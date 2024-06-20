Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy solstice! Today marks the first official day of summer. The new season is underway, and if you ask Us it’s off to a red-hot start. Many of Us across the US are gearing up for steamy hot weather courtesy of this year’s first heatwave. Of course, you’re probably putting together comfy outfits that won’t stick to you in the heat, but the preparation shouldn’t stop there. What better way to beat the heat than unwinding under the cool breeze of an air conditioner?

Not sure which air conditioner you want to buy? Right now, you can snag major savings on portable and window air conditioner units on sites like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. We’ve sifted through a hefty list of cooling devices and rounded up our top picks! Read ahead to check out the best air conditioner deals.

Window Air Conditioner Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking to cool a small room like a dorm or a small apartment? This Frigidaire Window Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier cools up to 450 sq. ft. It comes with a remote, a programmable timer, and a sleep mode feature — was $389, now just $370!

Portable Air Conditioner Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: This Costway Portable Air Conditioner has three unique functions. Along with cooling, it dehumidifies and ventilates to maintain a cool, clean and dry space. It comes with a smart touch panel and an easy-to-read LED display. Four rolling wheels help you move this portable unit around to your liking — was $530, now just $235!