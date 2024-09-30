Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gone are the days of skinny jeans. Thank goodness! If you’re anything like Us, the prospect of tight pants squeezing your midsection and suffocating your thighs is less than desirable. Wide-leg pants are not only more comfortable, but they’re also the hottest thing in the fashion world lately. What a dream!

But not all wide-leg pants are the most flattering. They can bunch in weird places, fan out in other ones and give your legs a tent-like appearance. That’s not what we want! If you’re looking for a pair of wide-leg pants that is as flattering as it is comfy and trendy, you’ll want to check out our selects from Amazon. Whether it’s a snazzy pair of jeans you’re after, a flowy palazzo pant, a cozy loungewear staple or a new piece for the office, you’ll find your new go-to below.

Happy shopping!

Wide-Leg Jeans

1. Total classic: You can’t go wrong with Lee jeans, especially when they’re made of a skin-soft 99% cotton and 1% spandex blend. The high-rise fit lengthens your legs, too — just $48!

2. Extra stretchy: Nobody would ever know these straight and wide-leg pants are actually comfortable. They hug your shape in all the right places without squeezing — just $42!

3. Retro flair: If you want to be the trendiest gal in the room, check out these baggy ’90s-inspired jeans. There are over a dozen different colors to choose from — originally $80, now just $35!

4. Capri pants: Rich moms everywhere are wearing capri pants lately. These stretchy four-button jeans combine multiple styles into one epic piece — just $40!

Wide Leg Palazzo Pants

5. New staple: Versatile and chic, these flowy pants have an adjustable tie knot, pleated detailing and pockets for all of your essentials. Wear them any season of the year — just $34!

6. Breezy babe: Get ready to look like a coastal queen! These wide-leg pants are made of a linen blend, giving them a coast-of-Italy vibe. A smocked waist is a bonus in the comfort and flattering departments — originally $39, now just $36!

7. Casual style: With a waistband similar to sweatpants, these everyday pants are all sorts of comfortable. A wrap hem design gives them a one-of-a-kind style — just $35!

Wide-Leg Lounge Pants

8. Amazon’s choice: It’s Amazon’s choice and ours! These yoga pants have a crossover waist that gives the illusion of a narrower frame. You’ll adore the ultra-soft fabric — just $27!

9. Classy look: Pair these high-waist drawstring pants with chunky sneakers and a cropped sweatshirt for the ultimate Target run outfit — originally $33, now just $25!

10. Total steal: Designed for yoga, sleeping and hardcore lounging alike, these cozy pants are lightweight and stretchy with pockets — just $20!

11. Better than leggings: Imagine leggings that are loose and comfortable. Well, a pair actually exists! The waistband is just fitted enough to flatter without constraining — just $34!

12. Three for one: If you can’t decide on a color, why not grab them all? This pack of three wide-leg pants has you covered for an entire weekend of movie nights — just $33!

13. Chill girl: Rock the laid-back aesthetic with these drawstring sweatpants! The beige hue is totally luxe. The lightweight material won’t make you sweat, either — just $24!

Wide-Leg Dress Pants

14. Office fashionista: The fit, the style, the color . . . we’re obsessed! These trouser pants pair beautifully with flats or heels for a fancier look — just $37!

15. Corporate attire: Nothing that ‘professional’ quite like these ultra-versatile business pants. You’ll look like you own and run the company (if you don’t already) — just $35!

16. Put a bow on it: Rings are overrated. We’re more excited that Lillusory put a removable belt on these sleek dress pants! The bow will elevate your ensemble tenfold — just $39!

17. Total stunner: Made with flexible fabric and an elastic waistband, these classy pants are destined to become a new staple for work and life alike — just $42!