Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Now that fall is just a hop and skip away, it’s time to prepare for what your fall wardrobe will entail. Whether it’s running errands or hanging with the family, having a set of lazy girl fall fashion finds will make sure you stay effortless no matter what.
From sweatpants to matching sets, there is a fall fashion find that will help you stay nice and toasty on the coldest fall days. We rounded up 13 lazy girl fall fashion finds to shop right now — read on to see our picks!
1. Comfy Cozy: This Anrabess oversized crewneck sweater is a warm and baggy option you’ll want to live in this fall — was $63, now just $34!
2. Rich Mom Energy: This Viottiset two-piece outfit has a high neck top and flowy pants for a functional, luxe feeling ensemble — just $46!
3. Closet Staple: This LIillusory oversized cardigan sweater pairs well with jeans, skirts and dresses — was $36, now just $28!
4. Prints, Please: We love this Saodimallsu striped sweater due to its large collar and billowing fit — just $33!
5. House Code: This Prettygarden two-piece outfit has a fun contrast color stitching and has an oversized fit for a sleek set — just $41!
6. Everyday Essential: For those days when you really don’t feel like doing anything, these Aleumdr wide leg sweatpants have you covered — just $30!
7. Sporty Chic: These Xponni track pants have a Y2K, sporty essence about them that pairs well with sneakers or boots — was $28, now just $24!
8. Warm and Toasty: This Zesica two-piece outfit is so easy and chic — just $46!
9. Cold Weather-Approved: If you like simple, versatile fashion pieces, you’ll love this Fantaslook plaid flannel shacket — was $60, now just $24!
10. Trendy Girl: This Shine Up oversized sweatshirt works for days in the gym or busy days running errands — was $40, now just $24!
11. Easy Breezy: This Fantaslook two-piece set has shorts and a T-shirt for an airy option — was $50, now just $20!
12. Peaceful Slumber: We can’t get over this Petite Plume French stripe nightshirt because it’s relaxed but still fun — just $84!
13. Billowing Realness: This Free People turtleneck sweater is great for those upcoming fall into winter mornings — just $128!