The Best Cuticle Oils To Strengthen Your Nails

In this post, we’ll be sharing a selection of the highest-rated cuticle oils of 2023 currently available on the market. We’ll cover the different types of oils available, their benefits and features, and why you might want to invest in a cuticle oil for your nails. Let’s get started — shall we?
Comparing The Most Popular Cuticle Oils of 2023
Cuccio Cuticle Oil – Best Overall
- The scent is nice and oil melts into the skin quickly
- Easy to apply with applicator tip
- Has to be applied consistently for long-lasting results
CND Cuticle Oil – Most Effective
The product is also easy to use. All you need to do is gently massage a few drops into your fingernails and cuticles at least twice daily. In no time you’ll witness dramatic improvements in the texture and appearance of your cuticles, as well as healthier-looking nails. In conclusion, this particular cuticle oil is an excellent choice for those who want to improve the condition of their dry, damaged cuticles and strengthen their nails.
- Adds strength to weak nails
- Easy-to-use brush applicator
- Not suitable for regular use
Essie Cuticle Oil – Most Fast-Drying
- Can help promote overall nail strength
- Smooths ridged nails
- Requires multiple coats to see the desired effect
OPI Cuticle Oil – Most Effective
- The brush allows for spot applications
- Makes cuticles soft and look wonderful
- The scent may be too strong and unpleasant
Sally Hansen Cuticle Oil – Most Long-Lasting
- Improves softness and healthy look of cuticles
- Nice scent, melts into the skin quickly
- Some users complained about the bottle leaking
Buying Guide: Cuticle Oils
Ingredients
Natural and/or certified organic oils, vitamins and minerals, plant extracts, and essential oils. When it comes to selecting the best cuticle oils, it is important to look for natural ingredients that have been specifically formulated to nourish and protect the cuticles. Look for products that contain natural and/or certified organic oils, vitamins and minerals, plant extracts, and essential oils as these are known to provide additional moisturization, as well as offer antiseptic properties to help fight infection and promote healthy nails.
Moisturizing Ability
How well the oil penetrates the cuticles is an important factor to consider when selecting a cuticle oil. Quality oils should be lightweight but thick enough to deeply moisturize the cuticles, leaving them feeling soft and hydrated after application. Additionally, look for products made with ingredients specifically known for their moisturizing abilities like almond oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, Shea butter, and vitamin E.
Non-Greasy Feel
Many cuticle oils can leave an oily residue on the skin after application which can be both annoying and uncomfortable. To avoid this feeling, try to look for products that are formulated with lightweight emollients, such as essential oils, including jojoba and argan oil, that don’t leave a greasy feeling upon application.
Aroma
A pleasant scent is often an added bonus when purchasing a cuticle oil as it can invigorate the senses and make applying the product more enjoyable. Look for oils containing natural fragrances derived from essential oils such as lavender or tea tree oil which can have soothing aromas that help relax the mind while conditioning the nails.
Ease of Use
Another factor to consider when choosing a cuticle oil is how easy it is to apply the product to the nails and how often it needs reapplication. Oils with a dropper or applicator make for easier use, whereas those without them require extra effort during application. As for reapplication frequency, look for products that last longer than several hours so you don’t have to worry about reapplying in between visits to your manicurist or home care routine.
Cost
The cost of your chosen cuticle oil will also play a role in how satisfied you are with your purchase in the long run. Although there may be cheaper alternatives available in the market, it is important to remember that quality is often associated with price — you will likely get better results with higher-quality ingredients than ones made with cheaper fillers and stabilizers.
Availability
You will also need to consider where you can purchase the product from — whether in stores or online retailers like Amazon or Walmart. Many brands offer their products exclusively online but check in-store, too, as some brick-and-mortar establishments may carry certain items not available online at discounted prices from time to time.
Bottle
The durability and design of the bottle are also factors when picking a cuticle oil as they need to be strong enough to withstand any accidental drops while being easy enough to open and close with one hand should you need to use it on the go. Consider if any additional applicators come with the product — droppers or brushes — that will make application even easier than before!
Brand Reputation
Before making your purchase final, research what other customers have said about their experiences with certain brands — read reviews online or ask around family/friends who might have previously used similar items before you commit to one specific product! This way, you can be sure that you’re purchasing from a brand with a good reputation from its past customer base who had positive experiences with their own purchases before yours!
Customer Service
Last but not least — make sure you know about a company’s customer service policies in advance should anything go wrong after your purchase is made — whether it’s faulty packaging or an incorrect item sent out, knowing how responsive they are to customer inquiries is always helpful in case of any last minute issues!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!