2023 is the year of men putting their best face forward. Women’s skincare products dominated the market for decades, providing a wide range of face moisturizers tailored to female skin types and beauty goals. However, these products are not designed for men, who tend to have thicker, oilier, firmer skin.

Fortunately, skincare brands have finally started working on moisturizing formulas specifically created for men’s skin. They return hydration to dry skin, relieve uncomfortable tightness, eliminate cracks and roughness, minimize redness, and reduce premature signs of aging. They can also help protect skin from further damage, including harsh weather and UV rays.

The world of face moisturizers can be confusing and overwhelming. To streamline the selection process, we created a list of the 23 best face moisturizers for men in 2023, discussing their star ingredients, standout features and primary benefits. This way, men can choose a product that speaks to their skin’s needs, helps them achieve flawless skin and allows them to feel confident in their appearance.

The Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer tops our list. It has received rave reviews from consumers, dermatologists, and respected magazines such as Forbes, Men’s Journal and SPY. Because of its superior hydrating formula, it is easy to see why it is a crowd favorite.

This moisturizer contains premium ingredients such as mango seed butter, seaweed extract, moringa oil and ascorbic acid (vitamin C). The combination quenches thirsty skin, helps control oil production, exfoliates dry areas, brightens dull surfaces, reduces redness and inflammation, and protects skin from the elements.

Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer cooperates with all skin types. It is extremely clean and healthy, with natural ingredients sourced from fruits, minerals and plants. You can enjoy a product that is free of preservatives, parabens, synthetic dyes, phthalates and synthetic fragrances. Furthermore, the product is entirely vegan and cruelty-free. That means you can feel extra good about what you are putting on your skin, knowing it is great for you and for the planet.

Dry skin can cause painful irritation, stinging and tightness. If you suffer these symptoms regularly, Marlowe No. 123 Facial Moisturizer for Men can provide much-needed relief. It has soothing and hydrating ingredients such as aloe vera leaf, willow bark, deep sea algae, passionflower, and Camellia oleifera leaf extracts. Additionally, the moisturizer is lightweight and non-greasy, perfect for men who do not enjoy the feeling of dense creams or lotions.

Marlowe removes the fear of trying a new product by ensuring their products are free from top allergens and allergy-causing preservatives. They also understand that the body absorbs many ingredients through the skin, so they do not add harmful additives such as parabens, phthalates and dyes. This may be the ideal choice for men with sensitive skin or those prone to contact dermatitis.

Those searching for the ultimate face moisturizer may have finally met their match with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane. It contains powerful, naturally sourced ingredients such as squalane and glacial glycoprotein, which restore and retain moisture, maximize smoothness and softness, and strengthen the skin barrier.

Men on the go may not have time to invest in a lengthy skincare regime. Luckily, an ultra-lightweight and fast-absorbing moisturizer can be applied in seconds without sacrificing fantastic results. You can enjoy a dramatically improved appearance, yet the cream will actively penetrate beyond the skin barrier and work to restore moisture balance overall. Because of this, you will see improvement with continued and disciplined use.

Sensitive, normal, dry, oily and combination skin types can all use the formula as it does not contain pore-clogging ingredients. That means you can relax knowing that this cream will not cause blackheads or pimples.

Men with ultra-sensitive skin need to be careful with skincare products. The wrong product could provoke allergic reactions, cause further irritation or increase redness. La Roche-Posay created their moisturizer with these men in mind, ensuring their formulas are free of preservatives, parabens, fragrances and alcohol. This moisturizer is formulated with thermal spring water containing selenium, a mineral that prevents radical damage, protects skin cells, and reduces redness and inflammation. Other ingredients include vegetable glycerin to hydrate skin, dimethicone to reduce moisture loss, neurosensine dipeptide to soothe painful skin and shea butter to restore softness.

Bacteria growth may be a concern for you, especially if you have sensitive skin. La Roche-Posay has created special packaging with an airless pump and anti-contamination valves, eliminating that issue. You can feel confident using, storing or traveling with this face moisturizer.

Neutrogena is recognized as the No. 1 skincare brand for men, and their specially formulated Age Fighter Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen ensures they retain that title. This facial moisturizer combats the three main goals of any skincare regime: rehydrating skin, reducing signs of aging and providing sun protection.

The combination of multivitamin infusion, a lightweight texture and a smooth application layer helps the skin rehydrate fast. It also contains the ever-popular retinol, a sought-after ingredient in skincare products. It helps increase cell and collagen production and exfoliates dry and dead skin. The result is fine line and wrinkle reduction, brighter complexion, and plumper, younger skin appearance.

