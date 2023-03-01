Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The great thing about deodorants for men in 2023 is that there really is something for everyone. Whether you prefer a zesty citrus scent, woodsy notes, or an herbal and floral combination, there’s something out there to keep you feeling fresh all day long. Not only do these deodorants provide odor protection, but they also come with incredible moisturizing and nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil and shea butter.

Why should you take the time to find the perfect deodorant? Simple – it keeps you smelling great during your most important moments. Read on as we look at the 17 best deodorants for men in 2023 so that you can make the best choice for your body.

How to pick the right deodorant for you

Pay attention to the ingredients. Avoid deodorants with potentially harmful chemicals, such as aluminum compounds, phthalates and triclosan.

Take into consideration your skin type and sensitivity. Choose an antiperspirant or deodorant meant for sensitive skin if you have allergies or other skin issues.

Consider the scent of the product. Deodorants come in a variety of fragrances, from light and fruity to woodsy and musky. Try several to figure out which smells good on you.

Think about when and how often it needs to be applied. If you need something that lasts all day long, opt for a stronger formula. But if you just want something to freshen up before going out, try a softer, subtler scent.

Consider your budget. Some deodorants are more expensive than others; however, price shouldn’t be the only factor you consider when choosing a product.

Look for natural or organic products if that’s important to you. Natural and organic deodorants are often created without any harsh chemicals or fragrances, making them suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Read reviews from users online to get an idea of how well the product works for different people and what their experiences have been like. This can help you make an informed decision about which deodorant is best for you.

Consider switching up your deodorant during different seasons of the year. During warmer months, you might opt for something with a light, fresh scent. During colder months, you might switch to a more intense fragrance.

Don’t forget factors like packaging and convenience. Will it be easy to take on trips or throw into your bag? Choose a product that fits your lifestyle!

Now let’s take a look at the best deodorants for men in 2023.

Blu Atlas Deodorant is a natural, aluminum-free deodorant that is formulated to keep you feeling breezy all day long. It’s free from harsh chemicals, parabens and other toxic ingredients, making it a clean choice for your body and the environment.

The formula utilizes volcanic ash as an adsorbent to draw out toxins and impurities from the skin, assisting with odor control. The ash also helps to regulate sebum production, which can further reduce sweat and odor.

Horsetail extract is another beneficial ingredient found in their natural deodorant formulation. The horsetail plant contains silica compounds that are known to help create elasticity in the skin while promoting healthy cell growth. These properties make it great for keeping the underarm area soft and moisturized while providing long-lasting protection against body odor.

The last key ingredient is bamboo extract, which has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. It soothes irritation caused by shaving, deodorant application or sweating, while providing a pleasant fragrance.

Blu Atlas has three scent options. No matter which scent you choose, you can trust that the deodorant will keep your skin soft and smelling fresh all day long. We like the delightful Coconut Apricot, which has tropical beach vibes that will transport you to a sunny getaway.

Whether your lifestyle demands the ultimate in reliability or a luxurious tropical escape, Blu Atlas has got you covered!

Bravo Sierra Deodorant Body Spray offers long-lasting all-day odor and sweat protection with an ultra-fine mist spray. The nourishing blend of natural ingredients, including citrus and cedarwood, provide a refreshing scent that keeps you feeling fresh throughout the day. The lightweight formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and won’t stain your clothes.

This powerful yet gentle deodorant body spray is ideal for active lifestyles where comfort matters most. It’s free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates and animal byproducts. Bravo Sierra products are developed with feedback from 2,500 U.S. military service members to ensure they meet the needs of even the most demanding situations.

This company is passionate about supporting military families and giving back to those who serve. That’s why they’ve committed 5% of all sales to quality-of-life programs for active-duty service members, veterans and their families. These funds help provide essential services such as childcare, counseling, education opportunities and recreation activities.

MAGSOL Natural Deodorant was created with sensitive skin in mind. They’ve formulated a deodorant that is free of harsh ingredients like aluminum, baking soda and parabens, while providing effective protection against odor.

This product is suitable for those with ultra-sensitive skin as it won’t cause any irritation or discomfort. It’s made only with four natural ingredients: sweet almond oil, beeswax, magnesium and natural oils.

