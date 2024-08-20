Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As someone who had a chronically neutral wardrobe for years, I know how easy it is to just stick to a black, white and tan color scheme — especially in the fall. The thing is, life becomes so much more vibrant once you start to introduce color into your closet, and fall is the perfect time to do so. Just as the leaves turn and showcase rich reds, yellows and oranges, you should upgrade your wardrobe to match this autumn.

This year, the trendiest colors are also easy to wear. Soon enough you won’t want to go outside without wearing orange, burgundy, green or mustard. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at these pretty colored fashions below!

Burnt Orange

Warm and Toasty: Embrace the cozy fall vibes in this burnt orange Dokotoo sweater that will make you want to sip on a pumpkin spice latte!

Spiced Burgundy

Upgraded Classic: You’ll often find corduroy pieces in tan and brown. However, spiced burgundy breathes new life into the fabric, and it’s still super wearable! Ease your way into the hue with this simple cropped shacket that was made for those in between fall weather days.

Olive Green

Major Trend! Cargo pants aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Get in on the trend in a classic way by opting for a deep olive green hue. They’re the perfect casual day pants when you don’t feel like wearing sweats, leggings or jeans.

Mustard Yellow

Autumnal Sundress: Keep the summer memory alive as we head into fall with this Zesica dress. The mustard color is so trendy and the longer sleeves make the dress more appropriate for the chilly temperatures. Plus, it will layer amazingly with a shacket and some boots!

ho said jeans need to be blue or black? Adding a vibrant color to your wardrobe is unexpected and fun. You’ll end up wearing these mustard jeans all the time! Plaid Vibes: Flannel and fall are a match made in heaven. Stand out in a sea of red plaid by opting for this rich mustard option from Dokotoo instead.