Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: Over the years, our hair, nails and skin can lose their luster. From managing busy family schedules to handling hectic work tasks, life can be so overwhelming that you can forget to take care of yourself. But it doesn’t have to be that way. It’s important to invest in supplements and powders that you can easily infuse into your morning routines so they won’t add too much fuss to your day. We have you covered! We found a nourishing collagen powder that could help you get glowing skin and stronger nails — and it’s only $36 at Alaya Naturals with our exclusive discount.

Related: Best Collagen Supplements: 5 Products to Transform Your Skin (and More!) in 2023 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re looking for a more youthful appearance without fillers, you should consider jumping on the collagen train and elevating your beauty routine. But not just that — the best collagen supplements are naturally-sourced solutions that do more […]

The Alaya Naturals Multi-Collagen Powder is a healthy, nutrient-packed supplement that will help your hair, nails and skin stay in tip-top shape. Moreover, this powder uses a host of amino acids and five different types of collagen that each provide a layer of benefit to this collagen concoction. This supplement also aims to help with heart health, muscles, joints and gut health — so if we were you, we’d run to snag this collagen powder as quickly as possible. (Also, did we mention that exclusive 20% off discount yet? Score!)

Exclusive price! Get the Alaya Naturals Multi-Collagen Powder for $36 (was $45) at Alaya Naturals while it’s still in stock!

This GMO-free collagen is so good, even The Biggest Loser star Jillian Michaels has invested in it, partnering with the brand. “Collagen is a beauty life hack — my daily essential for aging and feeling good,” she said. “Alaya makes the purest blend I’ve found and I’m telling every woman I know to try it.”

To use this powder, you can add it right to your water, smoothie or coffee, and you’re good to go. It’s really as simple as that! Here at Us, we’re all about simple, one-step processes that offer plenty of benefits, and this collagen powder checks every box on our list.

Gushing over this collagen supplement, one reviewer noted, “I have tried several collagen powders, and I always go back to [Alaya Naturals]. It helps with my skin, nails and hair, and I see a difference when I use it. I absolutely love it.”

Another reviewer added, “I have been using Alaya Naturals’ Collagen for years now. My nails and hair have improved significantly since taking this daily. I mix it with my morning coffee.”

So, if you’re looking for an easy way to get your skin, nails and hair back on track — without adding too many steps to your daily morning routine — this collagen powder from Alaya Naturals is a no-brainer!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Exclusive price! Get the Alaya Naturals Multi-Collagen Powder for $36 (was $45) at Alaya Naturals while it’s still in stock!