Ding, ding! Labor Day weekend ushered in the unofficial end of summer and gave way to fall, which means school is officially in session. Like clockwork, many of Us are on the hunt for fashionable finds. Since back-to-school season is in full swing, it’s only right to serve preppy, collegiate style with fall-approved varsity jackets.

Whether you’re heading to a tailgate or want to add a street-style touch to your ensembles, varsity jackets are a great place to start. Brands like Abercrombie & Fitch have outerwear dedicated to NFL teams while e-tailers like Amazon are stocked with colorful options in various styles. We searched through some of our favorite shopping destinations and compiled a fashionable list of varsity jackets that channel preppy collegiate vibes. Check out our top picks ahead.

1. Black Out: Not ready to rock a heavyweight varsity just yet? This all-black shacket delivers the style without the extra warmth!

2. Simple and Chic: Minimalist fashionistas can rock varsity jackets, too! This beige number pairs so well with rich mom pieces!

3. Fitted Letterman: Want a curve-hugging option? This letterman-style varsity has a cropped silhouette!

4. Pretty Patches: This varsity jacket features an assortment of lively patches for a customized look!

5. Cropped Cutie: Don’t want a full-length jacket? This cropped option stops right at the waist!

6. NFL Essential: Are you ready for some football? The NFL is officially back on September 5. Show off your team spirit with these stunning Abercrombie & Fitch jackets!

7. Fuzzy Style: Looking for a cozy option? This Steve Madden varsity has a cozy Sherpa-style bodice!

8. Memorable Message: Alo Yoga let it be known that you’ll look fierce and fashionable in this black and white jacket whether you wear it on the air, land or sea!

9. Three Stripe Slay: Adidas is killing it when it comes to street style, so it’s only right that we included this colorful jacket!

10. Basic Instincts: This No Boundaries jacket keeps things short and sweet. It has a varsity-style silhouette but it’s free of any lettering or accents!

11. Color-Blockin’: If you love a two-toned moment you’ll swoon over this Azalea Wang jacket. It features red and black accents and white lines around the lettering!

12. Flower Power: This BLANKNYC jacket channels ’70s-style florals for a nostalgic twist!