Magnesium helps neutralize sweat without clogging your pores, so you can feel comfortable and confident all day long. Sweet almond oil has antibacterial properties that fight odor-causing bacteria, making it a great base ingredient in deodorant formulas. Beeswax helps to reduce moisture from perspiration and forms a protective layer on the skin’s surface.

The sandalwood scent has natural woody notes that are soothing and masculine. This deodorant is perfect for men who want to feel fresh throughout the day.

Bevel Deodorant for Men with coconut oil and shea butter is a natural deodorant that’s free of aluminum, so you won’t have to worry about streaks or stains. It provides 48 hours of protection against wetness and odor, making it perfect for guys who need reliable protection day after day.

The coconut oil and shea butter are moisturizing and help keep your skin soft, while the blend of essential oils helps mask unpleasant odors naturally. It’s designed to be gentle on your skin while providing powerful protection. If you’re looking for an effective deodorant that won’t irritate your skin, Bevel Deodorant for Men could be just what you need.

Dr. Squatch Natural Deodorant for Men is formulated with 98-100% natural ingredients, so there’s no need to worry about harsh chemicals or synthetics coming into contact with your skin.

It contains some of our favorite natural ingredients, including arrowroot powder, shea butter and coconut oil. Arrowroot powder is an effective natural absorbent that draws moisture away from the skin, keeping you dry. Shea butter has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe irritation caused by shaving, waxing or friction, and also help keep your skin hydrated. Lastly, coconut oil’s antibacterial and antifungal properties make it useful in deodorant formulations as it helps keep bacteria at bay.

Although it comes in many scents, our favorite is Pine Tar. It has a subtle evergreen fragrance that is both refreshing and calming. The scent is often described as woody, resinous, earthy and coniferous, with hints of citrus and herbs. It has strong notes of pine needles and sap, but also contains notes of sagebrush and crushed juniper berries for an extra kick. This is definitely one of the best deodorants for men in 2023.

​​

Oars + Alps Aluminum Free Deodorant for Men and Women is dermatologist tested and made with clean ingredients. It has a fresh ocean splash scent, which will keep you feeling energized all day long. This travel-size deodorant is perfect for taking on the go, so you never have to worry about forgetting your favorite scent when heading to the gym or traveling abroad.

One of the active ingredients we love is aloe vera, which wards off odor, keeps your skin soft and hydrated, and stops rashes from developing. Another is alpine caribou moss, which contains natural antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties to keep your armpits healthy. It’s also rich in vitamins A, B12, D and E, as well as iron and manganese – all essential nutrients for skincare.

This product is free of aluminum, parabens, phthalates and dyes, meaning it won’t irritate even the most sensitive skin.

Schmidt’s Aluminum Free Natural Deodorant for Women and Men is an all-natural deodorant that harnesses the power of charcoal and magnesium to keep you feeling fresh all day. Charcoal and magnesium work together to absorb sweat and odors while keeping your skin free from harsh ingredients like aluminum that can cause irritation.

The addition of natural essential oils provides a pleasant scent while offering an extra layer of protection. For those looking for a natural, aluminum-free deodorant that provides long-lasting odor control without any harsh chemicals, this is an excellent choice. Try this award-winning natural deodorant today and see why over 13,000 people have given it five-star reviews.

​​

Baxter of California Deodorant for Men is a high-quality deodorant that helps to keep you smelling amazing all day long. It’s aluminum free and alcohol free, and comes in a clear stick, which makes it easy to apply. The scent features a blend of citrus and herbal-musk notes, giving it an invigorating fragrance while remaining subtle enough for everyday wear.

This deodorant offers strong odor protection without any harsh chemicals. The star ingredients are tea tree and witch hazel, which are great natural alternatives to chemical-laden antiperspirants.

Tea tree oil has powerful antibacterial, antiviral and antimicrobial properties that help kill the bacteria that cause body odor. Witch hazel contains astringent tannins that tighten pores on your skin and reduce sweat production. We love this one!

If you are looking for something a little more fancy, L’Occitane Eau des Baux Deodorant Stick is an exceptionally luxurious deodorant formulated to deliver long-lasting protection from sweat and odor. Enriched with cypress essential oil, it will leave you feeling refreshed, comfortable and invigorated.

Cypress essential oil contains powerful antibacterial, astringent and antimicrobial properties. It helps to control odor-causing bacteria while providing a pleasant scent, and it has the ability to reduce perspiration and kill off the bacteria responsible for it. An astringent, it works to shrink pores and tighten skin, which helps prevent sweat from being released.

