Keep Your Hands in Good Condition With the Best Hand Care Products

highly rated hand care products
As far as skin care is concerned, the hands are one of the most neglected parts of the body. This is despite the fact that hands need skin care the most. They are washed many times a day and often with generic antibacterial soaps with zero skin care properties. All this can lead to dryness, which is not only unpleasant to look at but can also hurt your skin and get in the way of your daily activities. Luckily, you can avoid that by using the top hand care products of 2022.

A general moisturizer might work as well, but the final results from creams and masks designed for the skin on your hands are definitely better. The only hurdle between you and flawless skin is buying the right-hand care products. If you’re uncertain about which one to get, this list has several exceptional recommendations for you.

Detailing the Top Hand Care Products of 2022

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Cream – Best Overall

hand care reviews
O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Cream sets a high bar for the effectiveness of hand care products. The first major benefit of this cream is its repairing properties. If your hands already have dried out and cracked skin, applying this cream on a regular basis will start healing that skin until it is as smooth as it can be. You won’t have to wait long, as positive results start becoming noticeable within the first few days of use. 

The next major benefit comes in the form of future protection. The cream will create a protective layer around your hands that will prevent them from drying out, even if you wash them a few times every day. It’s this high level of performance and extreme usability that makes this cream the top hand care product on this list. 

Pros
  • Starts showing results in few days
  • Safe for all skin types
  • No strong scent 
  • Can be applied at any time
Cons
  • Feels oily for the first few minutes

Burt’s Bees Hand Cream for Dry Skin – Smoothest Results

hand care reviews
Just getting rid of dryness is one thing, but the Burt’s Bees Hand Cream for Dry Skin goes a step further. This cream actually works deep in the skin to get at the source of the dryness. The active ingredients in this lotion, especially the natural fruit acid complex, work hard and fast. You will start seeing and feeling the smoothing effects within the first few days of use. That progress will continue until the skin on your hands is nearly flawless.

This lotion is also almost entirely natural, with tea extracts, baobab oil, watermelon seed oil, and pumpkin oil as active components. All of these provide skin care benefits of their own, put them together, and you have one of the most effective hand creams on the market. Even if you ignore this incredible performance, the grease-free and fragrance-free nature of this lotion make it worth your consideration. 

Pros
  • Makes your hands very smooth
  • Provides ample moisturization
  • Shows positive results in a few days
  • Non-greasy and fragrance-free composition
Cons
  • Takes a long time for proper application

Rituals Ayurveda Hand Care Set – Most Versatile Care

hand care reviews
If you’re serious about taking care of the skin on your hands, this RITUALS Ayurveda Hand Care Set is the ideal option for you. It has two major components. First is the hand wash that’s designed to prevent dryness and other negative effects from regular washes. It acts as a protective barrier around your hands and keeps them safe from any skin dangers. It’s also great against germs, so that base is covered as well.

The second component is the portion of the hand lotion that handles the healing side of things. It will fight against the dryness already present in your hands and moisturize them to the max. Using both of these in your daily routine will result in a quick recovery for your hands. It also comes with a hand wash refill, so you can keep using both components together for longer.

Pros
  • Provides a full range of hand care
  • Natural and subtle scent of almond oil 
  • Safe for almost all skin types
  • Good value for your money
Cons
  • Lotion may be too greasy for some

Aveeno Repairing Hand Care Mask – Most Efficient

hand care reviews
If you’re not a big fan of lotions and creams as they tend to get messy, the Aveeno Repairing Hand Care Mask will be right up your alley. All you have to do is wear these gloves for 10 minutes and then take them off, that’s all there is to it. There is no need to rinse afterward, and you can even use your phone while this mask is on. You will not find this level of efficiency and ease of use in any hand creams, no matter how high the quality may be.

As for performance, these hand care masks don’t disappoint on that front, either. They bring the natural moisture levels of your hands back to where they should be. They also include nourishing ingredients that leave your hands visibly soft, smooth, and healthy looking. These are also perfectly safe for folks with sensitive skin, so you can use them without any worries.

Pros
  • Quick and efficient usage
  • No cleanup required
  • Works in only 10 minutes per session 
  • Safe for folks with sensitive skin 
Cons
  • Can make your hands a little sweaty

Epielle Intensive Repairing Hand Mask – Best Value

hand care reviews
These Epielle Intensive Repairing Hand Masks make high-end hand care accessible to everyone. For starters, the per glove price is noticeably lower than most of its competitors and is a major component of their amazing value. But, the real reason to buy these gloves is their performance, which is excellent on every front. 