Broad-spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen protects skin from sun damage, one of the most significant contributions to premature aging. If you want to use this moisturizer as a sunscreen, you should apply it multiple times daily. It is transparent, non-greasy and fragrance-free, so only you will know that you have it on.

Bulldog Original Moisturizer is a gentle face moisturizer designed for daily application. It has natural ingredients such as aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. Aloe vera soothes irritation and reduces inflammation associated with dryness; camelina oil controls oil production, moisturizes and softens skin, and reduces signs of aging; and green tea decreases inflammation and protects against environmental damage.

Often, top-tier moisturizers are astronomically expensive. However, Bulldog offers this affordable alternative without sacrificing quality. It is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and non-sticky. Furthermore, their products do not include artificial colors, dyes, synthetic fragrances or animal-sourced ingredients. Because of this, you can be confident you are getting good value for your money.

Men who experience dry skin on their faces usually suffer from dry skin all over their bodies. Cetaphil Men’s 3-in-1 Daily Lotion is gentle enough to be applied everywhere, so you do not need to seek out separate products. It provides a non-greasy and non-sticky finish, works on sensitive skin, does not clog pores and does not contain fragrances. Ultimately, it’s the perfect product for almost every skin type.

The daily lotion includes macadamia oil, an excellent source of essential fatty acids and vitamin E. Since these ingredients are easy for the skin to absorb, you’ll receive their full benefits. They help fight against dry skin by restoring moisture and preventing it from leaving. Regular use produces a firmer, plumper skin appearance and chronic dry skin relief.

When your skin is dry, it can feel dull and lifeless. This can contribute to a tired, unhealthy or aged appearance. Many men have dramatically improved their looks by investing in a hydrating and rejuvenating lotion. Atwater Skin Armor Facial Moisturizer is the perfect solution for this sort of problem. It is packed with nourishing ingredients such as niacinamide, tucuma seed butter and licorice root extract. Antioxidants and amino acids work together to hydrate skin, prevent moisture loss, brighten the surface, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and prevent dryness.

Atwater Skin Armor is one of the best face moisturizers for men. It is more than just high-quality outputs; it also packs a punch in a small package. Many customers note that they only have to use a small amount of product to experience complete hydration. As a result, you will not have to frequently run to the store to purchase new bottles. It is also sustainable and clean, built upon nontoxic, vegan and cruelty-free formulas.

One Kiehl’s Face Moisturizer is simply not enough for our list of the best face moisturizers for men. Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men needed to make an appearance as well. We describe this product as a star lotion that somehow manages to do it all. It restores hydration to dry skin, soothes and protects against irritations, and awakens and brightens tired skin. You can use it as a daily lotion or as an aftershave.

Kiehl’s has an exceptional slate of ingredients in this moisturizer. Caffeine revives and brightens skin, eliminating the dullness that comes with dryness. Vitamin C smooths and improves skin’s texture, reducing cracks, lines and wrinkles. Chestnut extract protects the skin against damage, calms angry, painful irritation, and reduces inflammation. If men feel like their skin could use an extra pick-me-up, this should be their next skincare purchase!

The Ordinary has become increasingly popular over the last few years and is now a staple in many men’s grooming kits. Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA is an excellent addition to any skincare routine. The lotion targets the natural hydration barrier to trap and lock moisture into the skin. In this way, it does not simply alleviate the symptoms of dry skin; it actively works to solve the problem.

The Ordinary team uses ingredients that naturally occur in the body, meaning the product is more compatible with various skin types. Likewise, it increases effectiveness because it reacts well with the skin’s natural elements and processes. If you use this product regularly, you should see improvement in your skin’s hydration over time. However, many consumers report results within an hour of application.

Men’s skincare does not need to be a chore. It can instead be a luxurious experience. Paula’s Choice Omega+ Complex Moisturizer with Chia and Flaxseed makes that possible. While the packaging is a delight in itself, the high-quality cream inside steals the show. You will enjoy the lightweight, whipped texture that goes on smoothly and softly. Next, you’ll experience the power of shea butter, omega oils, natural ceramides, fruit extracts, plant oils and antioxidants.

Together, these ingredients restore hydration, strengthen the hydration barrier, calm the skin, reduce redness and inflammation, and revive a youthful appearance. Many men have these skin goals yet struggle to find a moisturizer to accomplish them. Omega+ Complex Moisturizer means you can achieve your skincare dreams, with only one or two applications daily.

