7 Incredible UGG Boot Alternatives for the Winter Season

When we think classic winter boots, any pair from UGG immediately comes to mind. UGGs are some of the best boots around, and we’ll never deny that — but there are plenty of other brands out there who deliver a quality product!

If you’re in the market for a footwear upgrade, we’ve rounded up a slew of alternative boot styles that rival UGG. They offer quintessential cold-weather features, like sherpa lining and durable materials, and they’re seriously fashionable too. While a few options are on the sportier side, others are more refined and elegant. Take your pick and get to shopping — it’s freezing out there!

These Durable Sneaker-Style Boots

These boots almost resemble high-top sneakers, but they’re ideal for any conditions. They’re made for the outdoorsy fashionista, and will be just as suited to hiking as running casual errands or popping to an al fresco brunch. Table by the heat lamps, please!

Get the SOREL Out ‘N About™ Plus Conquest boots with free shipping for $130, available from Zappos!

These Warm Anti-Slip Boots

These boots were made for slippery, wet and altogether unpleasant conditions. The thick rubber sole and grip design makes them ultra-durable, so you can conquer any type of terrain with confidence!

Get the Columbia Ice Maiden™ II Slip boots with free shipping for $80, available from Zappos!

These Cozy Quilted Boots

These boots are basically the equivalent of a winter jacket for your feet! They have a gripped sole and a super plush quilted material that’s beyond comfy and cozy.

Get the Bogs Snowday Mid boots (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for $84, available from Zappos!

These Waterproof Platform Boots

These waterproof boots are outfitted with a platform heel that will give you an extra boost in the height department! The platform is flat and exceedingly comfortable, and we love the two-tone colorways.

Get the Cougar Vail Waterproof boots (originally $160) on sale with free shipping for $109, available from Zappos!

These Tall Sherpa-Lined Boots

This chic fur-lined boots can be worn in a traditional upright style or cuffed above the ankle. The zippers make it so easy to throw them on in a flash!

Get the Bandolino Cassy boots (originally $139) on sale with free shipping for $73, available from Zappos!

These Sleek Suede Booties

These fold-over booties are a more upscale take on popular sherpa-lined winter shoes. They have a sleek look, plus the suede is perfectly shaped to the foot and the fur peeks out at the top.

Get the Jack Rogers Stella Suede Sherpa Bootie (originally was $148) on sale with free shipping for $104, available from Zappos!

These Lace-Up Ankle Boots

Shoppers say they love the adjustable laces which create a more comfortable fit. You can walk for hours without any discomfort, and the price is right!

Get the SKECHERS Performance On-The-Go Joy boots (originally $65) on sale with free shipping for $49, available from Zappos!

