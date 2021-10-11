Keep Up With Kim Kardashian in These Tall Black Boots

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When it comes to fall fashion, there’s one standout shoe that absolutely belongs in your closet: a heeled black boot. Elongating and effortlessly cool, this elevated staple is a timeless trend. But with all the knee-high boots on the market, it can be a tall order to find just the right fit. So, which styles are here to stay and which get the boot?

Faced with this footwear dilemma, we sought inspiration from one of the most fashionable celebs we follow — Kim Kardashian. Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be over, but we’re still keeping up with the media mogul’s iconic style. From sultry silhouettes to neutral numbers, Kardashian’s taste is impeccable. The SKIMS founder just hosted SNL over the weekend, so we’ve been eyeing her enviable NYC street style. Rather than splurging on the Balenciaga knife boots Kardashian wore, you can recreate the same look with these affordable alternatives from Zappos. These boots are made for strutting!

These Suede Leather Boots

With entirely 5-star reviews, these exclusive Farylrobin boots pass our footwear test with flying colors! One shopper gushed, “These are my new favorite boots! I usually don’t wear heels at all but this heel height is perfect, and I wore these all day and my feet didn’t hurt at all! And they are surprisingly warm!” 10/10, would definitely buy again.

These Knee-High Leather Boots

These Kirby Trotters are hot to trot! Featuring a sleek and sophisticated silhouette, this stunning shoe is an everyday essential. Take these classy boots from the office to out of office.

These Shiny Over-the-Knee Boots

Kick it like Kim in these fierce over-the-knee boots from Steve Madden. The 4-inch stiletto heel and striking style work for an edgy ensemble or even a Halloween costume.

These Western Heeled Boots

Stay on trend in these premium leather western boots from Koolaburra by UGG. One satisfied shopper shared, “Beautiful boots! And very comfy.” Yee-haw!

These Over-the-Knee Suede-Inspired Boots

Make a fashion statement in these over-the-knee boots by Jessica Simpson, currently on sale! The faux suede style is totally on trend, and the chunky heel provides added comfort. Dress up your fall ‘fits with these beautiful boots!

