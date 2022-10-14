10 Amazon Deals Under $10 to Shop if You Missed Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Missed out on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale? Don’t sweat it! Sure, there were some serious steals up for grabs during the two-day event, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t more to shop.

Amazon still has plenty of deals you can score now — and we decided to focus on options that are currently $10 or less. Check out the incredible savings we found below!

Yummie Women’s Cotton Seamless Shapewear Thong

Help make your midsection appear smoother underneath your ensemble with these high-waisted panties! We love the thong style, as it can avoid awkward panty lines around the butt.

Was $20 On Sale: $7 You Save 65% See it!

fauson Fuzzy Socks

Whether you’re looking for a stocking stuffer idea or want to stock up on cozy socks for yourself, this six-piece set is one of the best deals around!

Was $11 On Sale: $7 You Save 36% See it!

Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtains

If you’re the type of person who requires a pitch black room to properly sleep, you need these blackout curtains in your life! The set comes with two panels that measure 63-inches long, which is ideal for smaller windows.

Was $25 On Sale: $7 You Save 72% See it!

Pinzon Heavyweight Luxury Cotton Bath Towel

Is there anything better than a fresh, plush towel? This one is available in a few faint pastel shades that are all gorgeous!

Was $13 On Sale: $6 You Save 54% See it!

Amazon Basics Tritan Hammered Texture Highball Glasses

The shape of these glasses can be used to serve everything from iced tea or coffee to cocktails! The textured design of the glass also makes it feel a bit funkier, and the price is unbeatable.

Was $14 On Sale: $7 You Save 50% See it!

Burt’s Bees Balm Bouquet Spring Set

This set comes with four lip balms that feature an array of fresh scents! Even though it’s spring-themed. each one is perfect for year-round use. Who couldn’t use an extra to stash in their purse come wintertime?

Was $11 On Sale: $9 You Save 18% See it!

Kinpur Organic Cosmetics Green Tea Under Eye Patches

When you’re not feeling your best after a sleepless night, you can revive yourself with these soothing patches! They help banish puffiness underneath the eyes so you look like you got a full eight hours — what’s better than that?

Was $13 On Sale: $9 You Save 31% See it!

HAUS LABORATORIES LE MONSTER MATTE LIP CRAYON

How fitting is this bold and bright red shade for the holidays? The stick formula is easy to apply, and you’re left with a perfect matte pout that you can rock alone or underneath lip gloss for a different finish!

Was $18 On Sale: $6 You Save 67% See it!

Bicico Heatless Hair Curler

Skip the curling irons and hot rollers and try out this heatless curler instead! It’s easy to sleep in, and you can control the direction of each wave — in the morning, you’ll wake up with flawlessly styled hair.

Was $10 On Sale: $7 You Save 30% See it!

First Botany Mango Butter Body Scrub

This body scrub is infused with everything from collagen to stem cells, which help slough away dead skin and make it glow! Shoppers also adore the strawberry and mango scent — tropical vibes!

Was $25 On Sale: $9 You Save 64% See it!

