Fall is here. Along with fabrics like suede and corduroy, fall is a great time to talk about all things outerwear. The weather cools down from the steamy temps of summer and gives way to cooler temps. If you’re looking for a trendy style to rock this fall, take a peek at barn jackets.

If you’re a fan of rich mom style, then barn jackets just might be up your alley. The seasonal style is a favorite of Princess Kate Middleton and it’s graced the runways of luxe brands like Prada and are available at equally impressive labels, including Wales Bonner and the Row.

Originally made for outdoor work, barn jackets are popular in the fall because they often feature durable fabric to sustain the elements. In terms of how they look, most barn jackets feature a wax fabric and pronounced collars made from corduroy. Barn jackets are so trendy. If you’re feeling inspired to rock one, head straight to Amazon. The retailer has a slew of options and you can snag some of them on sale right now during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. We rounded up a list of our favorites. Check them out ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you ask Us, Carhartt is the king of workwear fashion. The brand’s Detroit jacket perfectly nails the barn jacket trend— $90!

2. We Also Love: Are you a fan of plush lining? This cozy jacket features a fuzzy sherpa lining to keep you warm — $44!

3. We Can’t Forget: This olive green number is ideal for unseasonably warm days— was $120, now just $72!

4. Autumn Hues: This mellow flannel shirt features all the makings of a barn jacket, including the corduroy collar — was $100, now just $70!

5. Pretty Puffer: This lightweight jacket has the barn-style silhouette down pact, but it’s made from a puffy, lightweight material — $47!

6. Oversized Option: This roomy jacket is perfect for shoppers who like to rock heavyweight sweaters and shirts — was $51, now just $34!

7. Arrows Away: If you love fun accents you’ll want to add this cozy coat to your cart ASAP. Along with a snap-down button detail it also features a cool arrow design — $90!

8. Massive Mark Down: Ready to save big? This luxe jacket is on sale for 67% off — was $180, now just $60!

9. Lightweight Find: Want to participate in the trend in warmer temps? This lightweight style gets the job done — was $180, now just $60!

10.Rainy Days: Is there inclement weather in the forecast? You can rock this barn-style rain jacket without worries of getting drenched — $65!

11. Last but Not Least: Wrangler put a unique spin on the workwear style. The trusted brand dropped a chic denim jacket with a shearling-lined collar for a cozy flair — was $90, now just $84!