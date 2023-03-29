Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

The Best Cuticle Oils To Strengthen Your Nails

highest rated cuticle oil
Do you have brittle, dry cuticles that are making your nails look unsightly? Cuticle oil is one of the essential tools in any self-care routine and can help nourish your nails and cuticles while locking in moisture. Whether you’re looking for a natural formula or one that contains vitamins and minerals, there’s something for everyone on our list. 

In this post, we’ll be sharing a selection of the highest-rated cuticle oils of 2023 currently available on the market. We’ll cover the different types of oils available, their benefits and features, and why you might want to invest in a cuticle oil for your nails. Let’s get started — shall we?

Comparing The Most Popular Cuticle Oils of 2023

Comparing The Most Popular Cuticle Oils of 2023

Cuccio Cuticle Oil – Best Overall

cuticle oil review
Cuccio Cuticle Oil is an all-in-one solution to keep your nails looking healthy, nourished, and conditioned. It features essential oils combined with Vitamin E, Apricot Kernel, and Aloe to help soften and condition your cuticles. This product also helps to nourish dry nails, helping to restore a natural moisture balance. This oil is highly concentrated and easy to use. All you have to do is apply a small amount directly onto the nail and cuticle area for deep penetration into the nail bed for maximum nourishment and conditioning. It’s also fast-absorbing and non-greasy, so it won’t leave a sticky residue like other oils on the market. The compact size of this cuticle oil makes it perfect for travel or as part of your daily beauty routine. It has a pleasant scent that won’t overpower your perfume or cologne, making it a great choice for everyday use. It’s also formulated with natural ingredients that are safe to use on all skin types, so you don’t have to worry about any potentially irritating ingredients. With its non-greasy texture, pleasant scent, and natural ingredients, this product stands out from all the other cuticle oils on the list.
Pros
  • The scent is nice and oil melts into the skin quickly
  • Easy to apply with applicator tip
Cons
  • Has to be applied consistently for long-lasting results

CND Cuticle Oil – Most Effective

cuticle oil review
When it comes to treating dry, damaged cuticles and strengthening nails, CND Cuticle Oil can certainly come in handy. This light penetrating oil is infused with jojoba oil, which is known for its revitalizing properties, as well as Vitamin E, for an extra moisturizing boost. Unlike many other comparable products on the market, this one is small and easy to take with you. The 0.25-ounce bottle can be conveniently placed inside your pocket or small bag, making it ideal for travel use. 

The product is also easy to use. All you need to do is gently massage a few drops into your fingernails and cuticles at least twice daily. In no time you’ll witness dramatic improvements in the texture and appearance of your cuticles, as well as healthier-looking nails. In conclusion, this particular cuticle oil is an excellent choice for those who want to improve the condition of their dry, damaged cuticles and strengthen their nails.

Pros
  • Adds strength to weak nails
  • Easy-to-use brush applicator
Cons
  • Not suitable for regular use

Essie Cuticle Oil – Most Fast-Drying

cuticle oil review
The Essie Cuticle Oil is a must-have for anyone looking for softer, conditioned nails and cuticles. This 97% natural nourishing formula is made with apricot kernel and jojoba oil which absorbs quickly into the nails and cuticles to leave them feeling hydrated and revitalized. The oil works perfectly well with base coats and top coats, creating the perfect manicure every time. Plus there are no animal-derived ingredients making it ideal for vegans. For best results massage the oil into cuticles after your manicure or overnight to enjoy the full benefits. It’s easy to use and comes in a convenient 0.46 fluid ounce size; perfect for adding to anyone’s manicure routine. In conclusion, this product will help create beautiful-looking nails and condition your cuticles in an all-natural way. With their commitment to high-quality standards, you can trust that you are getting the best of the best when it comes to nail care products.
Pros
  • Can help promote overall nail strength
  • Smooths ridged nails
Cons
  • Requires multiple coats to see the desired effect

OPI Cuticle Oil – Most Effective

cuticle oil review
The OPI Cuticle Oil is an amazing product that offers users a number of beneficial features. Its ultra-nourishing formula helps to protect, replenish, and strengthen cuticles and nails, making them feel softer, smoother, and healthier after just one week of daily use. It is made of seed, sesame, kukui, sunflower, and cupuaçu oils. With just one week of daily use, users will notice a difference in their nails’ texture and health as well as overall improvement in the appearance of their cuticles. For the best results, you should gently massage it into the cuticle at least twice a day. Overall, this particular cuticle oil is a great product for anyone looking for a healthy, nourishing treatment for their fingernails and cuticles. 
Pros
  • The brush allows for spot applications
  • Makes cuticles soft and look wonderful
Cons
  • The scent may be too strong and unpleasant

Sally Hansen Cuticle Oil – Most Long-Lasting

cuticle oil review
Last but not least, we have the all-new version of the Sally Hansen Cuticle Oil. It contains natural essential oils that provide deep moisturization with Vitamin E, Apricot Kernel, and Aloe. This unique solution has several advantages compared to other nail treatments. Unlike some products that can be harsh and dry on the skin and nails, this cuticle oil hydrates and nourishes these delicate parts of our bodies. Additionally, it has a pleasant and light fragrance, unlike many other nail oils on the market, which can smell overpowering. Using this cuticle oil is also convenient as it comes in a small tube that can easily fit in most bags or purses. Its formula is also designed to be non-greasy, meaning it won’t cause any mess or inconvenience when you’re on the go. In conclusion, this truly is a great product for anyone wanting to maintain healthy cuticles and nails. No time nor effort is needed for application or removal – just squeeze out a few drops onto your fingers or another applicator of your choice, and massage into the nails and cuticles as desired.
Pros
  • Improves softness and healthy look of cuticles
  • Nice scent, melts into the skin quickly
Cons
  • Some users complained about the bottle leaking

