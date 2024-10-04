Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you know, you know. Aritzia is heaven on Earth for the corporate queens, quiet luxury goddesses, rich moms (or aspiring rich moms) and European style enthusiasts of the world. Each piece is refined and expensive-looking, exuding a classy and sophisticated aura that screams confidence. It’s no wonder nearly everything is in the triple-digit price range!

But you don’t have to spend an entire paycheck to get the look. In fact, we found 23 pieces that you’d never know are under $34 on Amazon. Whether you’ve been looking for a new top for work, a cardigan sweater for layering, a dress for date night or a pair of pants for the day-to-day, you’ll find a new staple on Amazon. These luxe-looking finds will make you look and feel expensive!

Oh, and don’t be surprised if people start asking what you do for a living. It’s a compliment! So read on for our favorite Aritzia-style tops, sweaters, dresses and pants.

Tops

1. Flattering find: Not only does this three-quarter sleeve blouse elongate your torso, but it actually makes you look taller!

2. Puffs please: Anyone who knows fashion knows that puff sleeves are totally in right now. Nail the look with this short-sleeve number!

3. Dolled up: The satin, the color, the neckline bow . . . we’re obsessed! This top pairs beautifully with pants and skirts alike.

4. Cowl neck: Everything about this dressy short-sleeve top is chic. Wear it with a blazer to all your fancy gatherings this fall!

5. Off the shoulder: Asymmetrical with a bow sleeve, this expensive-looking top is a bestseller for a reason. We can’t believe it’s only $20!

6. Center of attention: Bell sleeves give this double-layer chiffon top its one-of-a-kind flair. The inside is cool and silky!

7. Everyday top: Need something to wear everywhere from the grocery store to the school PTO meeting? This is the ‘it’ top.

8. Button up, buttercup: Silky, lightweight and ultra-chic, this button-up top is just the right level of fitted to flatter without squeezing.

Sweaters

9. Cable knit: Classy gals need cozy clothes, too! This balloon-sleeve pullover is all sorts of comfortable.

10. Compliments guaranteed: Look no further for the ideal layering piece that you’ll want to wear with absolutely everything this season.

11. Family favorite: This open-front sweater has button detailing and dramatic textured knit. You’ll nail the grandma sweater trend!

12. Turtleneck style: You can’t go wrong with a turtleneck, especially when it has a braided pattern, fitted style and stretchy material.

13. Polo match: You’ll look like you watch polo matches in the Hamptons every weekend when you rock this ribbed knit sweater with a lapel collar.

Dresses

14. Corporate boss: This dress is suitable for all-year wear. For fall, we adore the style with white sneakers or loafers!

15. Tastefully bodycon: At nearly half off, we’d consider this slim-fitting mock neck dress a no-brainer. Adding to cart!

16. Versatile pick: It’s hard to find a dress for both the office and the bar for your best friend’s birthday, but we finally found one.

17. Tie waist: Talk about flattering! This cocktail dress might be our favorite of all. A tie waist and ruched and pleated material are just a few highlights.

18. Elegant mermaid: The irregular hem will turn heads at every corner. All you need is a sweater to make it fall chic!

Pants

19. European style: Trousers are so France. These bestselling pants have over 13,000 five-star reviews!

20. Sleek satin: Elegant, sexy, comfy and versatile, you won’t want to wear any other pants this season. An elastic waist is a major plus!

21. Luxe Lee: You may know Lee for its jeans, but the brand has some work pants in its catalog, too. These straight-leg ones are 43% off!

22. Secretly stretchy: These classy pants aren’t what they seem! Nobody would ever know that these bootcut work pants are more comfortable than leggings.

23. Extra credit: Plaid is easy to pair with just about any fall colored-top in your wardrobe. Wear these with loafers or flats!