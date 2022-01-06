Rock Addison Rae’s Tall Gloss Hunter Boots in Rain or Shine

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Rain, rain, go away. A drizzle every now and then isn’t so bad, and the occasional downpour can even be cozy. But gloomy weather brings Us down, and it’s difficult to dress for a rainy day. We never want to ruin suede shoes or soak our sneakers, and the galoshes we wore as kids simply don’t have adult appeal. Instead, we’re on the hunt for Hunter boots that will keep us dry all year long. But which style should we select?

Addison Rae to the rescue! The TikTok star was spotted wearing tall black Hunter boots in Beverly Hills at the end of December. While Los Angeles is normally known for its sunshine, the Southern California area recently faced its fair share of showers — and Rae was ready with her classic rain boots. Just as Uggs have made a comeback as the go-to shoe snow of the moment, Hunter has also retained its reputation as the iconic boot for wet weather. And now you can score the She’s All That actress’ exact same boots at Zappos!

Get the Hunter Original Tall Gloss Rain Boot for just $160 at Zappos!

No matter where you live, the Hunter Original Tall Gloss Rain Boot will come in handy. Designed with vulcanized natural rubber and a glossy finish, these vegan rain boots have withstood the test of time. The latex-dipped construction provides a seamless waterproof shell shield in rain or snow, and the quick-dry woven nylon lining adds even more protection against the elements. Thanks to the tall silhouette, these boots are ideal for trekking through nature or jumping over puddles. Plus, the multi-layer cushioned sponge insole and cushioned footbed ensure extra comfort. Plus, the pull-on style creates easy on-off accessibility.

Shoppers are smitten with these Hunter rain boots. “Best rain boots ever!” one customer declared. “These rain boots are perfect for a rainy day,” another shopper said. And according to this customer, “Everything about this boot is definitive of a great rain boot! They are entirely waterproof, comfortable and roomy enough to fit your favorite bulky socks!”

These shiny shoes are the perfect rainy day accessory. You can style these Hunter boots with a pair of leggings or skinny jeans and a sweater — but don’t forget a trench coat or waterproof puffer! In warmer weather, channel Rae’s breezy look by teaming these tall boots with an oversized T-shirt or dress. Weather any storm with the Hunter Original Tall Gloss Rain Boot!