With its pleasant herbal-lemon aroma, this unisex deodorant stick is the perfect choice for those seeking a mild but effective way to stay fresh throughout the day. It’s also free of parabens and aluminum salts to ensure optimal skin safety.

Certain Dri Extra Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Solid Deodorant is formulated to provide long-term protection against excessive sweating and body odor. The powder-fresh scent provides a pleasant, subtle fragrance throughout the day.

With just one application per day, it lasts up to 72 hours. That’s three times longer than other antiperspirants! No need for frequent reapplication between showers; you can feel confident that your deodorant will continue working overtime while you go about your day.

Do note that this is an antiperspirant. It contains aluminum chloride at 12%, which may cause irritation. But make sure you don’t overapply, as this can cause skin irritation. Allow the antiperspirant time to dry before getting dressed. To get the most out of your product and ensure maximum effectiveness, it’s best to apply at night when sweating is reduced significantly. Avoid using immediately after showering or shaving, or on broken or irritated skin.

If you experience any irritation or discomfort during use, discontinue use immediately and consult a doctor if necessary. For optimal results, repeat application every night for up to two weeks until desired effects are achieved. After that, continue applying once or twice weekly, depending on need and body chemistry. With these tips, you can be sure to get the most out of your antiperspirant and stay dry.

CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant Stick is a powerful deodorant formulated with natural mineral salts to keep you odor-free for up to 24 hours. It’s free from aluminum chloride and parabens, so it won’t leave a sticky residue. Plus, it’s unscented, so you can use this deodorant without worrying about any strong smells.

The key odor-fighting ingredient in this formula is potassium alum, a naturally occurring mineral salt that has antimicrobial properties, making it an effective deodorant. It works by killing the bacteria that cause body odor.

Potassium alum also helps regulate perspiration, keeping you fresh throughout the day. Because it’s natural in origin, many people find potassium alum to be more gentle on their skin than other synthetic deodorants.

With 4.25 ounces of product in each stick, CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant Stick will last you for quite a while. This is easily one of the best deodorants for men, and worth a try.

Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Aluminum-Free Natural Deodorant for Men is an effective deodorant that helps keep your pits feeling fresh and clean all day long. It’s made from natural ingredients like hops, witch hazel and aloe to reduce odor without blocking sweat glands or irritating sensitive skin.

The mountain spring scent is refreshing yet subtle; it won’t overpower your natural scent, but will complement it. It evokes a distinct feeling of standing on top of a mountain surrounded by evergreens. The lasting effects are calming and relaxing, thanks to the addition of light woodsy notes.

This aluminum-free deodorant is 100% vegan, sulfate free and paraben free – ideal for those who prefer a more natural approach to hygiene products.

Native Deodorant is an all-natural deodorant made without aluminum or other harsh ingredients, helping you feel confident throughout the day. It contains a blend of natural ingredients like baking soda, probiotics, coconut oil and shea butter to keep you smelling fresh while remaining gentle on skin. The unique combination of eucalyptus and mint essential oils creates a cooling effect that keeps your underarms feeling refreshed even in hot weather.

Native Deodorant leaves no white residue or irritation after application and its vegan formula is free from any animal testing, so you can be sure that the product you’re using has not been tested on animals. Whether you’re looking for a natural deodorant to keep you dry and confident or just want something that smells great, Native Deodorant is an excellent choice.

Ballsy Pitstick Activated Charcoal Natural Deodorant is an effective way to keep your pits happy without relying on potentially irritating baking soda or aluminum. Crafted from natural plant extracts and charcoal, this deodorant works with your body’s natural mechanisms for odor protection by blocking sweat glands and trapping odors in its micro-pores.

The fragrance of Ocean & Air will take you on a journey to the coast. Imagine the fragrance of crushed mint leaves, warm brown sugar and zesty lemon connecting with light ocean air. It’s an invigorating mix of fresh ingredients that creates an unforgettable experience.

MANSCAPED UltraPremium Deodorant is an aluminum-free clear deodorant that provides long-lasting odor protection while leaving your underarms soft and comfortable. It has a cologne-quality fragrance, which allows you to smell your best all day. The formula is lightweight and nongreasy, so it won’t leave residue on your clothing.

