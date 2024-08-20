Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m a summer girl through and through, but there’s one thing that gets me excited for fall: The thought of wrapping myself in a cozy blanket-esque sweater. Not all sweaters are created equal. If they don’t feel like I’m snug inside of the most comfortable blanket ever, I don’t want it! Luckily, this year cozy and chic go hand in hand and there are so many fashionable sweater designs that will keep you just as warm and secure. Shop our favorite picks that are currently available on Amazon and get ready for the best autumn yet!

Our Top Pick: The vintage knitted design on this Aelfric Eden sweater reminds me of the sweaters my parents used to wear in the ‘90s. That fact alone ups the cozy factor but the ultra-soft fabric also helps too! Plus, you’ll be ahead of the trends since this era of clothing is sure to come back into mainstream style.

Cold Shoulder: Between the chunky knit and the slouchy off-the-shoulder design, you’ll want to cuddle up in this BTFBM sweater all fall long during both lounge evenings and days spent out on autumnal adventures with the girls.

Elevated Athleticwear: On the days when you want to stay cozy but aren’t too keen on wearing a sweatsuit, you can throw on this casual sweater to warm up. Pair it with leggings or jeans for a quick outfit. You can also choose from 28 colors and patterns.

Basically a Blanket: The key to feeling extra snug is wearing a chunky oversized sweater, like this one from Imesrun, which features a large turtleneck, extra large sleeves, and a longer hemline. Bonus: It can even be worn as a dress with tights underneath!

Autumnal Sunshine: While fall days can feel a little dreary since the sun sets earlier, you can invite a little light and joy into your wardrobe with this sunny floral sweater that adds a pop of happiness to any outfit.

Textured Dreams: You may argue that all sweaters are the same — but I but you’ll change your stance once you see this cool Zesica sweater. The bodice is made from a plush sweatshirt-like material while the sleeves feature an eye-catching chunky knit design for a layered look that looks chic and keeps you comfy cozy.

Poshest Pattern: No design looks as elevated as Breton stripes, and while often worn in the summer, this oversized crew-neck sweater proves that you can still wear the pattern long after the temperatures dip below 70 degrees.

Rich Mom Vibes: Want to know the secret of automatically looking like a rich mom? All you have to do is wear a polo sweater, like this one from Dokotoo. I personally love the adjustable quarter-zip detailing.

Don’t Forget a Cardigan! You can get the full effect of wrapping yourself in a blanket from anywhere when you have this pretty Merokeety cardigan on hand. Truly, few things feel as satisfying as throwing this on.

Get Some Closure: Prefer a cardigan that you can button up? This Lillusory design is a worthy pick that makes me think of Taylor Swift’s iconic song. You’ll put it on and it will quickly become your favorite.

Embrace the ‘70s : My favorite thing about 1970s-inspired fashions? Their fall outfits. Throw on this checkered Zesica sweater with some bell bottoms and trendy boots and you’ll look like a modern flower child.

: My favorite thing about 1970s-inspired fashions? Their fall outfits. Throw on this checkered Zesica sweater with some bell bottoms and trendy boots and you’ll look like a modern flower child. Most Flattering: It’s a known fact that V-neck silhouettes look amazing on all body types. This chunky sweater offers size-inclusive options that go up to XXL so many people can feel fashionable and cozy all season long.