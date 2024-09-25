Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s sweater season! Well, not fully sweater season. We’re all about cozying up at this time of year, but we don’t want to be too cozy quite yet. Fall is a transitional season and so are the temps! Anything too light and we’ll be chilly, but anything too heavy and we’ll start sweating through.

Aside from the logistics, you want a sweater that looks classy, chic and timeless. There are tons of trendy designer sweaters to fit the just-thick-enough agenda, but finding the right sweater at a reasonable price can be challenging.

That said, we took on the challenge and found 18 bestselling Amazon sweaters that will make you look and feel expensive. These luxe finds are all sorts of stylish, ranging from rich mom and Hamptons wife to quiet luxury and old money. You’re destined to find your designer-looking pick!

Read on for the best of the best. Cheers!

1. Texture queen: Look no further for a batwing sweater you’ll want to wear every single day. This crewneck pullover is as cozy and stretchy as it looks . . . if not more!

2. Versatile find: This lightweight number can be a sweater or used as a cardigan (or both)! We adore the look of this top over a fitted tank and jeans.

3. Flowy fit: Who doesn’t love a loose top? This sophisticated short-sleeve sweater is designed to showcase your “confident charm”. The material lengthens your midsection, too, making you look taller!

4. Cable knit: If you’ve ever checked out the cable knit sweaters at Saks Fifth Avenue, you know how expensive they are. This soft v-neck lookalike is all you need!

5. Amazon’s choice: It’s Amazon’s pick and ours! This crewneck sweater has textured knit sleeves that contrast with the sleek shirt material.

6. Trendsetter alert: This top is comfy, soft, lightweight and ultra-trendy, featuring a front-button design that shows as much or as little of your collarbone as you like.

7. Half off: We can’t believe this hand-woven fall sweater is nearly half off. The sweater has a slouchy style and honeycomb sleeves that are truly one-of-a-kind!

8. Mock neck: Get ready to be the talk of the town. This top is oversized with ribbed knit material, lantern sleeves and a mock neckline, half-tucking perfectly into a pair of denim jeans.

9. Simple design: This sweater is the rich mom version of loungewear. The material is incredibly lightweight, soft and flowy for all-fall wear!

10. Details matter: Anyone who says details don’t matter hasn’t seen this long-sleeve v-neck top with decorative buttons.

11. Hamptons boutique: Have you ever seen such a darling find? This long lace-hem top has nearly 10,000 reviewers singing its five-star praises!

12. Gisele Bundchen: If you’ve seen Gisele Bundchen’s wardrobe, you know it features plenty of sweater tops that look just like this. Crochet sleeves give it an expensive look!

13. In love: Whether you work in an office or simply prefer a classy, elegant style for your day-to-day errands, this is the top for you. It has trendy lace sleeves and a chic v-neck style.

14. Color block: Many expensive sweaters are solid-colored, but this pullover looks like something straight out of Vogue. Dress it up or down with a quick change of pants!

15. Girly girl: What a classy find! This long-sleeve top has ruffles along the sleeves. Ribbed hems add structure without squeezing . . . phew!

16. Country club: You’ll look like you’re headed to a Tuesday brunch at your local country club . . . either that or headed to a polo match.

17. Wrapped up: This wrap top is ultra-flattering for more reasons than one. It covers the midsection, fits loosely where it matters and has a ribbed material that makes your body look longer.

18. Absolute essential: Every sophisticated lady needs a go-to sweater. This soft cotton, polyester, acrylic and elastane blend is guaranteed to suit your wardrobe!