These hand care masks are great at the obvious stuff, like moisturization. Just wear them for about 20 minutes during each hand care session, and the dryness in your hands will be gone before you know it. Then there are the advanced benefits like nourishment that makes your hands smooth and soft to the touch. These gloves can also help repair cracks and other similar skin issues. One entirely unique feature of these hand masks is that you can drench your hands while wearing them for a relaxing, cooling effect.

Pros
  • Great value for your hard-earned money
  • Provides ample moisturization
  • Unique and relaxing cooling therapy with water
  • Hypoallergenic ingredients with a faint fragrance
Cons
  • Not for folks with coconut oil allergy

Buying Guide: Hand Care

Saying that you should take better care of your hands would be an understatement. Think of it this way, taking care of the skin on your hands is just as essential as taking care of the skin on your face. Some might even argue that hands need better care since they’re more exposed to dirt, grime, water, and generic antibacterial soaps. 

In any case, here is your complete guide to picking the right hand care products. Let’s get started.

Benefits of Hand Care

These are the essential benefits you should look for when looking for the ideal hand care products. They are all equally important, and the cream, lotion, or mask you buy should offer all three of them. 

Moisturization 

Dryness from regular washing is one of the biggest threats to the skin on your hands, and it only gets worse with time. Using hand care products is the only effective way to counter this issue. In other words, look for products that moisturize your hands with each application. 

Some of them require you to apply them after each wash, while others can protect your hands from dryness for an entire day without any issues. Both of these choices are equally viable, and you should choose one based on your own preference. 

Just make sure that the moisturization abilities of the hand care product you buy do not cause issues like oiliness or leave behind an intense fragrance. 

Healing

Even if the skin on your hands is perfectly fine right now, you should start using proper hand care products for future prevention. Many people discover hand care after their hands have been dry and cracked for some time. This is where the healing abilities of hand care products come into play.

The cream, lotion, or mask you buy should start healing the damage that’s already there. This includes moisturizing the skin and getting rid of cracking without leaving a single scar. Also, make sure that this healing ability is backed by natural ingredients with hypoallergenic properties. 

Nourishment 

A good hand care product will bring your hand back to how it was before the dryness or moisture level issues. A great product, on the other hand, will provide nourishment and make your hands feel smooth and soft. These nourishing benefits are mostly found in hand care options with ingredients like natural oils. 

You might think that this is optional. But if you want to see your hands’ skin in the best shape possible, look for hand care options with nourishing abilities and components. 

Types of Hand Care

There are three main types of hand care products on the market. None of them is definitively better than the other, and the choice between them comes down to your needs and preferences. 

Hand wash

This is the most basic form of hand care and requires the least amount of effort. All you have to do is replace your general soap or hand wash with one that prevents dryness. These hand moisture-locking washes are partially effective in winter when the air is completely dry. You can wash your hands as many times as you want with these without worrying about drying out your skin. 

That said, the effectiveness of these hand washes is fairly limited, and they won’t have many benefits for hands that are already dry.

Creams and lotion

Creams and lotions are a proper hand care option that should be an essential part of your skin care routine. The benefits of these creams vary from one option to the other, so you can choose the one that fits your situation. Generally, these hand care lotions can improve moisture levels, heal dried and cracked skin, and provide further nourishment for soft and smooth hands. 

The only downside of using these is that some of them can make your hands a bit oily. 

Hand masks

Hand care masks are the most advanced solution on this list, and it is exceptional in every way. For starters, it works without creating any mess or oiliness. Just wear the glove for 10 to 20 minutes and remove it when done. You don’t even have to wash your hands afterward. 

As great as hand care masks are, they can be quite an expensive option. If you factor efficiency into the equation as well, these are still worth your consideration. 

Check the Ingredients

It doesn’t matter if you’re buying a handwash, a cream, or hand mask, always check their ingredients. Look at the individual components to ensure that you’re not allergic to any of them since skin-based allergies can be tough to deal with. 

Also, pick a hand care product with natural ingredients over ones made entirely from synthetic chemicals. This increases the chances of that product being safe for sensitive skin and lowers the risk of unintended side effects.

People Also Asked

Q: What is the right schedule for hand care sessions?

A: Ideally, you should clean your hands with a moisturizing hand wash and apply a hand care cream or lotion every day after work. 

Q: Are hand care products safe?

A: Yes, most hand care products are safe for everyone. That said, you should consult a doctor before using them if you have a skin disease or if you’re pregnant. 

Q: Do hand care products work on the rest of the body?

A: It is not recommended to use hand-specific products on the rest of your body, especially your face. 

