Upgrade Your Fall Footwear With These Winter White Boots From Zappos

Once sweater weather hits, some tried-and-true shoe styles make a comeback year after year. The tall black boot is a fall fashion classic. A brown suede boot is also a seasonal staple. And camel-colored booties pair perfectly with a pumpkin spice latte. But along with this familiar footwear, there are always new trends that sweep us off our feet. The latest design to dazzle Us? White boots.

These stylish shoes are having a major moment! Scroll through Instagram, and you’ll see countless beige booties gracing the screen. Ivory matches virtually any outfit, and the light shade especially pops in contrast to a rich autumnal color palette. No wonder these boots are flying off the shelves. This chic look is totally in, and we’re here for it!

We rounded up five of our favorite white boots from Zappos. Read on to shop our fashion-forward finds!

Steve Madden Sock Booties

We’re suckers for these sophisticated sock booties from Steve Madden. Featuring a combination of bone leather and soft fabric, these shoes are super snug and striking. One shopper said, “These are very stylish, received several compliments. Very comfortable, padded sole. Would recommend.”

White Patent Dr. Martens

Just like other ‘90s fads, Dr. Martens boots are back in style! These white Docs are a modern take on a timeless trend. Rock these lace-up boots with dresses or denim for an ultra-edgy look.

Marc Fisher Ivory Heeled Booties

Step up your shoe game with these ivory heeled booties by Marc Fisher. The 3-inch heel gives you just the right amount of lift. One satisfied shopper gushed, “Finally a boot that is not too high, but not too low, and comfortable enough to wear all day. Very sleek and the leather is great. LOVE THESE BOOTS!” Enough said.

Farylrobin Off-White Booties

With a black block heel, square toe and interior zip closure, these Farylrobin off-white booties are absolutely iconic. Dress them up for date night with an LBD or show them off with jeans and a slouchy sweater. So many fire fall ‘fits, so little time.

Sam Edelman Waterproof Boots

Stay dry with these waterproof boots by Sam Edelman. The ivory leather feels luxurious and the rugged look is right on trend. We’re suddenly excited for a rainy day so we can rock these off-white boots.

