Make Your Bath a Luxurious Experience With the Best Shower Gels

highly rated shower gels
When it comes to cleanliness, most people think a generic soap is enough to clean their bodies. What they don’t know is that along with removing dirt and impurities, soaps also strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and scratchy. Just like your face, you also need to take care of the skin on your body. That’s why you need a moisturizing formula that cleans and hydrates at the same time. A shower gel is a perfect solution for this issue. 

Using a shower gel to bathe is not exactly a new concept. However, there are new formulas, ingredients, and benefits that make this product all the more exciting. In this guide, you’ll find the list of the top-selling shower gels of 2022. Plus, we also included a shopping guide to help you choose the right option for you. 

Detailing the Leading Shower Gel of 2022

Jason Shower Gel – Best Overall

shower gel reviews
This Jason Natural Shower Gel is a tough option to turn away from, mainly because it contains lots of nourishing ingredients. The gel is infused with orange peel, sparkling lemongrass extract, and vitamin B5 that make your skin feel soft, smooth, and energized. Plus, the fresh scent also makes you feel more awake and full of energy. This luxurious shower gel is a suitable choice for all skin types because of its safe and gentle ingredients. It comes with a hand pump so you can dispense it without picking up the bottle. We rated it as our top pick for its gentle formulation, fresh scent, and safe ingredients. 
Pros
  • Cleans without drying 
  • Hand pump makes it easy to dispense 
  • Prepared using cruelty-free practices 
Cons
  • Supplied in single use plastic bottles 

Softsoap Shower Gel – Great Value

shower gel reviews
Our next pick is a solid choice because it leaves your skin feeling fresh and clean. This Softsoap Moisturizing Shower Gel is infused with the goodness of juicy pomegranate and mango. The unique cleaning formula leaves your skin feeling fresh with a nice tropical scent. This shower gel is also filled with beads that burst on your skin as it applies, leaving behind important oils and other cleaning agents. It comes as a set of four bottles, so you have enough to last you for a while. You could also give a few away as gifts.
Pros
  • Simple and easy to dispense 
  • Contains moisturizing beads 
  • Comes in a recyclable bottle 
Cons
  • A lot of complaints about bad packaging 

RITUALS Shower Gel – Most Versatile

shower gel reviews
This shower gel will help you master the art of looking and feeling fresh. The RITUALS Samurai Classic Foaming Shower Gel is a foaming wash that comes inside a pressurized canister. It comes out as a gel and quickly converts into a dense and creamy foam. The foam spreads and lathers very well, so you’ll find it easy to apply. This shower gel features a musky, masculine scent with a combination of sandalwood and bamboo flavors. Besides being fragrant, both of these key ingredients soothe your skin, making it appear more healthy. 
Pros
  • Carries a rich scent
  • Easily foams up 
  • Comes as a set of three
Cons
  • Pump is a little difficult to use 

OGX Shower Gel – Most Hydrating Formula

shower gel reviews
If you have particularly dry skin, this OGX Extra Hydrating Shower Gel is a suitable option for you. This bath product comes infused with a blend of argan oil and silk proteins to provide your thirsty skin with a huge dose of moisture. It provides nourishment and deep hydration to your dry skin, making it soft, supple, and very smooth. Plus, this option also carries a warm scent of vanilla, tiare flower, tangerine, and coconut milk that we really love. It makes your bathroom smell like an exotic rainforest. 
Pros
  • Makes your skin soft and shiny 
  • Little quantity goes a long way 
  • Provides deep nourishment and hydration 
Cons
  • Does not have a dispensing pump 

Avalon Organics Shower Gel – Best Organic Formula

shower gel reviews
Avalon Organics Bath & Shower Gel is a hero for those who want to smell good, but are cursed by unbelievably sensitive skin. This shower gel features a gentle formula crafted using organic botanicals and essential oils. It contains natural ingredients like lavender essential oil, quinoa protein, and Aloe Vera which gently cleanse your body while hydrating even the extra dry skin. This USDA National Organic Program-certified gel is free from harsh preservatives, parabens, synthetic colors, or GMO ingredients. Aside from its natural formulation, the product is also completely vegan and cruelty-free. 
Pros
  • Replenishes your skin’s moisture 
  • Contains amazing lavender scent 
  • Complies with USDA Organic standards
Cons
  • Consistency is a bit runny 

Finding Your Next Shower Gel: A Buyer’s Guide

A generic soap may be enough to rid your body of grime, but if you want to care for your body and skin, using a shower gel is crucial. Here is a buyer’s guide to help you choose a shower gel. 

What Makes a Shower Gel Amazing 

Although most shower gels use the same mechanism to rid your precious skin of stubborn grime and buildup, they often contain certain ingredients that are helpful in resolving certain inflammatory skin conditions. For example, an Aloe Vera-based shower gel is great for hydrating dry skin. So, if you want to keep your skin smoother and healthier, choose your shower gel carefully. Here are some things that you should look for.

Ingredients 

Let’s start our list with the most important consideration in a shower gel, and its ingredients. Since it is essentially a liquid soap, you don’t want your shower gel to strip your skin of its natural oils. Instead, you should choose one that contains nourishing and moisturizing ingredients to keep your skin soft and smooth. 

