooth and soft. These nourishing benefits are mostly found in hand care options with ingredients like natural oils.
You might think that this is optional. But if you want to see your hands’ skin in the best shape possible, look for hand care options with nourishing abilities and components.
Types of Hand Care
There are three main types of hand care products on the market. None of them is definitively better than the other, and the choice between them comes down to your needs and preferences.
Hand wash
This is the most basic form of hand care and requires the least amount of effort. All you have to do is replace your general soap or hand wash with one that prevents dryness. These hand moisture-locking washes are partially effective in winter when the air is completely dry. You can wash your hands as many times as you want with these without worrying about drying out your skin.
That said, the effectiveness of these hand washes is fairly limited, and they won’t have many benefits for hands that are already dry.
Creams and lotion
Creams and lotions are a proper hand care option that should be an essential part of your skin care routine. The benefits of these creams vary from one option to the other, so you can choose the one that fits your situation. Generally, these hand care lotions can improve moisture levels, heal dried and cracked skin, and provide further nourishment for soft and smooth hands.
The only downside of using these is that some of them can make your hands a bit oily.
Hand masks
Hand care masks are the most advanced solution on this list, and it is exceptional in every way. For starters, it works without creating any mess or oiliness. Just wear the glove for 10 to 20 minutes and remove it when done. You don’t even have to wash your hands afterward.
As great as hand care masks are, they can be quite an expensive option. If you factor efficiency into the equation as well, these are still worth your consideration.
Check the Ingredients
It doesn’t matter if you’re buying a handwash, a cream, or hand mask, always check their ingredients. Look at the individual components to ensure that you’re not allergic to any of them since skin-based allergies can be tough to deal with.
Also, pick a hand care product with natural ingredients over ones made entirely from synthetic chemicals. This increases the chances of that product being safe for sensitive skin and lowers the risk of unintended side effects.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!