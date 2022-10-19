Look Party Ready With the Best Hair Bleach

What Do You Need To Bleach Your Hair?

Bleaching your hair is a pretty simple, and straightforward process. All you need is a bleaching kit and a couple of tools on hand and you’re good to go.

Developer

The developer (also known as peroxide) is mixed with bleach to lighten the hair. The developer should give your bleaching mixture a texture that is light and creamy in consistency, this will make the product super easy to apply to your hair.

Toner

Toner is used to remove any hints of yellow coloring that may appear when you bleach your hair. If you are looking to go for a silver or platinum blonde look then you must use the toner to avoid any trace of yellow coloring.

Gloves

Using rubber gloves when bleaching your hair will protect your hands.

Bowl

A bowl is required to combine and mix the lightning powder and developer together.

Dye brush

A dye brush is required to apply the lightening powder and developer mix to your hair.

Clips

Hair clips are used to section off your hair in order to go right at the roots when bleaching your hair.

How Do Hair Bleaching Products Work?

Hair bleaching products work on the principle of oxidation. When bleaching products are applied to the hair, the hair cuticles swell and allow the oxidation process to occur. The existing pigment from the hair is gradually removed by oxidation, providing you with a lighter color. The longer you let your hair bleach, the greater the amount of pigment that is removed.

Bleaching your hair also changes the porousness of the strands of your hair, making it feel like a change in texture has occurred. After bleaching the hair becomes easier to style and becomes more voluminous.

Bleaching your hair too much can lead to your hair getting damaged. If you have porous hair which is not able to hold moisture then your hair may become brittle and dry by bleaching too much.

What You Should Know Before Bleaching Your Hair?

Bleaching your hair is not a difficult task; but, this process is very easy to mess up and can cause severe hair damage. Bleaching is a process that calls for patience, as most people do not get their intended result during the first round of hair bleaching.

Bleaching your hair is much easier if the hair is not chemically treated or dyed. The lighter the color of your hair the easier it is to change it to blonde. If you have darker hair it might take longer to get the desired results and may result in more hair damage.

Bleaching your hair causes it to dry out, so you should use a deep-conditioning hair mask to nourish your hair post-bleaching. Many hair bleaching kits will come with these products and direct you to use them after bleaching.

If you want to go for a platinum hair color, then you should know that it requires a lot of upkeep since dark roots start to show fairly quickly after bleaching.

What Are The Types of Hair Bleach?

Oil bleach

Oil bleach is made from hydrogen peroxide which lightens the hair and has a sulfonated oil base. The hydrogen peroxide is combined with volume developer and other activators which act as hair lighteners. Oil bleach can lighten your hair up to three colors and is amazing for lifting color off roots that are stubborn and are also good for highlights.

Cream bleach

Cream bleach provides a thicker consistency than that oil bleach. This bleach does not drip which makes it easier to apply to your hair. Cream bleach contains bluing agents and thickeners along with conditioners which reduces the drying of your hair.

Powder bleach

Powder bleach delivers faster results when compared with its counterparts. However, you need to be cautious when using this bleach since it contains very little to no conditioning ingredients which can lead to excessive drying of your hair.