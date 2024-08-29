Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You don’t have to look too far to snag transitional fall trousers that fit thick thighs like a glove. All it takes is one quick trip to Amazon to uncover a variety of pants that are appropriate for so many occasions. From stretchy workout gear to flowy office-approved pants, there are so many transitional pants for shoppers with thick thighs.

Related: 18 Boutique-Style Amazon Pieces Every Rich Mom Has — Starting at Just $10 If you’ve ever stepped into a Hamptons boutique, you know the vibe. It seems like every single piece is splurgeworthy! From knit materials and breezy fabrics to luxe-looking styles and trendy designs, most of Us would spend our entire (yearly) paycheck at the right boutique. But we couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw the […]

If you’ve ever round a pair of trousers that fit perfectly at the waist and a bit too snug on the thighs, then you’re probably all too familiar with the struggles of finding pants that fit comfortably. Some of Us have even experienced the frustration of finding a pair of jeans we love and quickly needing to replace them because of friction-induced holes. The struggle is so real. Despite the ups and downs many of Us go through, Amazon has Us covered. We’ve rounded up comfortable, flattering and versatile pants that fit shoppers with thick thighs like a glove. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Prepare to turn heads in these unique Palazzo pants. They feature unique detail at the waistband and they’re made from stretchy material that fits comfortably!

2. Off Duty: Many of Us are packing away cut-offs and denim shorts as steaming hot weather fades. If you need a casual alternative for fall, check out these stretchy wide-leg jeans!

3. Seasonal Staple: Calling all fashionistas with a knack for cozy looks. You’ll want to turn into a couch potato in these comfy sweatpants!

4. Street-Style Edge: Want to serve effortless style that a fashionable influencer would love? Dress these roomy cargo pants up with a collared blouse and a pair of heels!

5. Autumnal Hues: Nothing screams fall like neutral shades. These cropped pants come in a khaki color that’s perfect for mixing and matching with fall-approved colors like olive green and burgundy!

6. Oversized Slay: Whether you’re moving into different yoga poses or running errands, you’ll be ultra-cozy in these roomy yoga pants!

7. Ready to Glow: Get all dressed in these office-approved Lee trousers! They’re made with flex motion technology to maximize comfort!

8. Lots ‘o Dots: We don’t know about you, but here at Us, we love textured moments. These flowy Palazzo pants have fun polka dots for a sophisticated touch!

9. Best Dressed: Pull these all-black trousers out when you want to make a statement. They feature refined pleats that make you look like the ultimate girl boss!

10. Classic Cutie: Everyone needs at least one pair of high-waist jeans in their collection. These rich blue jeans are perfect for dressing up or down at your leisure!

11. The Blues: These stretchy blue trousers are perfect for in-office work days!

12. Barrel Babe: In case you missed it, barrel jeans are having the ultimate fashion moment. You’ll be right on trendy with these comfy jeans!

13. Body-hugger: If you prefer more fitted workout apparel, you want to check out these stretchy yoga pants. They have a cute flare-leg design and come with built-in pockets!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Last but Not Least: These Levi jeans aren’t ordinary trousers. They feature super-stretchy fabric that flatters curves!