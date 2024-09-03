Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Labor Day is over and that makes it official! After a few lovely months of bumming in the sun, eating our bodyweights in watermelon and enjoying endless campfires with family and friends, we’re switching gears a bit — and switching up our wardrobes. Out with the bikinis, shorts, sundresses and sandals and in with the sneakers, cardigan sweaters and cargo pants. Hooray!

Related: I'm Living Like a Rich Mom in This Classy $24 Amazon Lounge Set If you’re like me and adore the rich mom style, but don’t consider yourself rich (or a mom, in my case), rocking the rich mom look can be a bit daunting. Like an athlete stepping onto the field before a big game, stepping out in rich mom attire requires a mindset adjustment. Trade the imposter […]

But while we’re “switching it up”, we’re definitely not switching into boots and parkas quite yet. Dressing for transitional weather can be confusing, especially when it comes to footwear, but you can’t go wrong with a trendy pair of sneakers! Sneakers can be comfier than bare feet and make you feel like you’re walking on clouds — the right sneakers, that is.

Whether you’re looking for platform, slip-on, chunky or sporty sneakers (or a combination of the above), we’ve got you covered with these 11 sneakers that will go with everything — and we mean everything — in your transitional wardrobe. See our top picks from Amazon, Zappos and Nordstrom!

1. Very balanced: Dad shoes for days! You’ve seen the trend, so it’s about time you nail it with these retro New Balance kicks. These ones have endless five-star reviews — originally $74, now $68 on Amazon!

2. Sporty casual: Allbirds shoes are known for being ultra-comfy, durable and sustainable without sacrificing quality. These ones are 100% organic — $98 at Zappos!

3. A splurge: There couldn’t be a better time to snag a classy pair of Tory Burch sneakers. These bestselling Ladybug sneakers are nearly half off — originally $378, now $215 at Nordstrom!

4. Memory foam: Lace up with these chunky Sketchers sneakers and get ready for the compliments! These are as comfortable as they look (if not more) — originally $74, now $45 on Amazon!

5. Fall Vejas: You don’t have to grab these flat sneakers in the white and camel brown variation, but you’ll combine summer and fall styles perfectly if you do — originally $175, now $123 at Zappos!

6. Classy act: Whether you fall on the silver or the gold end of the spectrum, there’s a luxe-looking sneaker that’ll give you a pep in your step — $125 at Zappos!

7. Crowd favorite: Over 9,400 people are obsessed with these Adidas Samba sneakers and we see why. There are 10 different colors to choose from, so take your pick . . . or picks — $100 at Nordstrom!

8. Dr. Scholl’s: You’d never know these trendy Dr. Scholl’s shoes are secretly supportive. The slip-on style and water-resistant fabric are just two things we adore — originally $100, now $70 on Amazon!

9. No boots in sight: Sorel is typically associated with snow boots, but these chunky Impact II sneakers totally change the game. Compliments are guaranteed — $135 at Nordstrom!

10. Beyond versatile: Try to find something these Sam Edelman sneakers don’t go with. All nine varieties are on sale right now, so good luck choosing just one — originally $100, now $70 at Nordstrom!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

11. Ready to run: Whether you’re running on your favorite trail or walking the kids to the bus stop, you need a go-to pair of Brooks that you can wear for all of it — $140 on Amazon!