Psst! Let Us let you in on a little secret. July is a massive month of sales. So many trusted retailers are slashing prices on everything from home appliances to tech, fashion and beauty. If you’re wondering what’s next you should head straight to Nordstrom. The brand is hosting the Nordstrom Anniversary sale from July 15 through August 4 and there are so many sales to look out for. If you want to get ahead before the sale begins, you can snag major savings on dresses, swimsuits and cover-ups right now!

Whether you’re diving into the ocean of the coast in the Mediterranean or making a splash in your neighbor’s pool, you can secure massive discounts on comfy swimsuits and cover-ups! It should go without saying, but we are beyond ready to find out the best deals and add them to our carts before they sell out. Are you on the hunt for new swimwear and cover-ups this summer? Read ahead to check out our favorite swimsuits and cover-ups you can snag on sale at Nordstrom!

1. Take Up to 43% Off Nasty Gal

Our Absolute Favorite: Vibrant metallic sequins and mesh combine for a glistening one-piece!

Check out all Nasty Gal products on sale at Nordstrom here!

2. Take Up to 40% Off Desigual

Our Absolute Favorite: Stay dry in this colorful spaghetti strap, wrap-style dress!

Check out all Desigual products on sale at Nordstrom here!

3. Take Up to 30% Off Flirtt Gottex

Our Absolute Favorite: If you love a cheeky bottom, you’ll want to grab this floral print one-piece!

Check out all Flirtt Gottex products on sale at Nordstrom here!

4. Take Up to 69% Off Sea Level

Our Absolute Favorite: These swimsuit bottoms have banded fabric that provides tummy control!

Check out all Sea Level products on sale at Nordstrom here!

5. Take Up to 35% Off Kulani Kinis

Our Absolute Favorite: We love extra support, and this one-piece does it all! It features an underwire to support the chest and ribbed knit fabric for a slimming effect!

Check out all Kulani Kinis products on sale at Nordstrom here!

6. Take Up to 60% Off Topshop

Our Absolute Favorite: This dynamic one-piece has a dreamy print detail that delivers a retro feel!

Check out all Topshop products on sale at Nordstrom here!

7. Take Up to 60% Off Elan

Our Absolute Favorite: This all-white cover-up dress is perfect for summertime bachelorette trips or honeymoons!

Check out all Elan products on sale at Nordstrom here!

8. Take Up to 70% Off Billabong

Our Absolute Favorite: Your sunkissed skin will glow in this vibrant green top!

Check out all Billabong products on sale at Nordstrom here!

9. Take Up to 69% Off Robin Piccone

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with high-waisted black bikini bottoms! This comfy pair is perfect to mix and match with other colors and prints!

Check out all Robin Piccone products on sale at Nordstrom here!

10. Take Up to 67% Off Nordstrom Brand

Our Absolute Favorite: You can take this versatile two-piece skirt set from the pool to a chic restaurant!

Check out all Nordstrom Brand products on sale here!