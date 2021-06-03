14,000 Reviewers Are Obsessed With This $15 Electronic Facial Hair Remover

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Facial hair is one of those taboo topics that some people simply don’t feel comfortable discussing. Sure, many of Us have gotten our upper lips waxed in the past — but there’s far more hair on our faces than we realize!

Getting rid of all that extra peach fuzz has become a major trend lately, with a technique known as dermaplaning gaining popularity in recent years. The only issue? Dermaplaning is pricey, and doing it at home requires serious expertise — which is why we found a much safer and more efficient method!

Get the Kingwell Facial Hair Removal for Women for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Using an electronic hair remover is one of the easiest ways to get rid of unwanted facial hair quickly and painlessly. There are tons of options out there, but our top pick is the remover from Kingwell! It has a massive following with over 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it’s incredibly straightforward to use. No wonder it’s such a hit!

Here’s how it works: You glide the rotating blade over any areas on your face where you want to remove hair. Make sure your skin is clean and fully dry before you use it. This way, the blade will pick up hairs with ease. It’s designed to prevent any cuts or scratches if used properly, which will leave your skin as smooth as can be.

Get the Kingwell Facial Hair Removal for Women for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

So, aside from cosmetic preferences, why exactly would you want to get rid of facial hair? While reasons for boasting a hair-free upper lip and chin are relatively self-explanatory, if you use this hair remover all over your face, you can create the perfect canvas for a flawless makeup look ahead of a big event. Reviewers are obsessed with how much better their foundation looks when they use this hair remover regularly. Plus, this product is totally portable so you can take it on the go whenever you feel like you need a quick touch-up. Glam goals!

See it: Get the Kingwell Facial Hair Removal for Women for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Kingwell and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!