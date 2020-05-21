The 11 Best Mattress Deals to Save Big on This Memorial Day Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the time of publication but are valid to change.

Has there ever been a better time to invest in your beauty rest? Memorial Day is here, and as usual, the sales all around Us are major!

We’ve scoured the internet and found the best deals available, and it’s safe to say we’re pretty pumped about every single one of them! Check out all of our favorites below, and be ready to feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud in no time.

Eight Sleep

Get $350 off the Pod + Sleep Essentials Bundle from Eight Sleep — no code required! The last time that Eight Sleep had this big of a sale was on Black Friday — so if you missed out then, now’s your chance to score in a major way!

Tuft & Needle

There are a slew of great deals on Tuft & Needle — including up to 30% off sitewide! Take 10% off all of their original mattresses, 15% off Mint and Hybrid mattresses, 30% off jersey sheet sets and so much more. Check out everything that they have to offer — you won’t regret it!

Beautyrest

Beautyrest is offering up to $300 off some of their bestselling mattresses — no code required! Your savings will be applied to your order right at checkout. Take a look at all of the deals here!

Buffy

Buffy may not be a mattress company, but a solid mattress needs a top-notch comforter and sheets to match! It doesn’t get better than Buffy, and they are giving Us all $25 dollars off any order valued at $100 or more with code: MEMORIAL25 at checkout!

Leesa

This time around, there are different levels to the discounts available at Leesa. It all depends on the mattress that you buy! For Memorial Day, they are offering $100 off the Studio by Leesa mattress, $200 off the Leesa Original mattress, $300 off the Leesa Hybrid mattress and $400 off the Leesa Legend! No code needed here — everything will be taken off when you click “add to cart”!

Casper

This millennial-loved mattress brand has made a huge splash since they first burst on the scene. And Casper is offering Us 10% off our entire order with code: MEMDAY10 at checkout! This is valid through June 1, 2020, so don’t miss your chance to save big!

Nectar Sleep

The Memorial Day deals from Nectar Sleep are seriously unreal. With every mattress purchased, you get $399 worth of mattress accessories completely free! That includes a mattress protector, a sheet set complete with a comforter and two premium pillows!

Layla

Here’s what’s happening over at Layla: When you pick up a Hybrid mattress in any size, you get $200 off and two free Layla Memory Foam pillows. They are also knocking $150 off any mattress that you want, as well as the two free pillows! You can also get a weighted blanked for $30 off, their bamboo sheet sets for $50 off and BOGO on their Kapok Memory Foam pillows in any size!

Helix

Helix is offering up a variety of deals! Get $100 off any of their award-winning mattresses with code: MDWS100 and receive two free pillows included in the package! Plus, you can get an even better deal when you upgrade to different mattresses. Get $150 off plus two free pillows on any order of $1,250 or more with code: MDWS150, and $200 off when you spend $1,750 or more with code: MDWS200 at checkout!

Birch

These natural and completely organic mattresses are an absolute dream. They are taking off $200 any of their incredible products with code: MDWS200 or code: STRAT200 at checkout!

Allform

So, we know that there aren’t technically any mattresses available from Allform. They specialize in completely customizable sofas, as well as other home furnishings. But this is a deal that we couldn’t resist including! They are offering up a 20% discount sitewide this Memorial Day, and you get $100 to spend at your local restaurants with every sofa purchase! Make sure to apply the code: MDW20 at checkout, and you’ll get an email with your restaurant gift card sent to you in no time. Epic, right?

