Fall and winter are synonymous with “cozy” in our heads. What’s better than snuggling up on the couch with a warm cup of tea and a slice of pumpkin bread? We’re all about fall activities like apple picking and cider tasting, but sometimes we just want to go on a Target run, grab a Starbucks coffee or lounge around the house.

If you’re anything like Us, however, you still want to look presentable during your relaxed moments. A fashionista takes no breaks! That’s why we gathered the comfiest rich mom pieces that just dropped on Amazon to help you trendset any time anywhere. Whether you’re watching a movie, doing a puzzle, taking a walk around the neighborhood or all of the above, you’ll look classy, cozy and expensive!

Read on for our favorite sets, pants, tops and sweaters that nail the aesthetic. They literally just dropped!

Outfit Sets

1. Our absolute favorite: Everything about this casual lounge set is classy. Wear it with white sneakers for all your day-to-day errands!

2. Runner up: Yacht wife alert! This ultra-soft striped outfit has short sleeves, a button-front design and a trendy foldable collar.

3. Extra credit: Get ready to look like the ultimate Pilates mom. This sporty set combines a half-zip sweatshirt with relaxed-fitting joggers!

4. Bonus: If you’re a pant person, you’re about to have a heyday. We adore the wide-leg style and flare ankle design, especially in dark gray.

Pants

5. Our absolute favorite: Who knew sweatpants could be so chic? Exposed seams give these high-fashion pants a Free People look.

6. Runner up: You don’t have to be a yogi to enjoy these stretchy pants. Made of a nylon and spandex blend, it’s no wonder they have nearly perfect reviews!

7. Extra credit: Intentionally oversized with a high waist, these sweatpants just may be the most flattering loose pants out there.

Tops and Sweaters

8. Our absolute favorite: Obsessed is an understatement. This sweater has rollable hems that elevate your style tenfold. Plus, it’s half off right now!

9. Runner up: Loose, textured and chic, this boyfriend shacket is the fall wardrobe piece you didn’t know you needed. It’s ideal for trail walks, too!

10. Extra credit: You’ll dream about the lightweight material and sophisticated look of this basic-in-the-best-way top!

11. Bonus: It’s not just the color block style we love. This top has ribbed knit material that is just thick enough to keep you warm.

11. New staple: Cardigans are layering essentials, especially during the fall. This designer-looking piece has a hood and a trendy side slit!

12. Urban Outfitters: You’ll look like you paid hundreds for this distressed pullover. Waffle knit, ruffle hems and exposed seams are just a few highlights!

13. Ribbed knit: This casual sweater top has three-quarter sleeves and a material that makes your torso look longer. It’s only $13!

14. Texture queen: Look no further for a top that pairs perfectly with every pair of jeans in your closet.

15. Curved hem: Why settle for a regular long top when you can have a soft and trendy one with a curved hem, thumb holes and a crewneck design?

16. Mock neck: There are seven colors to choose from and we just may grab them all. This chunky cardigan sweater is next-level style!

17. Compliment-bound: Get ready for everyone to ask you about your dynamic sweater top. The pattern is playful yet elegant!

18. A no-brainer: It’s love at first sight! Three-quarter sleeves with flare hems are everything. You’d never know this luxe-looking top is secretly comfy!