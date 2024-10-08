Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing quite like fall fashion. Plenty of layers, rich autumn hues, cozy fabrics and comfortable materials are just a few things we love! Plus, fall style allows Us to turn nearly any outfit a rich mom outfit. Yes, any outfit!

Whether you’re headed to the pumpkin patch, a dinner with friends or to the couch, you can look like you own properties abroad. All that’s needed are a few staples! And while most Hamptons-looking pieces cost hundreds at high-end retailers, we found a way to get the exact look for under $28 on Amazon.

The sleekest tops, coziest sweaters and dreamiest dresses are outlined a few scrolls down. These pieces all look like they came from a pricey shop in Sag Harbor, so get ready to look expensive while you do what you do this fall!

Boutique-Style Fall Tops

1. Our absolute favorite: We can’t believe this loose v-neck top is just $23. It has ultra-trendy lace detailing, lantern sleeves and elastic hems to flatter your shape.

2. Runner up: Look at you all dressed up! This printed top is lightweight and chic, ideal for your day-to-day errands, days at the office and more.

3. Extra credit: At nearly half off, we consider this babydoll short-sleeve top a no-brainer. We might have paid $50 for it anyway, so thank goodness for the sale!

4. Bonus points: Get ready to look like a European rich mom in this short-sleeve knit blouse. Wear it with dress pants and loafers for the ultimate Parisian style!

5. Luxury alert: It’s Amazon’s choice for a reason! This long-sleeve top has mesh sleeves and stretchy soft fabric that you could probably sleep in. We love the beige!

Boutique-Style Fall Sweaters

6. Our absolute favorite: Simple does not mean boring. This loose v-neck sweater has ribbed knit material that makes your body look longer, leaner and classier.

7. Runner up: At just $10, we’re grabbing this ruffle-sleeve sweater top in every color. Nearly a thousand reviewers give it five stars!

8. Extra credit: Textured and lightweight, this cozy knit top has a one-of-a-kind flair that exudes pure sophistication. Wear it as a crewneck or off one shoulder.

9. Bonus points: Waffle knit is one of the comfiest materials, especially at this time of year. Lantern sleeves, simple style and versatile design are major highlights of this sweater!

10. Instant yes: It was love at first sight with this chunky knit turtleneck sweater. Detailing on the sleeves gives it an expensive look!

Boutique-Style Fall Dresses

11. Our absolute favorite: Boho, flowy and tiered, you won’t want to wear anything else this fall. We adore the square neck and puff sleeves, especially when paired with dangle earrings!

12. Runner up: An empire waist makes this smocked dress a flattering find! Swiss dots, elastic cuffs and a v-neck design are just a few things to look forward to.

13. Extra credit: This bestselling sweater dress is nearly 70% off right now! A hoodie design makes it the ideal casual outfit for outings this fall.

14. Bonus points: If you’ve been looking for a fitted dress, look no further than this button-down mini with long sleeves and a bodycon design. Every detail is pretty and preppy!