Look for ingredients like vitamin E, which helps moisturize your skin. Aloe Vera helps in protecting your skin from germs and sunburns. Hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter nourish your skin to help soften it. 

These are the most desirable ingredients. There are also some other ingredients that you should steer clear off. These include sulfates, an intense chemical used to preserve many hair and skin products. Sulfates are harsh on your skin, especially if it is already sensitive. They strip your skin of its natural oils leading to different reactions. 

The next ingredient you need to avoid are parabens. These are also used as preservatives to extend the shelf life of various skincare products. Parabens can also trigger irritation and various skin allergic reactions, especially when applied over damaged, broken, or sensitive skin. 

The last but equally harmful ingredient found in many shower gels are phthalates. This chemical is so toxic that many governments have actually placed a ban on its usage. 

Now that you know about the good and bad ingredients found in shower gels, use this information to pick a suitable option for your needs. 

Purpose 

The basic purpose of a shower gel is to clean your body, but it also has to align with your lifestyle for maximum effect. For example, a shower gel for athletes must contain essential oils, such as rosemary or eucalyptus, to help relieve muscle fatigue. Similarly, swimming enthusiasts should choose a body wash product to protect your skin from chlorine. You should also consider what your routine and lifestyle demand, and choose a shower gel accordingly. 

Safety standards

Not everyone is aware of the effects different chemicals have on our skin. For example, many shower gels contain abrasive chemicals that remove bacteria from your skin but can be damaging to your skin cells as well. In order to be safe, you should always check your shower gels or any other hair and skin care product that you purchase for safety standards. Make sure that the option you are picking meets regulatory requirements. Certified products are thoroughly tested and only approved after they’ve passed through a strict process to ensure their quality. 

Scent 

For many people, bath times are periods when they can spend some alone time. So, it’s a great idea to convert it into your sanctuary, even for a short time. 

A naturally scented shower gel can quickly improve your overall bathing experience. It takes care of your skin while making your bath and body routine more enjoyable and relaxing. Tropical scents like mangosteen, papaya, coconut, mango, and guava can help awaken your senses. Similarly, exotic ones like dragon fruit or lychee can transport you to the beaches of Bali. 

That said, if you are a person who is sensitive to fragrances, you should opt for an unscented option to avoid any ill effects. 

Moisturizing properties 

In an effort to remove bad things from your skin’s surface, some shower gels actually eliminate good components of your skin. They even strip away the body’s natural oils that keep your skin hydrated and soft. To avoid such a situation, you should always ensure that the shower gel you purchase has moisturizing properties, so if your skin’s natural moisturization is removed, the hydrating ingredients will reverse the drying effect by replenishing your skin’s natural oils. 

Go for a shower gel that’s bursting with nourishing plant oils, natural extracts, and a cocktail of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Exfoliating properties 

If you are all about multitasking beauty products, your shower gel should not just cleanse your skin. There is no shortage of quality options that not only wash, but also smooth, soften, and revitalize your skin. You may have a body scrub to do that, but obviously, you can’t scrub every time you get into the shower. So a shower gel that boosts skin cell turnover with exfoliating enzymes should be your go-to. 

Look for ingredients like fruit enzymes from papaya and mango, or buffing coconut flower sugar that gently unclogs your pores and brightens your skin, making it incredibly soft and smooth. 

Some Benefits of Using Shower Gels 

You may already use shower gels for cleansing your body and skin. But that’s not the only thing they do. Below we have listed some other benefits of using shower gels. 

Suitable for all skin types 

Soaps are mostly one-formula-fits-all kinds of products. When you look at shower gels, there is something for every skin type. If you have oily skin, there is an oil-free shower gel. If your skin tends to remain dry, you can buy a moisturizing shower gel that will hydrate your skin. Even if your skin is sensitive and suffers from various skin conditions, you can find a product based on your skin’s needs. 

Ensure hygiene 

If you live in a home with only one soap bar in the shower area, it’s high time you made the switch to shower gel. When you share soap with other people, there is a high chance of irritation and other skin problems, as the wet surface of soap allows bacteria to accumulate on it. Shower gels come tightly packed inside a bottle so there is no chance of cross-contamination. 

Cleanse and exfoliate your body 

Exfoliation is an important part of the skincare routine. Most people still shy away from it. If you belong to this category, an exfoliating shower gel can solve the problem for you. These shower gels contain exfoliating beads that gently remove the dead skin layers and dust as well as impurities that clog the pores on your body. Using one of these ensures you feel fresh after every bath.

People Also Asked

Q: Are shower gels different from body wash?

A: Shower gels and body wash are both bath products. They are designed to remove dirt, grime, and sebum from your skin. The only difference is their texture. Shower gels have a firm, gel-like consistency. Body washes, on the flip side, feature a thinner formula that feels like liquid soap and may have a creamy consistency. 

Q: Should I use shower gel every day?

A: No, it’s not necessary to use shower gel every day. You can use it on alternate days. That said, given the amount of sweating, oil production, and dirt that accumulates on most adults, it makes sense if you want to wash yourself with a shower gel every day. 

Q: How do I apply a shower gel?

A: You can use a loofah, washcloth, or simply your hands to apply shower gel over your body.

