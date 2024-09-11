Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fall dressing, it’s the best time to look your best. Whether you’re running errands or hanging with the girls, now is the time to acquire all your fall needs! What’s more, Walmart is a great place to find fashion deals and steals on all your essentials!

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, Walmart has something for everybody — and the pieces won’t break the bank. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 cute Walmart fashion deals that are perfect for spring and start at just $5 — read on to see our picks!

1. Hot Mama: This Scoop sleeveless midi dress coordinate well for formal or informal moments — was $34, now just $23!

2. Crop It Out: We love this Scoop oversized cropped denim jacket because its simple but still sophisticated — was $28, now just $16!

3. Closet Staple: This Nine.Eight smocked waist ruffle dress will help you make a bold statement — was $7, now just $5!

4. On Trend: These Sofia Jeans cargo pants are relaxed and have a high-waist line that will help you carry all your essentials — was $26, now just $18!

5. Puffed Up: For the girl who needs a simple silhouette that will do all the heavy lifting for you, this Free Assembly ruffle mini dress has you covered — was $28, now just $14!

6. Knitted Elegance: This Free Assembly sleeveless sweater knit midi dress pairs well with sandals and heels — was $20, now just $16!

7. Utilitarian Chic: If you like sleek, easy pants, these Time and Tru mid rise straight utility pants will help you look put together seamlessly — was $22, now just $15!

8. She Means Business: You can pair these Time and Tru pleated wide leg pants with heels and a button-down for an effortless office look — was $23, now just $11!

9. Sporty Queen: These Scoop parachute jogger pants are soft and breathable — was $22, now just $12!

10. All The Frills: This JWD long sleeve shirt has frilly shoulders for a fashionable, fun piece — was $39, now just $15!

11. Comfy Chic: This Icziwo oversize sweater will keep you nice and toasty on the coldest days — was $32, now just $26!

12. Winter Ready: We can’t get enough of this Steve Madden winter puffer coat because of its intricate quilted pattern and faux fur lining — was $200, now just $55!

13. Lightweight Sportage: This Alpine Swiss polar fleece vest pairs well with everything already in your closet — was $30, now just $20!