We’re all about finding affordable ways to look expensive. Whether you’re going for a rich mom flair, a yacht wife aesthetic or an old money style, there’s something about looking like a few million bucks that makes you feel like a few million bucks. We’re all about confidence here!
At this time of year, one of the best ways to get the look is to layer. Layering gives you a dynamic put-together vibe that is coordinated, clean and refined. But layering properly starts with a good cardigan sweater!
Instead of buying a whole bunch of new clothes this fall, all you really need is a top-notch cardigan sweater to elevate your look. The right cardigan can upgrade any outfit instantly! If you’ve been searching high and low for a cozy go-to cardigan, know that the search ends here. Yay! We found 12 ultra-cozy, ultra-classy cardigan sweaters on Amazon that seriously look like they cost hundreds.
Scroll on to find your new cold-weather staple!
1. Our absolute favorite: You won’t want to go anywhere without this fuzzy go-with-everything sweater that will keep you comfy, trendy and chic — was $39, now $30!
2. Runner up: Different but equally classy, this cable knit cardigan sweater is lightweight and versatile for nearly any occasion — was $56, now $43!
3. Coastal flair: Something about this long batwing sleeve cardigan screams Hamptons. Grab it for 40% off and thank Us later — was $57, now $35!
4. Chunky knit: The length, chunky style, knit details and beige hue make this sweater an absolute essential for rich mom fall — was $56, now $50!
5. Cashmere look: It’s Amazon’s choice and ours! This cardigan seriously looks like it was handmade out of a luxe material like wool or cashmere — $34!
6. Buttoned up: With its hip length and everyday design, you can pair this number with everything in your fall and winter wardrobe rotations — $40!
7. Elegant gal: Either you live in a mansion or own a yacht . . . or both! You’ll look like a goddess in this long slouchy sweater with pockets — was $60, now $43!
8. Boutique style: It’s no wonder this hooded cardigan gets such great reviews! The fabric is ultra-soft and cozy, ideal for layering and wearing out on Target runs — was $50, now $38!
9. New drop: Consider yourself lucky to have found out about this lapel sweater . . . it will likely sell out very quickly. Adding to cart — $20!
10. Popcorn cardigan: Designed to keep you temperate all season, this fuzzy piece is elegant, modest and totally demure — $38!
11. Flattering fit: Who wants anything tight during the cold months? this oversized cardigan frames your body without squeezing, itching or poking. Pockets are just a bonus — was $59, now $38!
12. Vintage look: We adore the semi-distressed look of this waffle knit cardigan. Choose between over a dozen different colors — was $50, now $38!