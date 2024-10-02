Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy fall, friends! We’re all about the cozy vibes lately, especially as the temperatures (finally) drop. It was a nice long summer, but we’re ready to go full force switching out beach days for apple picking and lighting our apple cinnamon candles. The only thing we’ll miss about summer is sundresses, but not really . . . not when sweater dresses exist!

Related: 18 Ultra-Cozy Rich Mom Drops on Amazon — Sets, Tops and More Fall and winter are synonymous with “cozy” in our heads. What’s better than snuggling up on the couch with a warm cup of tea and a slice of pumpkin bread? We’re all about fall activities like apple picking and cider tasting, but sometimes we just want to go on a Target run, grab a Starbucks […]

Sweater dresses are arguably better than summer sundresses given how cozy, versatile, classy and flattering they can be. It’s like wearing a cozy blanket while making you look like a million bucks! The right sweater dresses, that is . . .

Unfortunately, not all sweater dresses are created equal. The wrong ones can be itchy, tight and thin. If you want to nail the fall sweater dress look without risking buying a dud, we found 17 of the comfiest loose dresses guaranteed to elevate your ensemble. They’re the definition of fashionable! Oh, and they’re all on Amazon.

Happy shopping!

1. Cable knit: Effortlessly chic! Wear this oversized mini with leggings or tights all fall long. We adore the look of this dress with sneakers!

2. Turtleneck style: This sweater dress has loose sleeves, ribbed knit material and stretchy fabric. It happens to be 50% off right now!

3. Yacht wife: Something about the trendy button detailing and ribbed hems scream “expensive”.

4. Total classic: You’ll want to wear this long-sleeve pullover dress to every gathering on your fall agenda. Tall boots complete the look!

5. Wine night: It’s not essential to grab this trendy knee-length number in burgundy red, but you’ll seduce everybody around you if you do.

6. Striped up: If you want a nautical-looking dress that makes stripes ultra-classy, this is the pick for you! Even those who typically opt for solid colors love this dress.

7. Lantern sleeves: Sleeves can make or break an outfit! This oversized mock neck dress has puff sleeves that win over the entire fashion department.

8. Maxi dress: Not a tights person? No problem! This skin-soft maxi dress is designed for cold months. It’ll keep you warm without keeping you too warm!

9. Chill girl: Somewhere between a hoodie and a dress, this outfit has a hood and drawstrings that give it a casual flair.

10. A texture person: You won’t want to wear anything other than this eye-catching pick that has textured detailing and a lightweight feel.

11. One of a kind: We haven’t seen a dress quite like this one! It has buttons, a partial cable knit design and a dramatic foldable collar.

12. Snow princess: Cozy, festive and sophisticated, this long-sleeve midi is the definition of quiet luxury. High-fashion flare sleeves are just a bonus!

13. Office or fun: According to reviewers, this striped v-neck dress is ideal for the office, one calling it “flattering and feminine”, but not too revealing.

14. Comfy cozy: We’re pretty sure this knit turtleneck will replace your favorite sweatshirt . . . or even your pajamas.

15. Classy act: It’s love! A wavy neckline, mid-thigh length, trendy sleeves and elastic fabric are just a few things we worship about this outfit.

16. Urban Outfitters: This same style would cost hundreds at stores like Urban Outfitters and Free People. Exposed seams give it a boutique look!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Elegant maxi: When you’re in the mood for a dress that feels like wearing nothing but gives you a cover of Vogue look, this fall pullover with a tie belt is the way to go!