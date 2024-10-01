Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In the 2000s, Gossip Girl was a show that captivated its audience due to its insatiable storyline, but even more so because of its perfect styling. One of the standout characters, Lily Vanderwoodsen, has become an ongoing aesthetic for women everywhere since the show debuted. Known for her ability to mix and match patterns and textures, Vanderwoodsen was that girl — full stop. If you’ve been inundated with Gossip Girl rewatches and want to channel Vanderwoodsen for fall, we’re here to help you acquire a few chic fashion finds.

From flowy dresses to decadent outerwear, there is a Lily Vanderwoodsen-inspired fashion find that will capture your heart and elevate your wardrobe. We rounded up 15 Lily Vanderwoodsen-inspired fall fashion finds to shop now – read on to see our picks!

1. Edgy and Warm: This Anrabess mock neck sweater dress perfect for date nights or nights on the town with the girls — was $67, now just $33!

2. Vintage Splendor: This Sampeel babydoll dress has a simple silhouette that works for any occasion — was $40, now just $38!

3. Maximum Coverage: For those who like outerwear that’s functional and stylish, this Steve Madden trench coat is right up your alley — was $45, now just $33!

4. Prim and Proper: We love this Zesica peplum top because it’s so dainty and elegant. Oh, and the puff sleeves are too die for — just $27!

5. Refined Elegance: This Liyohon mock turtleneck top pairs well with trousers, jeans and skirts — was $59, now just $30!

6. Pleats, Please: This Scoop faux leather pleated shirtdress is a chic option that works for formal or informal events — was $54, now just $35!

7. Coordinated Simplicity: We can’t get over how stylish this Scoop sweater and skirt set is. The sleeveless design is edgy while the skirt is the perfect amount of refinement — just $44!

Related: 10 Warm and Stylish Fall Fashion Finds on Sale at Walmart Now Did you know that the “official” start of fall starts this Sunday? Where has the year gone? Fall is our first foray into the cold weather months, and now is a great time to gameplan your wardrobe. Whether you have to commute to the office or want to look effortless while traveling, having a series […]

8. Boxy Chic: This Free Assembly boxy double breasted jacket works for days in the office or happy hour afterwards — just $45!

9. Neutrality Essence: If you like simple, neutral-colored fashion pieces, this Scoop Women’s midi skirt is right up your alley — just $26!

10. Capped Off: This Endless Rose cap sleeve knit top will look darling with shorts, leggings and heels or a flowy skirt and boots — just $95!

11. Off The Shoulder Realness: This Treasure & Bond sweater will elevate a jean skirt marvelously — was $70, now just $25!

12. Ruffle Your Feathers: For the girl who likes slight embellishments, you’ll this CeCe ruffle mock neck sweater — was $69, now just $52!

13. ’60s Vibe: This Topshop sweater dress has a shift dress feel to it that feels reminiscent of the’60s — was $85, now just $64!

14. Y2K-Inspired: This ASTR the Label sleeve top will look absolutely adorable with a tweed mini skirt, pointy heels and ruffle socks — just $55!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Faux Real: This Anne Klein faux leather skirt is perfect for days when you need to elevate a simple, flouncy blouse — was $99, now just $69!