Many men’s moisturizers promise long-lasting hydration for up to 24 hours. Clinique for Men Maximum Hydrator surpasses that claim, claiming a 72-hour endurance. Their premium gel cream keeps working even after you wash your face, as the formula rehydrates the skin continuously. It is an excellent selection for those who prefer to avoid reapplying lotions throughout the day yet wish to see significant moisturizing benefits.

Clinique formulated its gel to rejuvenate skin, replace hydration and lock in moisture. You can use it when you feel your skin is dry or as a daily lotion to maintain optimal hydration. Since it is lightweight and non-greasy, it can even work as a night cream. However, some men may prefer a conventional cream or lotion.

Rocky Mountain Barber Company is committed to creating grooming and skincare products that suit men. They consider real men’s experiences, combating their skin issues with natural ingredients and eliminating common skincare product concerns. Their Men’s Daily Use Facial Moisturizer with Shea Butter & Aloe is lightweight, transparent, non-irritating, fragrance-free and fast-absorbing. As such, you can apply the lotion in the morning and head out the door for the day.

Their ingredients show this brand means business. Shea butter, mango butter and vegetable glycerin soften and hydrate the skin. At the same time, aloe vera soothes irritation, jojoba oil decreases inflammation, and argan oil promotes healing and protection. Together, they restore and retain moisture and reduce signs of dryness and aging. Their formula should work for all skin types so long as you apply the moisturizer regularly.

As men age, skin fatigue becomes an increasingly common problem. Luckily, L’Oréal Paris Men Expert can step in to save the day. The long-lasting moisturizer fights against dry skin, dull appearance, uncomfortable tightness, washed-out skin tone, tired creases and dark circles around the eyes. Standout ingredients include caffeine, vitamin C and guarana, which work to revitalize the skin, improving flow and minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydra Energetic 24H Anti-Fatigue Moisturizer is one of the best face moisturizers for men because it combats five major skin issues. Furthermore, you can take advantage of the easy-to-use pump and quick application. It encourages and empowers men to take great care of their skin every day.

Men who prefer a thick moisturizer are in luck. Murad’s Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture formula is a favorite alternative to the trending barely-there liquids. Despite this, it is lightweight and fast-absorbing. Those suffering from dry skin can apply it daily and nightly, while men with normal to oily skin may prefer to use it only at night.

Any skin type can experience the benefits of this moisturizer, thanks to hyaluronic acid. It helps the moisture barrier retain water, increases skin flexibility, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and lessens the appearance of scars. As many men deal with these issues, they will be pleasantly surprised by how quick the results are. Coconut extract, shea butter, avocado oil, sunflower oil and olive oil give skin that sought-after soft and silky touch.

Many men don’t have a lot of time to devote to skincare. Whether you are busy with work, school, fitness, family or friends, a moisturizer is just an extra step in the morning and is often all too easy to neglect. An intensive nighttime moisturizing cream is an excellent solution. Apply CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream and let the product repair, renew and rejuvenate your skin while you sleep.

In the morning, you will be pleasantly surprised by the look and feel of your skin. Hyaluronic acid draws in moisture and restores plump skin. Ceramides, naturally found in the skin barrier, help restore and retain moisture. Niacinamide rebuilds skin cells, calms irritation and protects against damage. Finally, peptides reduce signs of aging and bring about a more youthful appearance. While these ingredients work overnight, they will continue to moisturize your skin all day long.

Men dealing with chronic dry skin may benefit from a serum. Serums are high-concentration formulas made up of nourishing ingredients that sink into the skin. They absorb quickly and smoothly, allowing consumers to moisturize with regular lotion afterward. Aesop’s Parsley Seed Antioxidant Intense Serum stands out as a top choice, as it contains parsley seed, tocopherol and red algae. These potent extracts hydrate skin, strengthen the moisture barrier and protect against harsh environmental elements.

You may find serums an exciting addition to your skincare routine. You can use a minuscule amount, pat the serum gently on your skin and spread it out evenly. Then you can enjoy the luxurious feeling and the light, fresh scent that comes along with Aesop’s formula. Of course, you should add a lotion afterward to lock in the exceptional benefits.