Buying Guide: Cuticle Oils

When it comes to choosing the most beneficial cuticle oil, there are several important factors to consider. These include the ingredients in the oil, how well it moisturizes, how non-greasy it feels, its aroma, ease of use, cost, and availability, as well as its packaging, brand reputation, and customer service. Let’s look more closely at each of these features. 

Ingredients

Natural and/or certified organic oils, vitamins and minerals, plant extracts, and essential oils. When it comes to selecting the best cuticle oils, it is important to look for natural ingredients that have been specifically formulated to nourish and protect the cuticles. Look for products that contain natural and/or certified organic oils, vitamins and minerals, plant extracts, and essential oils as these are known to provide additional moisturization, as well as offer antiseptic properties to help fight infection and promote healthy nails. 

Moisturizing Ability

How well the oil penetrates the cuticles is an important factor to consider when selecting a cuticle oil. Quality oils should be lightweight but thick enough to deeply moisturize the cuticles, leaving them feeling soft and hydrated after application. Additionally, look for products made with ingredients specifically known for their moisturizing abilities like almond oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, Shea butter, and vitamin E.

Non-Greasy Feel

Many cuticle oils can leave an oily residue on the skin after application which can be both annoying and uncomfortable. To avoid this feeling, try to look for products that are formulated with lightweight emollients, such as essential oils, including jojoba and argan oil, that don’t leave a greasy feeling upon application.

Aroma

A pleasant scent is often an added bonus when purchasing a cuticle oil as it can invigorate the senses and make applying the product more enjoyable. Look for oils containing natural fragrances derived from essential oils such as lavender or tea tree oil which can have soothing aromas that help relax the mind while conditioning the nails. 

Ease of Use

Another factor to consider when choosing a cuticle oil is how easy it is to apply the product to the nails and how often it needs reapplication. Oils with a dropper or applicator make for easier use, whereas those without them require extra effort during application. As for reapplication frequency, look for products that last longer than several hours so you don’t have to worry about reapplying in between visits to your manicurist or home care routine. 

Cost

The cost of your chosen cuticle oil will also play a role in how satisfied you are with your purchase in the long run. Although there may be cheaper alternatives available in the market, it is important to remember that quality is often associated with price — you will likely get better results with higher-quality ingredients than ones made with cheaper fillers and stabilizers. 

Availability

You will also need to consider where you can purchase the product from — whether in stores or online retailers like Amazon or Walmart. Many brands offer their products exclusively online but check in-store, too, as some brick-and-mortar establishments may carry certain items not available online at discounted prices from time to time. 

Bottle

The durability and design of the bottle are also factors when picking a cuticle oil as they need to be strong enough to withstand any accidental drops while being easy enough to open and close with one hand should you need to use it on the go. Consider if any additional applicators come with the product — droppers or brushes — that will make application even easier than before! 

Brand Reputation

Before making your purchase final, research what other customers have said about their experiences with certain brands — read reviews online or ask around family/friends who might have previously used similar items before you commit to one specific product! This way, you can be sure that you’re purchasing from a brand with a good reputation from its past customer base who had positive experiences with their own purchases before yours! 

Customer Service

Last but not least — make sure you know about a company’s customer service policies in advance should anything go wrong after your purchase is made — whether it’s faulty packaging or an incorrect item sent out, knowing how responsive they are to customer inquiries is always helpful in case of any last minute issues!

People Also Asked

Q: How do you apply cuticle oil?

A: To apply cuticle oil, use a few drops on each nail and gently massage into the cuticles and the skin around the nails with a cotton swab or an orange wood stick. Wait 1 to 3 minutes before washing hands with soap and warm water.

Q: What are the benefits of using cuticle oil?

A: Cuticle oils are known to keep nails and cuticles healthy and moisturized, preventing them from cracking or breaking. Regularly applying cuticle oil helps to improve nail strength, hydrate the skin around the nails, reduce the likelihood of infection and hangnails, promote nail growth, and give nails a healthy shine.

Q: Are there any side effects of using cuticle oil?

A: No, there are no side effects associated with using cuticle oil as long as it is used correctly. If too much is applied or if it is used too frequently, it can cause softening of the nails or make them difficult to maintain.

Q: How often should I apply cuticle oil?

A: It is recommended to apply cuticle oils twice daily in order to achieve optimal hydration of the nail and skin around the nail. If necessary, you can also increase the frequency up to three times daily for maximum hydration.

Q: What ingredients should I look for in a good cuticle oil?

A: Look for a product that contains natural ingredients such as jojoba or avocado oil, Vitamin E, beeswax, or Shea butter as they are known to provide better hydration while preventing dryness of the nails and skin around it. Additionally, any essential oils such as lavender that can provide additional benefits can also be effective in helping maintain healthy nails.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!