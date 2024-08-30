Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Labor Day is only a few days away. While we’re excited to spend the long weekend celebrating with our loved ones, it marks the unofficial end of summer. That means it’s time to prepare your wardrobe for all things autumn, which includes textured fall jackets.

Related: 13 Transitional Weather Amazon Sweaters That Have Endless Five-Star Reviews While we’re sad a summer of barbecues, beach days, tan lines and flip flops is ending, we’re really excited for the movie nights, pumpkin pies and haunted hayrides to come! The slew of 90-degree days lately has delayed the inevitable shift, but we all know the shift is coming . . . especially those of […]

There’s no denying that Amazon is a go-to source for seasonal fashion essentials, but the trusted retailer released seriously established textured fall jackets. From fuzzy bombers to faux leather motos, you can find a comfortable and stylish pieces to carry around as you enjoy fun fall activities. If you want to upgrade your outerwear collection before the new season, check out this list of the best textured fall jackets.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look like a dream in this silky floral bomber jacket!

2. Lightweight Slay: This diamond quilted jacket looks so good paired with everything from jeans and loafers to trousers and heels!

3. Corduroy Cutie: Each fall, corduroy reigns as one of the go-to fabrics that everyone needs to rock. This neutral bomber has ribbed corduroy fabric that has a fun touch!

4. Mad About Knits: Not ready to pull out your heavyweight knits just yet? This cable knit cardigan is the way to go as the weather transitions from steamy and muggy to chilly and gloomy!

5. Knits 2.0: Since we’re talking about knits, we’d be remiss without throwing in a waffle knit number like this cozy jacket. The full-zip number comes with a hoodie just in case you get caught in an unexpected rainstorm!

6. Fleece, Please: We love a fuzzy fashion moment. This open-front coat has soft fleece material and a lapel for a sophisticated touch!

7. Giddy Up: The yee-haw, Western-inspired fashion agenda continues this fall! Use this faux suede jacket to nail the popular trend. The fringe details are an absolute hit!

8. Sweet Sherpa: Sherpa is another fall fabric we can’t help but swoon over. You’ll feel so comfortable and warm in this teddy bear-looking jacket!

9. Sweater Weather: Stay nice and toasty in this all-white cardigan. It has chic button details for a sophisticated touch that makes this number an office essential!

10. It-Girl Essential: This lightweight quilted jacket serves influencer-level style!

11. Moto Madness: Leather moto jackets are an undisputed fall staple. This faux leather moto is oversized and is perfect for styling up or down!

12. Soft Suede: Keep things nice and smooth in this asymmetrical jacket!

13. Pretty Patterns: This muted pastel shacket has unique stripes placed throughout. We can’t get enough of it!

14. Knit Shacket: Channel the best of both worlds in this versatile cable knit shacket!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Neutral Shades: We love neutral shades because you can style them with just about anything. You’ll get so much wear out of this khaki-colored jacket!