The best face moisturizers should never cause redness, rashes or breakouts. Nivea Men Sensitive Calm Moisturizer provides the hydrating and refreshing qualities you need in a lotion while ensuring you feel nothing but your best after application. It contains hemp seed oil and vitamin E to decrease inflammation, reduce irritation and alleviate pain. It can also help men suffering from acne, psoriasis and eczema because of these soothing hydrators.

Sensitive Calm Moisturizer does not add any discomfort associated with some moisturizing formulas. You’ll treasure this non-sticky and non-greasy finish. Men with dry skin remark on how effective Nivea products can be. However, some with oily skin caution against using this moisturizer, as they believe the lotion feels too thick and heavy.

Brickell’s skincare products have received the spotlight in Men’s Health, GQ, Men’s Journal and Men’s Fitness. They cater directly to men’s specific needs, and their Daily Essential Face Moisturizer is no exception. It is a lightweight, fast-absorbing and non-oily formula. You can apply it quickly and easily. While you can choose an unscented version, the scented moisturizer gives off an irresistible fragrance: peppermint, eucalyptus and lemongrass.

The Brickell team has made thoughtful choices regarding the ingredients: hyaluronic acid replenishes moisture, jojoba oil restores the natural hydration barrier, rooibos extract promotes anti-aging, aloe vera calms inflammation and irritation, and green tea extract energizes the skin. Ultimately, they designed this moisturizer to heal and protect all day, every day.

Brickell understands men, so they designed packaging that fits the sophisticated man well. They took a minimalist approach to the text and used an amber and black color scheme. We think any man would be proud to display this product on his shelf or countertop.

Finding face moisturizers for men with oily skin can be frustrating. Many creams, gels and lotions are marketed as friendly for all skin types. However, the reality of oily skin means moisturizers often feel thick, heavy and slow-absorbing. In some cases, moisturizers contribute to further oil production. The Body Shop sought to solve that problem with their green tea and lemon moisturizer made specifically for men with oily skin.

This moisturizer is lightweight, transparent and fast-absorbing, even on oily skin. It also seeks to mattify the skin’s surface, reducing excess oil for up to 24 hours. In this way, every man can benefit from a superior hydration formula. Furthermore, green tea and lemon revitalize your skin’s appearance and reduce premature aging.

People with extremely dry skin or skin conditions such as eczema frequently turn to intensive repair creams and calms. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intense Hydration is one of the best face moisturizers for men. It contains top-tier healing and protecting ingredients, such as colloidal oatmeal, shea butter and allantoin. The ingredients work together to alleviate pain, relieve itching, moisturize the skin, strengthen its hydration barrier, and calm irritation and inflammation. Customers regularly sing the praises of its “magical properties,” but it is simply science.

The product works best for men with dry skin, but it is also helpful for normal skin types. Men suffering from long-term conditions may see improvement after a few weeks of use, and many consumers report that it is the only product that helped heal their chronic dry skin patches. Men with minor dryness or irritations can see results after a few hours or days.

A daily moisturizer that hydrates, strengthens and refreshes skin is a triple threat. Brands that take it one step further, creating a formula that nourishes and heals, are rare finds. Omorfee Gentleman’s Facial Cream accomplishes that feat flawlessly with an original combination of ingredients. Patchouli oil and kokum butter work to hydrate the skin, and white mineral clay controls oil and sebum production. In this way, they create an intense hydrator that does not clog pores or cause breakouts. Next, they add jojoba oil to further moisturize, bring down inflammation and heal irritation. Wheat germ and baobab oils help restore skin function. Finally, aloe naturally cools and calms skin issues.

Any man who appreciates natural, organic ingredients will love this facial cream. It does not contain any chemicals, which is one of its main attractions. The lotion is lightweight yet substantial, and has a demi-matte finish. As such, it is an excellent choice for those with normal, combination or dry skin.

In some cases, dry skin is only one skincare concern on a long list of worries. Men in their late 20s and 30s may begin to worry about wrinkles, fine lines and creases. They may also notice that acne scars, pigmentation and environmental or sun damage are becoming more prominent. Fortunately, a high-quality lotion, like Glè Skincare Good Night Cream, can easily tackle those. And any man will be delighted to have this bad boy in their bathroom. The sleek black packaging feels modern and cutting-edge.

This moisturizer contains jojoba oil, glycerin and other powerful ingredients to provide exceptional hydration. The star, though, is retinol. It targets and reduces fine lines, diminishes scarring, and restores elasticity. Glè recommends using the cream every night or every two nights. You should see a considerable improvement in your dry skin and appearance after just a few weeks.

