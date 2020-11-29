Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Attention all beauty aficionados! If you thought that Black Friday steals and deals were over, we have some great news for you. There are still so many beauty and skincare bestsellers to shop, and we’re here to bring you our favorite picks that are still up for grabs at Sephora.

Keep reading for our 11 premium picks from some of the most beloved brands around. We’re talking everything from Fenty to Marc Jacobs Beauty — and even an incredible Pat McGrath markdown you won’t want to miss!

This Fan-Favorite Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette — 50% Off!

This palette is ideal for the holidays! It comes complete with every shade of red that you’ll need to create countless fiery looks. Plus, each of the colors is universally flattering for tons of skin tones!

Get the Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette (originally $54) on sale for just $27, available at Sephora!

This Stunning Fenty Beauty Lip Gloss Set — 29% Off!

Get every shade of the infamous Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, all neatly wrapped in this adorable package!

Get the FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set: Holo’Daze Edition (originally $36) on sale for just $26, available at Sephora!

This Potent GLAMGLOW Face Mask — 40% Off!

Brighten up your complexion with the help of this vitamin C-packed face mask, an epic addition to your morning routine!

Get the GLAMGLOW FLASHMUD™ Brightening Treatment Mask (originally $25) on sale for just $15, available at Sephora!

This Famous Marc Jacobs Moisturizer — 50% Off!

Make your skin look seriously flawless thanks to this full-coverage foundation.

Get the Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(marc)able Full Cover Foundation Concentrate (originally $56) on sale for just $28, available at Sephora!

This Pigment-Packed Pat McGrath Eyeshadow Set — 62% Off!

Everything you need to create the dreamiest, most dramatic smokey eye is included in this set! Pat McGrath on sale — we couldn’t be happier!

Get the PAT McGRATH LABS DARK STAR 006 (originally $130) on sale for just $50, available at Sephora!

This Smoothing Kate Somerville Anti-Wrinkle Cream — 40% Off!

This daily moisturizer targets fine lines and wrinkles to help smooth out and firm up your skin’s texture.

Get the Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream (originally $90) on sale for just $54, available at Sephora!

This Dynamic Duo from Mario Badescu — 26% Off!

This set is valued at $32 and includes two cult favorite products from Mario Badescu that can transform your life. There’s a reason why celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Heidi Klum swear by the brand’s drying lotion!

Get the Mario Badescu The Icons: Drying Lotion & Rose Facial Spray Duo (originally $19) on sale for just $14, available at Sephora!

This Professional-Grade DevaCurl Hair Dryer Set — 38% Off!

This is the preferred blow-dryer set for anyone who wants to shape and tame wild curls.

Get the DevaCurl DEVADRYER™ & DEVAFUSER™ Dryer & Diffuser Combo For All Curl Kind (originally $159) on sale for just $99, available at Sephora!

This Deep-Cleaning Foreo Skincare Tool — 30% Off!

Help products penetrate your skin properly for an extra deep clean with this vibrating brush. The FOREO name is approved by the A-list, and this mini version is no exception.

Get the FOREO LUNA™ mini 2 (originally $119) on sale for just $83, available at Sephora!

This BeautyBio De-Puffing Roller — 25% Off!

This rose quartz facial roller de-puffs tired eyes and allows serums to penetrate deeply into the skin.

Get the BeautyBio Contouring + De-Puffing Rose Quartz Roller (originally $60) on sale for just $45, available at Sephora!

These Saturday Skin Hydrating Sheet Masks — 23% Off!

These masks give your skin the hydrating boost that it needs — especially in the winter months!

Get the Saturday Skin Intense Hydration Mask (originally $30) on sale for just $23, available at Sephora!

Want to shop more sale finds? Check out all of the beauty and skincare up for grabs during Cyber Weekend at Sephora — ends November 30!

