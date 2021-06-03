11 Chic Orthopedic Heels That Will Make You Feel Comfy and Supported

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Does the thought of wearing heels make you uncomfortable? Anyone who deals with foot pain can certainly relate. Generally speaking, they aren’t the easiest footwear to rock regularly. Luckily, there are tons of orthopedic-friendly options on the market that might change your mind!

We want to convince you that heels can actually be comfortable — even if you suffer from foot pain. That’s why we’ve rounded up a slew of fabulous finds below. Each option has a trait that makes them more pleasant than others on the market — be it a more supportive heel, an added platform, special cushioning or an ultra-plush sole. Keep reading to discover your new favorite shoes!

These Sophisticated Pointed-Toe Heels

Everyone needs pumps like these in their wardrobe — they’re essentially the shoe version of a little black dress!

Get the Clarks Women’s Linvale Jerica Pump for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Platform Wedge Sandals

The sole on these bright platform sandals is curved to support your feet perfectly.

Get the VIONIC Aileen sandals with free shipping for $140, available from Zappos!

These Heeled Birkenstocks

The sole on these sandals actually molds to your feet for a personalized fit!

Get the Birkenstock Papillio Women’s Lola Leather Sandals for prices starting at $66, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Cushioned Wedge Heels

These wedges might be high, but there’s tons of support that will make you feel at ease!

Get the Crocs Women’s Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Super Light Wedges

Shoppers praise how easy it is to walk around in these wedge sandals!

Get the Skechers Women’s Parallel – Cross Wires for prices starting at $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Textured Leather Espadrilles

These leather espadrilles have a great boho vibe that’s ideal for the summer!

Get the Clarks Women’s Petrina Bay Wedge Sandal for prices starting at $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Everyday Strappy Sandals

You can wear these sandals with any type of outfit and they’ll match effortlessly.

Get the SAS Nouveau sandals (originally $141) on sale with free shipping for $85, available from Zappos!

These Strappy Slingbacks

Going out for a fancy dinner? These heels look elegant and won’t make you miserable after an hour of wear!

Get the Naturalizer Women’s Taimi Dress Sandal for prices starting at $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Low Stiletto Heels

We love the thinner heel on these shoes — it offers just the right amount of height!

Get the LifeStride Women’s Parigi Dress Pump for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Sleek Block Heel Shoes

The simple look of these low block heels is seriously sophisticated.

Get the SAS Milano heels with free shipping for $150, available from Zappos!

These Bright Espadrille Wedges

It’s summertime, so why not go for a bright pair of wedges?

Get the VIONIC Amy heels with free shipping for $110, available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!