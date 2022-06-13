Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it’s particularly hot and humid outside during the summer, it leads to sticky conditions that aren’t exactly easy to dress for. We need ensembles that are lightweight, breathable and won’t stick to our bodies in uncomfortable ways. Naturally, we’re turning to dresses to check off all of these three boxes!

The season is just starting to heat up, so we have time to shop for the frocks to wear as our weather apps continue to skyrocket. Check out our current favorite options below, and beat the heat with Us!

17 Lightweight Summer Dresses to Wear on Ultra-Hot and Sticky Days

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say this simple button-down swing dress from Time and Tru is versatile for both work and play — just $17 at Walmart!

2. We Also Love: This Romwe floral dress is the quintessential summer mini to wear this time of year — starting at $25 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: When it’s extra hot outside, this ultra-lightweight gauze-style dress from Rip Curl will keep you cool — $50 at Nordstrom!

4. Best Mini with Pockets: Anytime a simple dress like this one from Billabong comes with pockets, it’s immediately on our radar — starting at $36 on Amazon!

5. Favorite Feminine Pick: The floral prints on this No Boundaries mini dress are perfectly feminine (and the price tag is beyond affordable) — just $13 at Walmart!

6. Beach Cover-Up Pick: Though this Becca mini dress is designed to be used as swimsuit cover-up, you can still totally wear it as a casual weekend dress — $58 at Nordstrom!

Midi Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re completely obsessed with the smocked design of this flowy midi dress from The Drop — $70 on Amazon!

8. We Also Love: This Reformation slip dress has a high slit on the side which makes it that much more breathable — $128 at Nordstrom!

9. We Can’t Forget: We adore the way this tiered dress from Time and Tru uses color-blocking to make a major statement — just $20 at Walmart!

10. Chic Midi Pick: The overall design of this Scoop dress is adorable, but our favorite detail is the tie waist in the back — $40 at Walmart!

11. Favorite Party Dress: Shoppers say this romantic MEROKEETY midi is ideal for any type of daytime summer soirée — $43 on Amazon!

Maxi Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Wrap dresses, like this one from PRETTYGARDEN, featuring elaborate boho prints are a go-to for Us in the summer — starting at $35 on Amazon!

13. We Also Love: We can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t look amazing in this staple Floerns maxi dress — starting at $35 on Amazon!

14. We Can’t Forget: If you’re in the market for a loose and comfortable dress, we would highly recommend this one from Elan — $58 at Nordstrom!

15. Best Cutout Dress: Maxi dresses don’t typically have cutout details, which is why we were thrilled that this Scoop frock includes them in its design — $38 at Walmart!

16. Interesting and Different Print: The unique geometric pattern on this Sexy Dance dress will definitely make you stand out — just $26 at Walmart!

17. Best Dress Deal: We were ecstatic to find this classic and simple Doublju maxi on sale for a price we can’t resist — just $24 at Walmart!