The product contains ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil to nourish the skin, reduce irritation, and keep you feeling cool and dry. With this powerful combination of natural ingredients, MANSCAPED UltraPremium Deodorant will help you stay confident in your own skin no matter what the day brings.

Brickell Men’s Products Natural Deodorant is specifically designed with men in mind. It works to prevent body odor, without any harsh chemical ingredients. This deodorant is free of aluminum, alcohol and baking soda, making it a great choice for those who are looking for an all-natural solution to their body odor needs.

The natural eucalyptus and mint essential oils used in the formula provide a subtle scent that is sure to please. Eucalyptus helps to neutralize odors, while mint leaves you feeling invigorated. They also have antibacterial properties that help keep your skin feeling fresh all day.

Additionally, this deodorant won’t stain or irritate your skin, no matter how sensitive it may be. With Brickell Men’s Products Natural Deodorant, you can stay fresh throughout the day without having to worry about unwanted residues or odors. It’s the perfect choice for men who want to smell great without compromising their health.

Old Spice Aluminum Free Deodorant for Men, Dragonblast offers 48 hours of protection against odor and wetness. Its unique formula combines antiperspirant ingredients to help keep you dry, along with premium fragrances that give you a boost of confidence when you need it most.

The convenient stick applicator is easy to use and glides on smoothly without leaving any residue or sticky feel on your skin. Plus, it’s aluminum-free so it won’t irritate even the most sensitive skin.

Ways to Naturally Fight Underarm Body Odor

If you’re a man who has to deal with underarm odor and sweat, we feel your pain. But don’t worry – there are some simple things that you can do to help reduce the smell and keep it at bay.

Wear Breathable Fabrics: Opt for clothes made from natural fabrics like cotton and linen, which allow air to circulate more efficiently and don’t trap sweat against your skin. Change Your Clothes Regularly: Avoid wearing the same clothes two days in a row; this gives bacteria more time to multiply, leading to bad odors. Try an Antiperspirant Deodorant: If you’re prone to sweating, use an antiperspirant deodorant in the morning and reapply as needed throughout the day to combat odor-causing bacteria. Shower Daily: Sweat accumulates on your body over the course of the day, so it’s important to shower daily with a body wash that removes excess sweat and bacteria. Use Natural Deodorizers: Essential oils like tea tree oil, lavender and lemongrass are naturally antibacterial and can help to reduce underarm odor. Add a few drops of oil to your deodorant or mix it into a DIY spray to fight odor-causing bacteria. Consider Dietary Changes: Certain foods, such as spicy dishes and red meat, can contribute to body odor. Reducing the amount you consume may relieve underarm odor over time. Keep Your Armpits Dry: After bathing or showering, make sure your armpits are completely dry before applying deodorant or dressing. Moisture can cause bacteria to proliferate, which can lead to bad odors. Consider Prescription Treatments: If you’re still struggling with underarm odor, talk to your doctor about prescription treatments that may help reduce sweat production and eliminate persistent body odor.

Deodorant FAQs

Q: What kind of ingredients should I look for in a deodorant?

A: When choosing a deodorant, opt for one that is free from parabens and other harsh chemicals that may irritate your skin. Look for natural ingredients such as aloe, witch hazel and essential oils that provide a gentle scent and act as natural deodorants. Additionally, look for kaolin clay or arrowroot powder to help absorb sweat and keep you feeling dry all day long.

Q: How often should I apply deodorant?

A: To get the most out of your deodorant, it’s best to apply it once in the morning after showering. While you can reapply as needed throughout the day, keep in mind that over-applying can damage clothing and cause irritation on the skin. Wait until you start to feel sweaty or smelly before applying more product.

Q: Is deodorant safe for my skin?

A: Yes, as long as you opt for a formula that is free from harsh chemicals. Look for natural ingredients like aloe, witch hazel and essential oils, which provide odor protection while still being gentle on the skin. Use only when necessary and always read the instructions carefully before use.

Q: Is there anything else I should know about using deodorant?

A: As a general rule, make sure to always apply deodorant after showering and avoid wearing tight-fitting clothes that can trap sweat and lead to unpleasant odors. If you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time or engaging in physical activity, consider applying an extra layer of product before leaving the house. Finally, make sure to store your deodorant away from heat and light to ensure it remains effective.

