Black is one color you just can’t go wrong with. If you’re anything like Us, you probably have tons of chic little black dresses for all the special occasions that could arise. Slimming black leggings are a helpful tool to work without sweat stains sneaking through. Plus, black trousers are an easy and breezy option for workwear. Furthermore, a black T-shirt is a versatile option for layering with everything from blazers to denim jackets. We found a bestselling style that you can dress up as summer transitions into fall.

This Abardsion T-shirt is a lightweight find that you’ll want to recycle regardless of the weather. Stretchy rayon and spandex ensure that this short-sleeve top is comfortable and slimming. It has a flattering scoop neckline for a casual touch.

Get the Abardison T-Shirt for just $11 (originally $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication August 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

There are endless ways to style this top. Are you on school drop-off duty? This comfy top looks great paired with wide-leg trousers for a polished look. Want to dress it up even further? Style it with an oversized blazer, a mini skirt and heels for a sophisticated fall-approved slay. Plus, you can change it up. This shirt comes in so many other colors, including green, orange, red and white in women’s sizes XS-4XL.

More than 3,000 shoppers purchased this shirt in the past month and it has dozens of glowing reviews. “This is quite literally the perfect tee,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I have it in three colors,” they added before offering sizing tips. “It is form-fitting, so size up 1 or two sizes if you don’t want it to be super tight,” they continued. “The fabric is very comfortable and breathable. The material is so stretchy and very soft, thin but not see-through.”

Another five-star reviewer agreed. “I am obsessed with these shirts! They are thin but not see-through, perfectly fitted, and the sleeves are not too tight,” they began. “I wear these for work and they look so great dressed up, and I dress down on the weekends and feel super comfortable and confident in this shirt.”

If you’re looking for a transitional staple that you can wear as summer turns into fall, this bestselling black top is a great place to start.

See it: Get the Abardison T-Shirt for just $11 (originally $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication August 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

