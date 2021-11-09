Let It Snow With These Stylish Winter Boots From Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful…but these shoes are so delightful!

Now that winter is upon Us, it’s time to bundle up and prepare for the impending precipitation. Fall boots are cute, but they just won’t cut it in colder temperatures. We need enough insulation to keep our toes toasty throughout every activity — from sledding to skiing. After all, who wants to freeze in flimsy footwear? In order to make the most of the holidays, we searched for the best snow boots on the market. These cozy shoes from Zappos will keep you warm in style all season long. Read on to shop our favorite finds!

These Faux-Fur Leather Boots

Withstand any winter weather with these comfy-chic Sorel boots. “I’ve had these boots since 2019 and wore them during below freezing temperatures in snow and on treacherous icy sidewalks,” said one shopper. “They’re warm, well-built and I love the look.” Win-win-win!

Get the Sorel Joan of Arc Next Boot WP for just $200 at Zappos!

These UGG Snow Boots

Personal note: I’m obsessed with my UGG snow boots! In college, I survived four cold Chicago winters in these durable waterproof shoes. And I’m not the only fan of these boots — one review reported: “These are very comfortable (for all day wear), warm (without making your feet sweaty) and stylish (always receive a compliment while wearing these).”

Get the UGG Butte for just $225 at Zappos!

These Moon Boots

We’re over the moon for these iconic Moon Boots, recently worn by our favorite fashionista Paige DeSorbo on Bravo’s Winter House. These shoes are lightweight, insulated and stylish to boot! Get ready to receive all the compliments.

Get the Moon Boot Nylon for just $165 at Zappos!

These Waterproof Sperry Boots

Imagine if your favorite fall bootie became a snowshoe, and you’d have these Sperry boots. Designed with fleece lining and faux-fur trim, this waterproof footwear is functional and fashion-forward. One shopper shared, “Have worn the black quilted Sperry boots for years and needed a new pair, but wanted something brighter for the cold, dark days of winter (ugh). They’re comfy and true to size — I love them!”

Get the Sperry Saltwater Alpine for just $100 at Zappos!

These North Face Plaid Boots

We’re mad for these top-rated plaid boots! Have you ever seen a cooler pair of kicks? Made with cozy fleece lining, synthetic insulation and temperature-sensitive lugs, these slip-on boots provide top-notch traction and comfort.

Get the North Face Thermoball Pull-On Plaid for just $120 at Zappos!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!