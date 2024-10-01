Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A flattering fall sweater is tough to find. You want one that’s cozy and chic, but also soft, lightweight, classy-looking and loose. There are plenty of loose sweaters out there, but finding one that’s equally trendy and flattering is like searching for a piece of corn in a maze. It’s really challenging!

You may be tempted to give into the form-fitting sweater and cardigan combo to shape and flatter your body, but we found 13 loose sweaters that are more slimming than tight ones — by large margins. These sweaters have unique ways of leveraging materials, designs, cuts and styles that are designed to lengthen your torso and hide any lumps, bumps or cellulite. The best part? They’re all on Amazon!

Read on for our top flattering picks that are comfy, classy and destined to become your new go-tos.

1. Our absolute favorite: See why we’re obsessed with this lantern-sleeve crewneck top? Made of a viscose, rayon and polyester blend, the top is extra stretchy, too — was $60, now $40!

2. Close second: If you want a long turtleneck sweater that doesn’t turn your body into a tent, this is the sweater for you! Semi-fitted sleeves are the flattering secret — was $60, now $35!

3. Everyday outfit: Batwing sleeves, a crew neckline, side slits and a slouchy style are just a few highlights of this everyday top. You can even wear it with leather pants for a night out — was $60, now $40!

4. Cable knit: Some cable knit sweaters are thick and heavy, but this top is lightweight, breathable and smooth, ideal for fall weather and layering this winter — $43!

5. Check yes: Patterns are an easy way to divert attention from any lumps or bumps. This large checker sweater is the definition of trendy . . . it’s even Amazon’s choice — $40!

6. Free People style: For under $30, you can snag a sweater that looks and feels much more expensive than it actually is. Exposed seams give this find a boutique-style flair — was $35, now $30!

7. Yacht wife: Metal buttons and horizontal stripes exude Hamptons yacht energy. This stunning number has over 5,000 five-star reviews, so don’t just take it from Us — $36!

8. Off the shoulder: Gisele Bundchen, is that you? This casual knit pullover is all sorts of rich mom. We recommend wearing it with a tank top underneath for extra warmth — was $42, now $40!

9. European look: Something about this chunky cable knit pullover screams France. Rock it with any denim in your wardrobe or dress pants for a classy style — was $46, now $40!

10. Quarter zip: Most quarter-zip sweaters look sporty, but this is a fashion-forward piece that’s secretly comfier than sweats — was $60, now $43!

11. Ribbed knit: Look no further for a sweater that you’ll want to wear every day. The ribbed knit style makes your torso look longer, leaner and narrower. A vibrant color is just a bonus — $40!

12. Mock neck: Somewhere between a mock neck and a turtleneck, this loose pullover has decorative buttons and an ultra-stretchy fit — $36!

13. Nashville era: If you don’t have a fall trip with the girls planned yet, grab this Southern-looking sweater and go to Nashville! The v-neck style and elastic sleeves are swoon-worthy — $13!