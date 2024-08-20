Your account
Rich Colors for Fall? Groundbreaking! Here Are the Hues You Need in Your Closet This Autumn

Cute young woman in a sweater and hat in the mountains by the lake in the autumn season.
As someone who had a chronically neutral wardrobe for years, I know how easy it is to just stick to a black, white and tan color scheme — especially in the fall. The thing is, life becomes so much more vibrant once you start to introduce color into your closet, and fall is the perfect time to do so. Just as the leaves turn and showcase rich reds, yellows and oranges, you should upgrade your wardrobe to match this autumn.

This year, the trendiest colors are also easy to wear. Soon enough you won’t want to go outside without wearing orange, burgundy, green or mustard. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at these pretty colored fashions below!

Burnt Orange

  • Warm and Toasty: Embrace the cozy fall vibes in this burnt orange Dokotoo sweater that will make you want to sip on a pumpkin spice latte!
  • Pure Richness: It’s rare to see a blouse in burnt orange, which is why we can’t get enough of this Milumia ruffle blouse that will make you look oh-so-fall at the office or out with friends. 
  • Rich Mom, but Make It Fall: You’re probably used to seeing this quiet luxury staple coat in beige, but we think it looks much more luxe in this rich burnt orange color. Could it become your new autumnal staple? We sure think so!

Spiced Burgundy

  • Upgraded Classic: You’ll often find corduroy pieces in tan and brown. However, spiced burgundy breathes new life into the fabric, and it’s still super wearable! Ease your way into the hue with this simple cropped shacket that was made for those in between fall weather days.
  • Date Night Chic: Time to swap out your trusty black skirt for something a little spicier and more colorful. Try this classic pencil silhouette in burgundy leather for a much needed fall upgrade.
  • Breton for Fall? Breton stripes may be a summer staple, but once you see the nautical look in burgundy you’ll realize that the pattern was made for all seasons! Get this affordable sweater for under $30!

Olive Green

Mustard Yellow

