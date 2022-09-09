Make Your Bath a Luxurious Experience With the Best Shower Gels

A generic soap may be enough to rid your body of grime, but if you want to care for your body and skin, using a shower gel is crucial. Here is a buyer’s guide to help you choose a shower gel.

What Makes a Shower Gel Amazing

Although most shower gels use the same mechanism to rid your precious skin of stubborn grime and buildup, they often contain certain ingredients that are helpful in resolving certain inflammatory skin conditions. For example, an Aloe Vera-based shower gel is great for hydrating dry skin. So, if you want to keep your skin smoother and healthier, choose your shower gel carefully. Here are some things that you should look for.

Ingredients

Let’s start our list with the most important consideration in a shower gel, and its ingredients. Since it is essentially a liquid soap, you don’t want your shower gel to strip your skin of its natural oils. Instead, you should choose one that contains nourishing and moisturizing ingredients to keep your skin soft and smooth.

Look for ingredients like vitamin E, which helps moisturize your skin. Aloe Vera helps in protecting your skin from germs and sunburns. Hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter nourish your skin to help soften it.

These are the most desirable ingredients. There are also some other ingredients that you should steer clear off. These include sulfates, an intense chemical used to preserve many hair and skin products. Sulfates are harsh on your skin, especially if it is already sensitive. They strip your skin of its natural oils leading to different reactions.

The next ingredient you need to avoid are parabens. These are also used as preservatives to extend the shelf life of various skincare products. Parabens can also trigger irritation and various skin allergic reactions, especially when applied over damaged, broken, or sensitive skin.

The last but equally harmful ingredient found in many shower gels are phthalates. This chemical is so toxic that many governments have actually placed a ban on its usage.

Now that you know about the good and bad ingredients found in shower gels, use this information to pick a suitable option for your needs.

Purpose

The basic purpose of a shower gel is to clean your body, but it also has to align with your lifestyle for maximum effect. For example, a shower gel for athletes must contain essential oils, such as rosemary or eucalyptus, to help relieve muscle fatigue. Similarly, swimming enthusiasts should choose a body wash product to protect your skin from chlorine. You should also consider what your routine and lifestyle demand, and choose a shower gel accordingly.

Safety standards

Not everyone is aware of the effects different chemicals have on our skin. For example, many shower gels contain abrasive chemicals that remove bacteria from your skin but can be damaging to your skin cells as well. In order to be safe, you should always check your shower gels or any other hair and skin care product that you purchase for safety standards. Make sure that the option you are picking meets regulatory requirements. Certified products are thoroughly tested and only approved after they’ve passed through a strict process to ensure their quality.

Scent

For many people, bath times are periods when they can spend some alone time. So, it’s a great idea to convert it into your sanctuary, even for a short time.

A naturally scented shower gel can quickly improve your overall bathing experience. It takes care of your skin while making your bath and body routine more enjoyable and relaxing. Tropical scents like mangosteen, papaya, coconut, mango, and guava can help awaken your senses. Similarly, exotic ones like dragon fruit or lychee can transport you to the beaches of Bali.

That said, if you are a person who is sensitive to fragrances, you should opt for an unscented option to avoid any ill effects.

Moisturizing properties

In an effort to remove bad things from your skin’s surface, some shower gels actually eliminate good components of your skin. They even strip away the body’s natural oils that keep your skin hydrated and soft. To avoid such a situation, you should always ensure that the shower gel you purchase has moisturizing properties, so if your skin’s natural moisturization is removed, the hydrating ingredients will reverse the drying effect by replenishing your skin’s natural oils.

Go for a shower gel that’s bursting with nourishing plant oils, natural extracts, and a cocktail of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Exfoliating properties

If you are all about multitasking beauty products, your shower gel should not just cleanse your skin. There is no shortage of quality options that not only wash, but also smooth, soften, and revitalize your skin. You may have a body scrub to do that, but obviously, you can’t scrub every time you get into the shower. So a shower gel that boosts skin cell turnover with exfoliating enzymes should be your go-to.

Look for ingredients like fruit enzymes from papaya and mango, or buffing coconut flower sugar that gently unclogs your pores and brightens your skin, making it incredibly soft and smooth.

Some Benefits of Using Shower Gels

You may already use shower gels for cleansing your body and skin. But that’s not the only thing they do. Below we have listed some other benefits of using shower gels.

Suitable for all skin types

Soaps are mostly one-formula-fits-all kinds of products. When you look at shower gels, there is something for every skin type. If you have oily skin, there is an oil-free shower gel. If your skin tends to remain dry, you can buy a moisturizing shower gel that will hydrate your skin. Even if your skin is sensitive and suffers from various skin conditions, you can find a product based on your skin’s needs.

Ensure hygiene

If you live in a home with only one soap bar in the shower area, it’s high time you made the switch to shower gel. When you share soap with other people, there is a high chance of irritation and other skin problems, as the wet surface of soap allows bacteria to accumulate on it. Shower gels come tightly packed inside a bottle so there is no chance of cross-contamination.

Cleanse and exfoliate your body

Exfoliation is an important part of the skincare routine. Most people still shy away from it. If you belong to this category, an exfoliating shower gel can solve the problem for you. These shower gels contain exfoliating beads that gently remove the dead skin layers and dust as well as impurities that clog the pores on your body. Using one of these ensures you feel fresh after every bath.