Did you know that the “official” start of fall starts this Sunday? Where has the year gone? Fall is our first foray into the cold weather months, and now is a great time to gameplan your wardrobe. Whether you have to commute to the office or want to look effortless while traveling, having a series of fall fashion finds can help you do it all! What’s more, Walmart is a great place to shop for a deal on all your fall necessities.

From structured outerwear to comfy joggers, there are stylish fall fashion finds that will elevate your wardrobe. We rounded up ten warm and stylish fall fashion finds on sale now at Walmart — read on to see our picks!

1. On Trend: These Scoop parachute jogger pants are both functional and fashionable — was $22, now just $12!

2. Office Ready: This Scoop cardigan sweater has a ribbed fabric and a button front design for an easy option — was $28, now just $13!

3. Layering Queen: For the girl who likes to layer their outfits, this Free Assembly quilted vest is right up your alley — was $38, now just $18!

4. Denim on Denim: This Eytino denim jacket pairs well with everything already in your closet — was $60, now just $35!

5. Cold Girl Energy: This Steve Madden puffer coat comes with a faux fur lining for extra warmth and comfort — was $200, now just $55!

6. Ladies Who Lunch: We love this Cueply cardigan sweater because it’s prim, proper and breezy — was $30, now just $20!

7. Oversized Vibes: This Dokotoo pullover sweater is so roomy and we love how soft it is — was $53, now just $32!

8. Closet Staple: This Fantaslook corduroy shirt is a simple, effective option that will keep you warm on chilly days — was $54, now just $20!

9. Prints, Please: We can’t get over this Evaless plaid shacket due to its ’90s inspiration and cute hooded design — was $60, now just $39!

10. She Means Business: These Fantaslook wide leg trousers are perfect for days in office or formal events — was $50, now just $13!