Just Launched: Get 30% Off Sitewide at Fenty Beauty for Black Friday

When we say the words “Fenty Beauty” to you, what’s your reaction? Does your heart skip a beat? Do you start to smile? Do you start daydreaming of owning those gorgeously-packaged lipsticks and highlighters? It’s definitely all of the above for Us. Rihanna’s namesake beauty brand launched just a few short years ago, but it’s already cemented itself as one of the best out there!

If Fenty Beauty wasn’t already topping your Black Friday shopping list, it’s about to — the sale is even getting an early start this year. How does 30% off practically every single item on the site sound, including gift sets? Sounds like we need to show you our picks right now!

This Universally-Flattering Lip Paint

This lipstick, specifically in the shade Uncensored, is one of the items that put Fenty Beauty on the map. It has a soft matte finish, a weightless feel and a precision wand to make application a breeze. And the bottle itself? Positively stunning. Looking for another color? There are actually nine available, all on sale!

Get the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color (originally $25) for just $18 at Fenty Beauty for a limited time! Free shipping!

This Limited-Edition Eye Set

Ready to “get glam for the Holo’daze in a snap”? Then you need to grab this set before it’s gone for good. The eyeshadow palette features six new matte and shimmer shades, and the mini, water-resistant Full Frontal mascara is a must for bringing the look home, really making it pop!

Get the Full Snap Eyeshadow + Mini Mascara Set ($38 value) now for just $14 at Fenty Beauty for a limited time! Free shipping!

This Electrifying Highlighter

This cream-powder highlighter, a Rihanna favorite, has a unique formula that “instantly melts into skin and blends with almost zero effort.” It comes in numerous luminescent shades, like the icy, iridescent Chillz in the photo. Over 1,000 shoppers have left this highlighter a five-star review, saying it makes them “glow to the gods” and is a must for adding definition to your face during Zoom meetings!

Get the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (originally $36) for just $25 at Fenty Beauty for a limited time! Free shipping!

This Essential Gloss Set

This is an online-exclusive set, so don’t let it pass you by. We love this gloss because it not only boasts high-shine and a non-sticky feel, but it also contains shea butter to condition lips. You’re getting three shades here: Fenty Glow, Diamond Milk and Fu$$y — and yes, they all look good on everyone!

Get the Gloss Goalz Universal Lip Luminizer 3-PC Set (originally $57) for just $40 at Fenty Beauty for a limited time! Free shipping!

This Creamy Contour Stick

Next time you contour, do it with a swipe and try this pretty-in-pink contour stick. Oh, and you can leave the creasing and caking behind, because this cream-to-powder formula isn’t having any of that. A super cool bonus? They’re magnetized, so if you buy more than one (or the Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150), they’ll stick together in your bag, honeycomb style!

Get the Match Stix Contour Skinstick (originally $25) for just $18 at Fenty Beauty for a limited time! Free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Fenty Beauty Black Friday/Cyber Week sale here!

