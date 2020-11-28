Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Calling all beauty lovers! While we know that Violet Grey is the ultimate destination for the most luxurious skincare, makeup and wellness products, luxury often comes at a shockingly steep price. On Black Friday, however, it’s finally time to spruce up that vanity with the best of the best.

Violet Grey is offering 20% off sitewide right now with almost no restrictions, and that means your Cyber Week just got a lot more exciting. Whether you’re looking to grab one product you’ve had your eye on for the past year or a gift you know a friend will love, we’ve got you covered with the very best picks!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Celebrity and Cult Favorite ‘Rich Person Skin’ Cream

Augustinus Bader products are all over top celebrities’ skincare shelves, and for good reason. This intensely-hydrating cream is top notch. It claims to not only make your skin glow like an angel’s but also soften the appearance of wrinkles. And yes, it’s recommended for skin too!

See it! Scoop up Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, originally $265, for just (discount added at checkout) 20% off at Violet Grey with free shipping! Also see all Augustinus Bader products 20% off (discount added at checkout) at Violet Grey! Sale ends November 30, 2020.

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Timely Care Package of Wellness Essentials

Having a Diptyque candle in your home will instantly make it feel like a royal castle. This Figuier candle has a “green, fruity scent” that “conjures up wild orchards on sun-drenched Greek isles.” Basically, it’s heaven.

See it! Scoop up the Figuier candle on sale (discount added at checkout) and see all Diptyque products for 20% off (discount added at checkout) at Violet Grey for Black Friday and Cyber Week! Sale ends November 30, 2020.

Looking for even more amazing gift picks for 20% off? Check out more of our picks below!

8 Fastest-Selling Violet Grey Black Friday & Cyber Week Deals

1. 20% off SK-II

Our Absolute Favorite: This SK-II essence is probably the most famous facial essence in the world. Shoppers have seen seemingly miraculous results from using it, from unbelievably clear skin to youthful firmness and elasticity. Its goal is to make skin “breathtakingly crystal clear,” and that sounds like a plan to Us!

Shop all SK-II products for 20% off at Violet Grey for Black Friday and Cyber Week!

2. 20% off Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Anti-Cellulite Scrub (Malibu Made Body Scrub)

Our Absolute Favorite: This Malibu Made Body Scrub helps to even skin and reduce the appearance of cellulite and uneven skin. Additionally, this gentle, ultra-moisturizing scrub offers a nourishing dose of Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) to promote cell regeneration and rejuvenation!

2. 20% off 111SKIN

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re dealing with puffiness, wrinkles, dark circles, dullness or dehydration around your eyes, these Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks are going to be your new BFFs!

Shop all 111SKIN products for 20% off at Violet Grey for Black Friday and Cyber Week!

3. 20% off tenoverten

Our Absolute Favorite: Having just arrived at Violet Grey, tenoverten is already making a huge impact with its restorative hand and nail care. This Celery Oil is “like a green juice” for your cuticles!

Shop all tenoverten products for 20% off at Violet Grey for Black Friday and Cyber Week!

4. 20% off Kevyn Aucoin

Our Absolute Favorite: Beloved by Kim Kardashian, Kevyn Aucoin is a brand you can trust makes some of the best makeup on the planet. This award-winning Volume Mascara is no exception!

Shop all Kevyn Aucoin products for 20% off at Violet Grey for Black Friday and Cyber Week!

5. 20% off Kayo Body Care

Our Absolute Favorite: This lychee-scented Detox Mask to Scrub is a detoxifying treatment for the body. Apply, wait a few minutes as it targets oil, impurities, and pollutants — and then scrub it away with water to seriously refresh the skin!

Shop all Kayo Body Care products for 20% off at Violet Grey for Black Friday and Cyber Week!

6. 20% off Jillian Dempsey

Our Absolute Favorite: If this 24-karat Gold Sculpting Bar looks familiar, you’ve probably seen one of your favorite celebs using it on Instagram. This little facial massager may sculpt, contour and lift your skin for a revived look, all the while eliminating tension!

Shop all Jillian Dempsey products for 20% off at Violet Grey for Black Friday and Cyber Week!

7. 20% off Yves Saint Laurent

Our Absolute Favorite: Prepare to make all of your friends jealous when you pull this YSL matte lip stain out of your bag. Or make them super happy by buying them one for the holidays!

Shop all Yves Saint Laurent products for 20% off at Violet Grey for Black Friday and Cyber Week!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of Violet Grey’s sitewide sale here!

