Today is your last chance to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day savings! So, it’s the prime time to shop this sale (see what I did there?).

Not sure where to get started? Allow me to offer my top picks, from fashion favorites to beauty bestsellers. All of these items have elevated my closet and my cosmetics cabinet, so snag these staples before they sell out!

1. Keep your lips juicy and hydrated with the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask — originally $24, now just $19!

2. I’m obsessed with this comfy-chic ribbed knit pullover! Shoppers say this sweater is a Free People lookalike — originally $40, now just $32!

3. Sydney Sweeney swears by this Esarora ice roller that de-puffs your face — originally $19, now just $15!

4. Lumi Glotion by L’Oréal Paris is my holy grail highlighter! The silky-smooth formula glides on my skin for a tinted glow — originally $17, now just $11!

5. Vacay vibes! This soft two-piece set is the perfect travel uniform or beach day cover-up — originally $40, now just $31!

6. Go for the gold with these gold Grace & Stella eye masks! These patches help reduce puffiness, fine lines and dark circles — originally $22, now just $14!

7. The Coco and Eve Bali Bronzing Mousse is my absolute favorite self-tanner! Natural-looking color with no streaks or bad smells — originally $35, now just $27!

8. These Sunzel crossover flared leggings are the no. 1 bestseller in women’s yoga pants on Amazon — originally $31, now just $20!

9. Pucker up! The Hera moisturizing lip balm will make your lips feel soft and smooth with a sheer tint — originally $37, now just $26!

10. Giddy for gingham!i This smocked maxi dress is so lightweight and breezy for summer. Plus, it comes with pockets — originally $31, now just $23!

11. Fight frizz with the celeb-loved Color Wow Supernatural Spray — originally $28, now just $22!

12. According to reviews, this Anrabess quarter-zip loungewear set looks just like a Spanx set — originally $60, now just $42!

13. Turn heads in this no. 1 bestselling bustier corset top! This trendy tank is my go-to going-out top — originally $41, now just $20!

14. Protect your skin from the sun while adding a glowy tint with Supergoop’s Glowscreen sunscreen — originally $38, now just $30!

15. I wore this double-breasted trench coat all over Europe! This classic coat looks like a designer jacket — originally $86, now just $60!

16. Game, set, match! Serve looks in this polo tennis dress with striped trim — originally $40, now just $32!

17. Keep it cozy in this oversized crewneck sweatshirt, available in 15 different colors — originally $39, now just $28!

18. Want SPF minus the white cast? This Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen is totally invisible on your skin — originally $38, now just $30!

19. Yee-haw! These Dream Pairs white cowboy boots are made for walkin’ — originally $58, now just $40!

20. I got so many compliments on this reversible patchwork quilted jacket in Europe — originally $45, now just $36!

21. Score points and deals in this backless tennis dress — originally $37, now just $28!